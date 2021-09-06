Drueke Edges Carney to Win IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Super Nationals

EAGLE, NE (September 5, 2021) – Tyler Drueke won the IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Super Nationals finale Sunday night in spectacular style with a near photo finish over John Carney, II. The win was Drueke’s third of the 2021 season. Carney, Jason Martin, Jason Danley, and Luke Cranston rounded out the top five.

IMCA Sprint Car Super Nationals

Eagle Raceway

Eagle, Nebraska

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Feature:

1. 12-Tyler Drueke

2. 74B-John Carney

3. 5X-Jason Martin

4. 4X-Jason Danley

5. 20C-Luke Cranston

6. 21X-Dustin Stroup

7. 7M-Kevin Ramey

8. 20P-Shon Pointer

9. 20-Chad Wilson

10. 5-Stuart Snyder

11. 24-Tyler Harris

12. 2J-Zach Blurton

13. 74E-Claud Estes

14. 14G-Gene Ackland

15. 38-Kyle Rasmussen

16. 79-Ryan Hall

17. 11C-Toby Chapman

18. 2D-Dusty Ballenger

19. 100-Clint Benson

20. 55W-Danny Wood

21. 4W-Nathan Weiler

22. 14-Joey Danley

23. 25-Chase Brewer

24. 35-Trevor Grossenbacher

25. 5R-John Ricketts

26. 57-Mark Pace

27. 23-Brandon Bosma