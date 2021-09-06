Drueke Edges Carney to Win IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Super Nationals

EAGLE, NE (September 5, 2021) – Tyler Drueke won the IMCA RaceSaver Sprint Car Super Nationals finale Sunday night in spectacular style with a near photo finish over John Carney, II. The win was Drueke’s third of the 2021 season. Carney, Jason Martin, Jason Danley, and Luke Cranston rounded out the top five.
IMCA Sprint Car Super Nationals
Eagle Raceway
Eagle, Nebraska
Sunday, September 5, 2021
Feature:
1. 12-Tyler Drueke
2. 74B-John Carney
3. 5X-Jason Martin
4. 4X-Jason Danley
5. 20C-Luke Cranston
6. 21X-Dustin Stroup
7. 7M-Kevin Ramey
8. 20P-Shon Pointer
9. 20-Chad Wilson
10. 5-Stuart Snyder
11. 24-Tyler Harris
12. 2J-Zach Blurton
13. 74E-Claud Estes
14. 14G-Gene Ackland
15. 38-Kyle Rasmussen
16. 79-Ryan Hall
17. 11C-Toby Chapman
18. 2D-Dusty Ballenger
19. 100-Clint Benson
20. 55W-Danny Wood
21. 4W-Nathan Weiler
22. 14-Joey Danley
23. 25-Chase Brewer
24. 35-Trevor Grossenbacher
25. 5R-John Ricketts
26. 57-Mark Pace
27. 23-Brandon Bosma