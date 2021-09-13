Reutzel Scores First Jailbreak Tour Win with RSR

Lonnie Wheatley

CLUTE, Texas (September 9, 2021) – It didn’t take long.

Aaron Reutzel kicked off the Jailbreak Tour 2021 with the Ridge and Sons Racing No. 8 Sprint Car team last weekend and needed just three nights to score his first victory with Tyler Swank spinning the wrenches.

After battling through issues during two nights of All Star Circuit of Champions action at Attica Raceway Park on Friday and Saturday, Reutzel and crew dropped in on Sunday night’s Pete Jacobs Memorial at Orrville, Ohio’s Wayne County Speedway.

It paid off and quite handsomely, as Reutzel scored the $15,000 winner’s share with his sixth overall win of the 2021 season.

Reutzel opened the night by setting a quick time of 14.423 seconds in qualifying and then needed just 11 laps to race into the feature lead before checking out on the field on the way to the checkered flag.

“The first two nights at Attica weren’t very good, but we just keep clicking away and getting things figured out,” Reutzel said. “Just figuring out what I need and what the car needs, the combination.”

They’re figuring it out in short order, as Reutzel and the RSR team made the overnight trip to Central Pennsylvania for Monday afternoon’s Labor Day Classic at Port Royal Speedway.

After a heat race runner-up finish, Reutzel redrew the tenth starting position for the “A” Main and promptly rallied all the way up to second before rubber halted his charge.

“We had a good car, but once the rubber comes in like that, there’s just not a lot that you can do,” Reutzel said. “It gives us some confidence going into the Tuscarora, I feel like we’re getting some things figured out.”

Reutzel takes aim at a second Tuscarora 50 title this weekend after scoring the big win in 2019. The All Star Circuit of Champions event takes that takes place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday culminates with Saturday night’s $54,000-to-win main event.

2021 Overall Quick Stats: 66 races, 6 wins, 20 top-fives, 42 top-tens.

2021 “Jailbreak Tour” Quick Stats with RSR: 4 races, 1 win, 2 top-fives, 2 top-tens.

Next Up: All Star Circuit of Champions at Port Royal Speedway’s “Tuscarora 50” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Those unable to attend can watch all the action live on www.floracing.com.

