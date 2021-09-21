Huset’s Speedway Hosts Three-Day Event During Championship Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Sept. 20, 2021) – Championship Weekend has arrived at Huset’s Speedway, which features three straight nights of competition welcoming six different divisions.

The action kicks off this Friday with the C & B Operations Cheater’s Night featuring the Tri-State Late Models, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Sport Mods.

The following two nights showcase the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig. The main event winner receives $4,000 on Saturday and $5,000 on Sunday. The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will also be in action both nights with $1,000-to-win features and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks will be part of the program on Saturday.

Two championships will be decided this weekend in the sprint car classes.

Justin Henderson owns a 28-point lead over Carson McCarl in the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig championship standings. Jack Dover is only eight points behind McCarl and Matt Juhl is 54 points out of the lead.

The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series standings has five drivers within 40 points. Dusty Ballenger is ahead of Brandon Bosma by 16 points with Lee Goos Jr. 20 points behind Ballenger. Shane Fick is 23 points out of the top spot and Jared Jansen rounds out the top five.

Adult tickets for Championship Weekend are $20 on Friday and $25 on Saturday and Sunday. Students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 each night. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free each night. Advanced tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

Additionally, there is an online-only special of $25 for adults to attend all three nights. Only the first 1,000 fans can take advantage of the special, which must be purchased before 11 p.m. (Central) on Sept. 22.

The gates open at 5 p.m. on Friday and at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with racing at 7 p.m. each night.

2021 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Austin McCarl – 5 (May 9, May 30, June 13, June 20 and July 25); Justin Henderson – 4 (May 16, May 23, July 11 and July 18); Mark Dobmeier – 1 (Aug. 1);Jack Dover – 1 (Aug. 29);David Gravel – 1 (June 6); and Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 31)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 5 (May 9, June 6, June 13, June 20 and Aug. 29);Zach Olivier – 3 (May 23, May 30 and Aug. 22);Dan Jensen – 1 (Aug. 1);Billy Prouty – 1 (May 16);Jim Pruett – 1 (July 18);Matt Steuerwald – 1 (July 11); and Shaun Taylor – 1 (July 25)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Lee Goos Jr. – 2 (May 23 and June 6); John Lambertz – 2 (May 16 and Aug. 29); Casey Abbas – 1 (July 18);Dusty Ballenger – 1 (July 25);Brandon Bosma – 1 (Aug. 1);Jesse Lindberg – 1 (May 9);Mike Moore – 1 (May 30);Javen Ostermann – 1 (June 13);Taylor Ryan – 1 (July 11); and Micah Slendy – 1 (June 20)

UP NEXT –

Friday for C & B Operations Cheater’s Night featuring the Tri-State Late Models, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Sport Mods; Saturday featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series; and Sunday featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

