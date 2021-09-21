TYLER ON BRINK OF 200TH START SATURDAY AT ELDORA: USAC SILVER CROWN STAT BOOK

By Richie Murray

Rossburg, Ohio (September 21, 2021)………Few racers have reached the 100 start mark with the USAC Silver Crown National Championship. Even fewer have reached 200 starts in their career.

If all goes according to plan, Brian Tyler will reach his 200th career series start this Saturday night, September 25, during the 39th running of the 4-Crown Nationals presented by NKT.TV at Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway, joining Dave Darland (201) and Russ Gamester (200) as the only other drivers to have reached the mark.

Tyler also enters as the most recent series winner, taking the victory in his 199th career start at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds in southern Illinois on September 6.

By winning in his 199th USAC Silver Crown start, Tyler became the most experienced driver to win a race in the series’ 51-year history, not only in terms of age, but also in career starts at the time of his victory. Tyler broke his own record for winning the deepest into his Silver Crown career.

The Parma, Mich. Native previously won in his 170th start at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in 2011. In fact, nine of Tyler’s victories came in his first 100 starts and nine more have come in his second 100, illustrating how he’s been at the top of the game consistently throughout his career with the series, which dates back to 1990.

After celebrating 100 starts, Tyler also won at the Illinois State Fairgrounds during start 109 in 2005; start 113 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in 2006; start 119 at Indiana’s O’Reilly Raceway Park in 2006; start 130 at Richmond (Va.) International Raceway in 2007; start 144 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in 2007; start 145 at Du Quoin in 2008; start 150 at Richmond in 2009; and start 153 at New York’s Oswego Speedway in 2009.

Dave Darland, the 1997 series champ, owns the second most wins after his 100th start, trailing only Tyler. Subsequent victories have come at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in 2003 (start 107); the Indiana State Fairgrounds in 2004 (114); Eldora in 2004 (124); Eldora in 2005 (132); Indiana’s Terre Haute Action Track in 2008 (147); Eldora in 2008 (152) and Eldora again in 2009 (157).

A series champion in 1999, Tracy Hines captured victories in start 101 at Du Quoin in 2005; start 103 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in 2006; start 104 at Du Quoin in 2006; start 107 at Homestead in 2007; start 129 at Lucas Oil Raceway in 2001; and start 155 at the Belleville High Banks in Kansas during the 2013 season.

Five-time champion and current point leader Kody Swanson’s win tallying continues to grow with five of his record 33 wins coming after start 100. Now at 115 starts, Swanson won his 100th start on the dot at Indiana’s Salem Speedway in 2019; then captured start 102 at Lucas Oil in 2019; start 105 at Salem in 2020; and has added three more this year alone in starts 109 and 113 at Lucas Oil and, most recently, start 114 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Jerry Coons Jr., the 2008 titlist, has won five more after reaching 100, winning starts 103 and 115 at Ohio’s Toledo Speedway in 2010 and 2012; plus starts 104 and 113 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in 2011 and 2012; in addition to start 134 at Eldora in 2014.

Jack Hewitt notched the first of final four at Eldora in start 104 in 1996 and start 128 at The Big E in 1998. The 1986 and 1987 champ’s 141st start brought him back to victory lane at Terre Haute in 1999 and, finally, in start 153 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in 2000 for the 23rd time in his Silver Crown career.

Tony Elliott took the mile at the Indiana State Fairgrounds during his 101st start in 2000 and his 117th in 2001. His 119th start provided him his fifth and final career win in 2002 at Terre Haute.

Three-time champion Jimmy Sills became the first to win on his 100th career Silver Crown start at the Cal Expo State Fairgrounds in 1999. Two-time champ Dave Steele got his final series win in the New Generation Car at Iowa Speedway in 2006. Johnny Parsons became the first driver to own both 100 starts and a series victory after his 1995 score at Du Quoin in his 102nd start.

Friday at Eldora Speedway begins a triple shot of USAC racing Friday and Saturday night, Sept. 24-25, for the 39th running of the Four Crown Nationals presented by NKT.TV.

On Friday, it’s a full program for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, plus USAC Silver Crown qualifying and a full program for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. Stands open at 2pm Eastern with the drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

On Saturday, spectator gates open at Noon Eastern with a driver autograph session scheduled from 3-4 pm in the Fan Zone, followed by the drivers meeting at 5pm and hot laps at 6pm.

On both nights at Eldora, general admission tickets are $34 for adults and free for ages 12 and under. Reserved tickets are $39 for adults and $9 for ages 12 and under.

The USAC portions for this weekend’s events from Gas City and Eldora can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.

=============================

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN STAT LEADERS:

Most Wins: 3-Kody Swanson

Driver Point Leader: Kody Swanson

Entrant Point Leader: Rice Motorsports #222

Leading Rookie in Points: Logan Seavey (2nd)

Most Laps Led: 204-Kody Swanson

Most Top-Fives: 5-Kody Swanson

Most Top-Tens: 6-Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 4-Kody Swanson

Best Finish By A Rookie: Aug 8: Selinsgrove Speedway – Logan Seavey (1st)

Most Feature Starts: 8-Dave Berkheimer, Shane Cottle, Justin Grant, Austin Nemire, Kyle Robbins, Logan Seavey & Travis Welpott

Most Positions Advanced in a Race: Aug 21: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Kody Swanson (23rd to 1st) & Shane Cockrum (25th to 3rd)

—————————————-

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN SCHEDULE & RESULTS

May 29: (P#) Lucas Oil Raceway – Brownsburg, IN

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran Enterprises #77)

Jun 18: (D) Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

WINNER: Shane Cockrum (BLS Motorsports #71)

Jun 26: (D) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Tyler Courtney (Chris Dyson Racing #9)

Jul 22 (P) Winchester Speedway – Winchester, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (Hemelgarn Racing #91)

Aug 8: (D) Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA

WINNER: Logan Seavey (Rice Motorsports #22)

Aug 14: (P) Lucas Oil Raceway – Brownsburg, IN

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Doran Enterprises #77)

Aug 21: (D#) Illinois State Fairgrounds – Springfield, IL

WINNER: Kody Swanson (Chris Dyson Racing #9)

Sep 6: (D) Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Du Quoin, IL

WINNER: Brian Tyler (Curtis Williams #81)

Sep 24-25: (D) Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Oct 10: (P#) Toledo Speedway – Toledo, OH

———————— KEY DEFINITIONS ————————-

(D) represents a dirt event

(P) represents a pavement event

# represents a daytime event

(SE) represents a non-points special event

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 440 Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, Calif.

2 424 Logan Seavey (R), Sutter, Calif.

3 322 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

4 322 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Ill.

5 315 Kyle Robbins, New Castle, Ind.

6 306 David Byrne, Shullsburg, Wis.

7 295 Shane Cockrum, Benton, Ill.

8 283 Austin Nemire, Sylvania, Ohio

9 270 Travis Welpott, Pendleton, Ind.

10 243 Mike Haggenbottom, Levittown, Pa.

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN OWNER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1 424 Rice Motorsports, Brownsburg, Ind. (#222)

2 340 BCR Group, Springfield, Ohio (#81)

3 322 Hemelgarn Racing, LaSalle, Mich. (#91)

4 315 KR Racing, Greenfield, Ind. (#7)

5 306 Byrne Racing, Shullsburg, Wis. (#40)

6 295 BLS Motorsports, Benton, Ill. (#71)

7 283 Nemire-Lesko Racing, Toledo, Ohio (#16)

8 279 Chris Dyson Racing, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (#9)

9 270 Welpott Racing, Pendleton, Ind. (#18)

10 243 John Haggenbottom, Bristol, Pa. (#24)

—————————————————————————-

2021 USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS: (TOP-10)

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1 424 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

2 234 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.

3 218 Carmen Perigo, Stoystown, Pa.

4 152 Kyle O’Gara, Beech Grove, Ind.

5 152 Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow, Okla.

6 144 Casey Buckman, Chandler, Ariz.

7 90 Nathan Byrd, Goodyear, Ariz.

8 78 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

9 68 Annie Breidinger, Hillsborough, Calif.

10 68 Chris Phillips, Plainfield, Ind.

—————————————————————————-

RACE WINS:

3-Kody Swanson (May 29 at Lucas Oil Raceway, Aug 14 at Lucas Oil Raceway & Aug 21 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds)

1-Shane Cockrum (Jun 18 at Williams Grove Speedway)

1-Tyler Courtney (Jun 26 at Eldora Speedway)

1-Justin Grant (Jul 22 at Winchester Speedway)

1-Logan Seavey (Aug 8 at Selinsgrove Speedway)

1-Brian Tyler (Sep 6 at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds)

—————————————————————————-

LAPS LED:

204-Kody Swanson

120-Logan Seavey

81-Bobby Santos

67-Justin Grant

53-Brian Tyler

50-Tyler Courtney

35-Aaron Pierce

28-Shane Cockrum & Jake Swanson

26-Jason McDougal

9-C.J. Leary

—————————————————————————-

TOP-FIVE FINISHES:

5-Kody Swanson

4-Shane Cockrum

3-Justin Grant, Bobby Santos & Logan Seavey

2-Brady Bacon, David Byrne, Jerry Coons Jr., Jake Swanson & Chris Windom

1-Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Taylor Ferns, C.J. Leary, Kyle O’Gara, Aaron Pierce, Tyler Roahrig, Kyle Robbins, Kyle Steffens, Tanner Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Brian Tyler

—————————————————————————-

TOP-TEN FINISHES:

6-Logan Seavey & Kody Swanson

4-David Byrne, Shane Cockrum, Shane Cottle, Justin Grant & Kyle Robbins,

3-Brady Bacon, Carmen Perigo, Bobby Santos, Jake Swanson & Matt Westfall

2-Robert Ballou, Jerry Coons Jr., Matt Goodnight, Austin Nemire, Kyle O’Gara, Travis Welpott & Chris Windom

1-Jim Anderson, Terry Babb, Derek Bischak, Casey Buckman, Tyler Courtney, Taylor Ferns, Russ Gamester, Mike Haggenbottom, Dallas Hewitt, Patrick Lawson, C.J. Leary, Jason McDougal, Aaron Pierce, Tyler Roahrig, Kyle Steffens, Chase Stockon, Tanner Swanson, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Brian Tyler

—————————————————————————-

FEATURE STARTS:

8-Dave Berkheimer, Shane Cottle, Justin Grant, Austin Nemire, Kyle Robbins, Logan Seavey & Travis Welpott

7-David Byrne, Matt Goodnight, Mike Haggenbottom & Kody Swanson

5-Shane Cockrum, Eric Gordon, Patrick Lawson, Jason McDougal, Carmen Perigo & Matt Westfall

4- Bryan Gossel, Casey Buckman & Jake Swanson

3-Terry Babb, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Nathan Byrd, Chris Fetter, Dallas Hewitt, Kyle O’Gara, Aaron Pierce, Bobby Santos & Chris Windom

2-Nick Bilbee, Derek Bischak, Annie Breidinger, Jerry Coons Jr., Kyle Cummins, Jake Day, Taylor Ferns, C.J. Leary, Nathan Moore, Chris Phillips, Ken Schrader, Kyle Steffens, Tanner Swanson & Korey Weyant

1-Jim Anderson, Tyler Courtney, Charles Davis Jr., Russ Gamester, Joe Liguori, Danny Long, Mike McVetta, Ryan Newman, Dave Peperak, Tyler Roahrig, Steven Russell, Mark Smith, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas Jr., Brian Tyler & Brent Yarnal

—————————————————————————-

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

4-Kody Swanson

2-C.J. Leary

1-Jason McDougal & Tanner Swanson

—————————————————————————-

TOP “ROOKIE” FINISHER OF THE RACE:

May 29: Lucas Oil Raceway – Logan Seavey (7th)

Jun 18: Williams Grove Speedway – Jason McDougal (6th)

Jun 26: Eldora Speedway – Logan Seavey (8th)

Jul 22: Winchester Speedway – Kyle O’Gara (5th)

Aug 8: Selinsgrove Speedway – Logan Seavey (1st)

Aug 14: Lucas Oil Raceway – Tyler Roahrig (2nd)

Aug 21: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Logan Seavey (2nd)

Sep 6: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Logan Seavey (2nd)

—————————————————————————-

KSE RACING PRODUCTS “HARD CHARGER” OF THE RACE:

May 29: Lucas Oil Raceway – Patrick Lawson (17th to 9th)

Jun 18: Williams Grove Speedway – Eric Gordon (22nd to 11th)

Jun 26: Eldora Speedway – Kody Swanson (15th to 3rd)

Jul 22: Winchester Speedway – Kyle O’Gara (15th to 5th)

Aug 8: Selinsgrove Speedway – Travis Welpott (20th to 13th)

Aug 14: Lucas Oil Raceway – Mike Haggenbottom (23rd to 11th)

Aug 21: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Kody Swanson (23rd to 1st)

Sep 6: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Jerry Coons Jr. (19th to 4th)

—————————————————————————-

WILWOOD BRAKES 13TH PLACE FINISHER:

May 29: Lucas Oil Raceway – Bryan Gossel

Jun 18: Williams Grove Speedway – Austin Nemire

Jun 26: Eldora Speedway – Jason McDougal

Jul 22: Winchester Speedway – Shane Cottle

Aug 8: Selinsgrove Speedway – Travis Welpott

Aug 14: Lucas Oil Raceway – Aaron Pierce

Aug 21: Illinois State Fairgrounds – Chris Phillips

Sep 6: Du Quoin State Fairgrounds – Kyle Steffens

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STATS

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN CHAMPIONSHIP RACE WINS:

1. [33 wins] Kody Swanson

2. [23 wins] Jack Hewitt

3. [18 wins] Brian Tyler

4. [16 wins] Dave Steele

5. [15 wins] J.J. Yeley

6. [14 wins] Dave Darland & Chuck Gurney

8. [12 wins] Jimmy Sills

9. [11 wins] Bobby East

10. [10 wins] Gary Bettenhausen, Mike Bliss & Bobby Santos

13. [9 wins] Tracy Hines

14. [8 wins] Tanner Swanson & Chris Windom

16. [7 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Rick Hood & George Snider

19. [6 wins] Tom Bigelow, Russ Gamester, Kenny Irwin Jr., Jason Leffler, Ken Schrader & Al Unser

25. [5 wins] Mario Andretti, Donnie Beechler, Pancho Carter, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Bud Kaeding, Sheldon Kinser & Larry Rice

33. [4 wins] Shane Cockrum, Kyle Larson, Jeff Swindell & Rich Vogler

37. [3 wins] Steve Butler, Tyler Courtney, Cameron Dodson, A.J. Fike, Justin Grant, Levi Jones, Kasey Kahne, Jim Keeker, Steve Kinser, Bobby Olivero, Johnny Parsons, Aaron Pierce, Ron Shuman, Tony Stewart, Tyler Walker & Paul White

53. [2 wins] Pat Abold, Brady Bacon, Steve Chassey, Bryan Clauson, Shane Cottle, Larry Dickson, Billy Engelhart, A.J. Foyt, Jeff Gordon, C.J. Leary, Ryan Newman, Joe Saldana, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Cole Whitt, Josh Wise & Doug Wolfgang

69. [1 win] Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Jeff Bloom, David Byrne, Marvin Carman, Shane Carson, Bob Cicconi, Herb Copeland, Bruce Field, Aaron Fike, Chet Fillip, Bob Frey, Eric Gordon, Kyle Hamilton, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Shane Hmiel, Shane Hollingsworth, Jimmy Horton, Jackie Howerton, Kevin Huntley, Kenny Jacobs, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Jimmy Kite, Chuck Leary, Eddie Leavitt, Jason McCord, Jim McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Mat Neely, Brad Noffsinger, Stevie Reeves, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Logan Seavey, Danny Smith, Kevin Thomas, Rich Tobias Jr., Chris Urish, Billy Vukovich & Jacob Wilson

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1971: George Snider, 1972: A.J. Foyt, 1973: Al Unser, 1974: Mario Andretti, 1975: Jimmy Caruthers, 1976: Billy Cassella, 1977: Larry Rice, 1978: Pancho Carter, 1979: Bobby Olivero, 1980: Gary Bettenhausen, 1981: Larry Rice, 1982: Ken Schrader, 1983: Gary Bettenhausen, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Jack Hewitt, 1987: Jack Hewitt, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Chuck Gurney, 1990: Jimmy Sills, 1991: Jeff Gordon, 1992: Steve Butler, 1993: Mike Bliss, 1994: Jimmy Sills, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Jimmy Sills, 1997: Dave Darland, 1998: Jason Leffler, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Tracy Hines, 2001: Paul White, 2002: J.J. Yeley, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Dave Steele, 2005: Dave Steele, 2006: Bud Kaeding, 2007: Bud Kaeding, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Bud Kaeding, 2010: Levi Jones, 2011: Levi Jones, 2012: Bobby East, 2013: Bobby East, 2014: Kody Swanson, 2015: Kody Swanson, 2016: Chris Windom, 2017: Kody Swanson, 2018: Kody Swanson, 2019: Kody Swanson, 2020: Justin Grant

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN OWNER CHAMPIONS:

1971: Leader Card Racers, 1972: A.J. Foyt Enterprises, 1973: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1974: Vel’s Parnelli Jones Racing, 1975: George Middleton, 1976: Louis Seymour & Sons, 1977: Dave LeFevre, 1978: Johnny Capels, 1979: Leader Card Racers, 1980: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1981: Johnny Vance, 1982: Steve Enslow, 1983: Delrose-Holt Racing, 1984: Ralph & Jim DePalma, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Bob Hampshire, 1987: Bob Hampshire, 1988: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1989: Junior Kurtz, 1990: Bob Consani, 1991: Fred Ede, 1992: Kenneth Jarrett Farms, 1993: Del McClure, 1994: Gary Stanton, 1995: Glen Niebel, 1996: Stanton Racing, 1997: Foxco, Inc., 1998: Goetz Racing, 1999: Snider-Foyt Racing, 2000: Terry Riggs, 2001: Paul Cook Racing, 2002: East-Stewart Racing, 2003: East-Stewart Racing, 2004: East-Stewart Racing, 2005: East-Stewart Racing, 2006: Leffler-BK Racing, 2007: BK Racing, 2008: RW Motorsports, 2009: BK Motorsports, 2010: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2012: RW Motorsports/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2013: Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, 2014: DePalma Motorsports, 2015: DePalma Motorsports, 2016: DePalma Motorsports, 2017: DePalma Motorsports, 2018: DePalma Motorsports, 2019: Klatt Enterprises, 2020: Hemelgarn Racing

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN ROOKIES OF THE YEAR:

1981: Jack Hewitt, 1982: Keith Kauffman, 1983: Rick Hood, 1984: Dave Blaney, 1985: Steve Butler, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Jeff Swindell, 1988: Gene Lee Gibson, 1989: Jimmy Sills, 1990: Eric Gordon, 1991: Stevie Reeves, 1992: Jim Keeker, 1993: Randy Tolsma, 1994: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1995: Chuck Leary: 1996: Ryan Newman, 1997: Jimmy Kite, 1998: Todd Kane, 1999: Paul White, 2000: Kasey Kahne, 2001: Aaron Fike, 2002: Matt Westfall, 2003: Ron Gregory, 2004: Aaron Pierce, 2005: Josh Wise, 2006: Mat Neely, 2007: Cameron Dodson, 2008: Steve Arpin, 2009: Kody Swanson, 2010: Bryan Clauson, 2011: Kyle Larson, 2012: Kyle Hamilton, 2013: Chris Windom, 2014: Caleb Armstrong, 2015: C.J. Leary, 2016: Casey Shuman, 2017: Joss Moffatt, 2018: Kyle Robbins, 2019: Derek Bischak, 2020: Bryan Gossel

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN FAST QUALIFYING TIMES:

35-Kody Swanson

21-Jimmy Sills

19-Dave Steele

17-Tracy Hines

14-Jerry Coons Jr.

13-J.J. Yeley

10-Bobby East & Rich Vogler

9-Chuck Gurney & Jason Leffler

8-Dave Darland, Russ Gamester, Levi Jones, Johnny Parsons & Tanner Swanson

7-Tom Bigelow, & Josh Wise

6-Gary Bettenhausen, Steve Chassey, Justin Grant, Jack Hewitt & Larry Rice

5-Kenny Irwin Jr., Aaron Pierce, Jeff Swindell & Al Unser

4-Donnie Beechler, Bryan Clauson, Larry Dickson, Jay Drake, Tony Elliott, Rick Hood, Jim Keeker, Sheldon Kinser, Kyle Larson, C.J. Leary, Brad Noffsinger, Joe Saldana, George Snider, Brian Tyler & Greg Weld

3-Mario Andretti, Mike Bliss, Steve Butler, Pancho Carter, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Robby Flock, Shane Hmiel, Ryan Newman, Bobby Santos, Ken Schrader & Ron Shuman

2-Dave Blaney, Ed Carpenter, Dane Carter, A.J. Fike, Shane Hollingsworth, Bud Kaeding, Steve Kinser, Lee Kunzman, Chuck Leary, Jon Stanbrough, Brad Sweet, Kevin Thomas Jr., Tyler Walker, Jacob Wilson & Chris Windom

1-Mark Alderson, Brady Bacon, Teddy Beach, Christopher Bell, Bob Cicconi, Derek Davidson, Cameron Dodson, Pablo Donoso, Thad Dosher, Paul Durant, Bob Ewell, Chet Fillip, Stan Fox, Damion Gardner, Gene Lee Gibson, Eric Gordon, Jeff Gordon, Davey Hamilton, Jac Haudenschild, John Heydenreich, Gary Hieber, Tray House, Jackie Howerton, Kenny Jacobs, Jon Johnson, Bubby Jones, P.J. Jones, Kasey Kahne, Keith Kauffman, Steve Kent, Arnie Knepper, Michael Lewis, Jason McDougal, Lealand McSpadden, Warren Mockler, Mat Neely, Roger Rager, Wayne Reutimann Jr., Bill Rose, Randy Tolsma, Billy Vukovich, Bruce Walkup & Doug Wolfgang

—————————————————————————-

ALL-TIME USAC SILVER CROWN STARTS:

201-Dave Darland

200-Russ Gamester

199-Brian Tyler

178-Jerry Coons Jr.

172-Tracy Hines

163-Jack Hewitt

151-Johnny Parsons

147-Tony Elliott

146-Eric Gordon

128-George Snider

125-Gary Hieber

115-Kody Swanson

114-Chuck Gurney

113-Bud Kaeding & Jimmy Sills

111-Dave Steele

110-John Heydenreich

103-A.J. Fike & Aaron Pierce

100-Larry Rice

94-Jay Drake & Paul White

91-J.J. Yeley

90-Tom Bigelow

88-Mark Alderson

84-Jason McCord

83-Gary Bettenhausen

79-Donnie Beechler & Levi Jones

77-Rich Vogler & Chris Windom

76-Larry Dickson

74-Steve Chassey & Ryan Newman

73-Rich Tobias Jr.

72-Bobby East

71-Robby Flock & Sheldon Kinser

70-Steve Butler

69-David Byrne

68-Billy Engelhart

67-Joe Saldana

66-Brad Noffsinger

65-Shane Cottle & Jerry Nemire

62-Ron Shuman

61-Justin Grant

60-Randy Bateman, Wally Pankratz & Bobby Santos

59-Bill Rose

58-Rick Hood

55-Gary Irvin

54-Tom Capie, Shane Hollingsworth & Jacob Wilson

53-Chet Fillip, Jason Leffler & Austin Nemire

52-Wayne Reutimann Jr.

49-Ken Schrader & Tony Stewart

48-Mike Bliss

47-Bob Cicconi & Patrick Lawson

46-Shane Cockrum, Jim Keeker & Bentley Warren

45- Derek Davidson, Jeff Swindell & Billy Vukovich

43- Kenny Irwin Jr., Tanner Swanson & Tyler Walker

42-Jon Stanbrough

41-Dane Carter & Danny Milburn

40-Aaron Fike, Andy Hillenburg, Warren Mockler & Chip Thomas

39-Matt Goodnight, Tray House & Jim McElreath

38-C.J. Leary & Bobby Olivero

37-Pancho Carter, Duke Cook, Todd Kane, Chuck Leary, Rusty McClure, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Roger Rager & Chris Urish

36-Ed Carpenter & Ron Dunstan

35-Matt Westfall

34-Ronnie Burke, Davey Hamilton, Kevin Huntley, Greg Staab & Kevin Thomas

33-Cary Faas, Jimmy Kite, Kyle Robbins & Josh Wise

32-Brent Kaeding

31-Brady Bacon, Steve Cannon, Ron Gregory, Arnie Knepper, Jim Mahoney, Mat Neely & Stevie Reeves

30-Tim Barber, Teddy Beach, Jeff Bloom, Zach Daum, Stan Fox, Manny Rockhold & Jerry Russell

29-Terry Babb, Mike Haggenbottom, Rocky Hodges & Michael Lewis

28-Dave Blaney & Bill Puterbaugh

27-Brad Armstrong & Bryan Clauson

26-Steve Buckwalter, Dan Drinan & Joe Liguori

25-Kasey Kahne, Nick Lundgreen & Travis Welpott

24-Pat Abold, Derek Hagar, Kenny Jacobs & Jerry Miller

23-Cameron Dodson

22-Billy Cassella, Kevin Doty & Bob Frey

21-Dave Berkheimer, Kyle Hamilton, Walt Kennedy & Davey Ray

20-Bill Baue, Dave Feese, John Starks & Randy Tolsma

19- Bruce Field, Brian Gerster, Gene Lee Gibson, Shane Hmiel, Jimmy McCune, Lealand McSpadden & Casey Shuman

18-Rollie Beale, Jackie Burke, Mike Murgoitio, Al Unser & Jonathan Vennard

17-Jimmy Caruthers, Tyler Courtney, Chris Fetter, A.J. Foyt, Sammy Sessions, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Kramer Williamson

16-Robert Ballou & Pablo Donoso

15-Paul Clark, P.J. Jones & Bruce Walkup

14-Jarett Andretti, Billy Boat, Carl Edwards, Jeff Gordon, Bubby Jones, Keith Kauffman, Ralph Liguori, Boston Reid, Danny Smith, Smokey Snellbaker, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. & Jerry Weeks

13-Patrick Bruns, Tyce Carlson, Dana Carter, Jim Childers, Taylor Ferns, Jac Haudenschild, Jackie Howerton, Jon Johnson, Greg Leffler, Andy Michner, Brian Paulus, Billy Wease, Rodney Weesner & Bud Wilmot

12-Derek Bischak, Brad Fox, Mike Gregg, Mike Hess, Billy Pauch, Ricky Shelton & Bill Tyler

11-Mario Andretti, J.C. Bland, Justin Carver, Hud Cone, Craig Dori, Dickie Gaines, David Gough, Terry James, Steve Kinser, Cory Kruseman, Lee Kunzman, Kyle Larson, James McElreath, Bobby McMahan, Joey Moughan, Rex Norris III, Mike Peters, Tad Roach, Logan Seavey, Kyle Steffens, Greg Weld & Greg Wilson

10-Ronnie Day, Gary Gray, Richard Griffin, Coleman Gulick, Bob Harkey, Page Jones, Terry Kawell, Danny Long, Jim Moughan, Kenneth Nichols, Terry Pletch, Jack Runyon, Robert Smith & Robbie Stanley

9-Bobby Adkins, Chuck Amati, Caleb Armstrong, Toni Breidinger, Karl Busson, Bob Evans, Bryn Gohn, Bryan Gossel, Wayne Hammond, Jim Hurtubise, Rebel Jackson Jr., Chappy Knaack, Eddie Leavitt, Larry Martin, Joss Moffatt, Johnny Petrozelle, Paul Pitzer & Johnny Rutherford

8-Joe Axsom, Christopher Bell, Cole Carter, Mel Cornett, Chris Cumberworth, Doug Didero, Paul Durant, Ray Joe Fager, Larry Gates, Ken Hamilton, Darl Harrison, Dallas Hewitt, Roy Hicks, Rod Holshouser, Dakota Jackson, Mike Johnson, Frankie Kerr, Jason McDougal, Thiago Medeiros, Jan Opperman, Lee Osborne, Junior Parkinson, Greg Peterson, Aaron Pollock, Tracy Potter, Steve Siegel, Mark Smith, Ryan Smith, Sammy Swindell, Rick Treadway, Lennie Waldo, Carl Williams & Doug Wolfgang

7-Jim Anderson, John Andretti, Casey Buckman, Eric Butze, Rob Chaney, Lou Cicconi Jr., Chris Dyson, Bob East, Perry Ferrell, Nick Fornoro Jr., Joe Gaerte, Cody Gallogly, Damion Gardner, Cody Gerhardt, Brian Hayden, Jesse Hockett, Blake Hollingsworth, Tony Hunt, Paul Huntington, Chad Kemenah, Paul Koch, Joe McCarthy, Austin Mundie, Kyle O’Gara, Carmen Perigo, Michael Roselli Jr., Hunter Schuerenberg, Alex Shanks, Pete Shepherd III, Jake Swanson, Mike Thomas, Billy Whitaker & Mitch Wissmiller

6-Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Mike Brooks, Bill Burks Jr., Kellen Conover, Palmer Crowell, Ryan Durst, Bob Ewell, Spike Gehlhausen, Kenny Gentry, Darren Hagen, Tom Hessert III, Larry Hoppes, John Hubbard, Marc Jessup, Doug Kalitta, Kevin Koch, Bill Kojis, Mike Lichty, Jeff Mitrisin, Don Nordhorn, Steven Russell, Brian Seidel, Jimmy Stinson, Jerry Stone & Mike Winblad

5-Sport Allen, Todd Beach, Annie Breidinger, Barry Camp, Larry Cannon, Mark Cassella, Davey Hamilton Jr., John Hunt, Brad Kuhn, Rich Leavell, Donnie Lehmann, Jimmy Light, Mario Marietta, Brad Marvel, Mack McClellan, Kevin Olson, Red Stauffer, Mike Stroehle, Neil Shepherd, Jake Simmons, Sleepy Tripp, Terry Uehling, Korey Weyant, Cole Whitt & Rip Williams

4-Tony Armstrong, Steve Arpin, John Batts, Mike Brecht, Jimmy Brewer, David Bridges, Ray Bull, Keith Burch, Keith Butler, Shane Carson, Herb Copeland, Kyle Cummins, Casey Diemert, Lee Dunn, Danny Ebberts, Murray Erickson, Ray Evans, Scott Hansen, Don Hawley, Steve Kent, Dereck King, Steve Knepper, Mike Larrison, Mike Ling, Bobby Marcum, Von McGee, Wes Miller, David Mirk, Chris Phillips, Rodney Ritter Jr., Billy Shuman, Dean Shirley, Donny Schatz, Tim Siner, Chase Stockon, Billy Vukovich III, Clark Templeman, Kevin Whitesides, Leon Thickstun, Miranda Throckmorton & Ronnie Wuerdeman

3-Steve Adams, Johnny Anderson, Ed Angle, Robin Bank, Justin Barger, John Barrick, Kipp Beard, Doug Berryman, Merle Bettenhausen, Art Bisch Jr., Kevin Bloomstran, Lee Brewer Jr., Rick Brown, Dave Burns, Nathan Byrd, Gary Cameron II, Keith Campbell, Marv Carman, Roy Caruthers, Wayne Chinn, Bill Compton, Tim Cox, Erin Crocker, Troy DeCaire, Thad Dosher, Tommie Estes Jr., Dean Franklin, Jeff Gardner, Emmett Hahn, Darryl Haugh, Kelly Kinser, Lance Kobusch, Red Kunstbeck, Ricky Logan, Steve Long, Jim Malloy, Mike Martin, Zach Martini, Bob Meli, Larry Moore, Ryan Moore, Aaron Mosley, Mike Ordway, Gary Patterson, Gary Ponzini, Rusty Rasmussen, Wayne Reutimann, Robbie Rice, Travis Rilat, A.J. Russell, Zach Schiff, Frankie Schneider, Ryan Scott, Terry Shepherd, Ron Smoker, Kevin Studley, Brad Sweet, Buz Tapply, Cale Thomas, Dick Tobias, Rick Ungar, Tony Weyant, George White, Jim Whiteside & Greg Wooley

2-Mike Adkins, Mike Andreeta, Tommy Astone, Todd Bammer, Randy Bauer, Dave Baumgartner, Nick Bilbee, Dean Billings, Austin Blair, Dan Boorse, Ken Brewer, Shane Butler, Steve Carithers, Tim Clark, Jason Conn, Stan Constant, Johnny Coogan, Frank D’Alonso, Daryl Daugherty, Tom Davies, Charles Davis Jr., James Davison, Jake Day, Greg DeCaires, Duke DeRosa, Scott Edmiston, Dean Erfurth, Jay Ervine, Mike Fedorcak, Billy Felts, A.J. Foyt IV, Stewart Friesen, Greg Furlong, Leon Gentry, Mike Gigot, Joe Gosek, Rick Goudy, Chuck Gurney Jr., Randy Hannagan, Scott Hatton, Jon Herb, Jordan Hermansader, Sparky Howard, Bill Hudson, Bruce Jennings, Jerry Karl, Kevin Kierce, Mike Lauterborn, Steve Lotshaw, Ed Lynch, Garry Lee Maier, Troy Matchen, Jay Maupin, Randy Mausteller, Van May, Roger McCluskey, Mike McCreary, Frank McDaniel, Lyn McIntosh, Nathan Moore, Dustin Morgan, Mike Mosley Jr., Larry Neighbors, John Nervo, Lynn Paxton, Dave Peperak, Scott Pierovich, Troy Regier, Rick Salem, Joey Schmidt, Howie Sewell, David Shain, Rick Sipes, Jigger Sirois, Mark Sokola, Randy Standridge, Nelson Stewart, Rodney Stone, Rob Summers, Kevin Swindell, Al Thomas, Troy Thompson, Troy Vaccaro, Butch Wilkerson, Charlie Workman, Salt Walther, Brent Yarnal & Jack Ziegler

1-Bobby Allen, Taylor Andrews, Dakoda Armstrong, Jon Backlund, Tom Ball, Steve Barnett, Steve Barth, Jarid Blondel, Chad Boat, Ray Bragg, Jerry Bruce, Bob Brutto, Will Cagle, Daryl Campbell, Don Carr, Kent Christian, Drew Church, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Kevin Conway, Donnie Crawford, Wally Dallenbach, Bobby Davis Jr., Brad Davis, Bob Davison, Brian DeFord, Terry Doss, Brad Doty, Rodney Duncan, Jesse Dunham, Sondi Eden, Andrew Felker, Elvin Felty, Dan Ford, Michael Ford, Andy Forsberg, Jeff Forshee, Ronnie Franklin, Pete Frazier, Danny Frye Jr., Jeff Galas, Ronnie Gardner, Rickie Gaunt, Cheryl Glass, David Gravel, Gary Griffith, Brett Hearn, JoJo Helberg, Jim Hettinger, Nathan High, Larry Hillerud, Ted Hines, Jimmy Horton, Brian Hosford, Rick Howerton, Steve Irwin, Jim Jackson, Earnest Jennings, Rickey Jennings, Matt Jewell, Kraig Kinser, Dana Laliberte, Harold Leep, Jeff Leka, Ryan Litt, Ed Lynch Jr., Pepi Marchese, David McCreary, Dave McGough, Paul McMahan, Mike McVetta, Joe Melnick, Thomas Meseraull, Curt Michael, Jim Mills, Mark Monico, Mike Mosley, Jack Moulton Jr., Peter Murphy, Rick Muther, Fred Neighbors, Greg Nelson, Kevin Newton, Kyle Nicholas, Don O’Keefe, Jimmy Parsons, Billy Pauch Jr., Stan Ploski, Art Pollard, Jerry Potter, Richard Powell, Patrick Quinn, Ron Rae, Fred Rahmer, Robbie Ray, Byron Reed, David Reutimann, Jim Reynard, Tyler Roahrig, Randy Roberts, Joe Roush, John Ryals, Eddie Sachs Jr., Doug Saunier, Bill Schemonia, Shane Scully, Jon Sciscoe, Ron Semelka, Steve Sheppard Jr., Danny Shouse, Grant Simpson, Anthony Simone, Carl Smith, Steve Smith, Mike Spencer, Darren Spiers, Greg Stephens, Robert Stout, Charlie Swartz, Fred Tegarden Jr., Todd Thomas, Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad, Eric Todd, Rick Tomasik, Eric Trousdale, LeRoy Van Conett, Kaylene Verville, Todd Wanless, Curt Waters, Jeff West, Brent Whited, Bryan Whited, Eddie Wirth, Kyle Wissmiller, Kent Wolters, Mike Woodring, Ken Woolley & Tiffany Wyzard