Courtney Wins Pole Position for USAC Silver Crown Event at Eldora

From Richie Murray

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 24, 2021) – Tyler Courtney turned the quickest lap during Friday’s Fatheadz Eyewear Qualifying session to capture the pole for Saturday night’s 50-lap USAC Silver Crown feature at Rossburg, Ohio’s Eldora Speedway.

The Indianapolis, Indiana native’s lap of 17.414 seconds around the half-mile dirt oval bested the field of 32 drivers who were competing for starting spots to set the field for Saturday night’s race, which will serve as the finale for the 39th running of the 4-Crown Nationals presented by NKT.TV.

Courtney, making his second USAC Silver Crown appearance of the year, captured the victory in the only other series race he competed in this season, in June, at Eldora, aboard his Chris Dyson Racing/Thetford – ProtectAll – Norcold – Racer Magazine/Maxim/Kistler Chevy.

It’s the second time Courtney will start the 4-Crown Silver Crown race from the pole, first doing so in 2016.

While Courtney and the top-20 qualifiers locked themselves into the feature event, the remaining cars competed in a 12-lap Qualifying Race on Friday night with the top-six finishers transferring. Davey Ray (Davenport, Iowa) was victorious in the event followed by 2002 4-Crown winner Brian Tyler (Parma, Mich.), Mike Haggenbottom (Levittown, Pa.), Matt Goodnight (Winchester, Ind.), Austin Nemire (Sylvania, Ohio) and first-time Silver Crown competitor Erik Karlsen (Romulus, N.Y.).

On Saturday, it’s full programs for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, USAC Silver Crown and the All Star Circuit of Champions. Spectator gates open at Noon Eastern with a driver autograph session scheduled from 3-4 pm in the Fan Zone, followed by the drivers meeting at 4:30pm and hot laps at 6pm.

General admission tickets are $34 for adults and free for ages 12 and under. Reserved tickets are $39 for adults and $9 for ages 12 and under.

USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 24, 2021 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – 39th 4-Crown Nationals Presented by NKT.TV

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: (Top-20 locked into the feature) 1. Tyler Courtney, 9, Dyson-17.414; 2. Jake Swanson, 10, DMW-17.532; 3. Brady Bacon, 53, Five Three-17.566; 4. Kody Swanson, 21, Swanson-17.975; 5. Justin Grant, 91, Hemelgarn-17.984; 6. Logan Seavey, 22, Rice-18.061; 7. Chase Johnson, 17, Goodnight-18.225; 8. Shane Cockrum, 71, BLS-18.283; 9. Dallas Hewitt, 57, Hewitt-18.299; 10. Kyle Cummins, 69, Pink 69-18.364; 11. Casey Buckman, 74, C-Buck-18.398; 12. David Byrne, 40, Byrne-18.509; 13. Shane Cottle, 110, DMW-18.524; 14. Matt Westfall, 54, Westfall-18.564; 15. Eric Gordon, 99, Armstrong-18.628; 16. Carmen Perigo, 52, Stehman-18.634; 17. Chris Phillips, 20, Nolen-18.648; 18. Kyle Robbins, 7, KR-18.707; 19. Terry Babb, 88, Babb-18.711; 20. Jason McDougal, 6, Klatt-18.766; 21. Austin Nemire, 16, Nemire/Lesko-18.813; 22. Davey Ray, 8, Cornell-18.820; 23. Matt Goodnight, 39, Goodnight-18.867; 24. Brian Tyler, 81, BCR-18.904; 25. Mike Haggenbottom, 24, Haggenbottom-19.036; 26. Erik Karlsen, 166, Karlsen-19.093; 27. Nick Bilbee, 3, Simmons-19.116; 28. Travis Welpott, 18, Welpott-19.125; 29. Danny Long, 44, Long-19.263; 30. Chris Fetter, 89, Fetter-19.409; 31. Dave Berkheimer, 31, Berkheimer-NT; 32. Robert Ballou, 66, Rose-NT.

QUALIFYING RACE: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Davey Ray, 2. Brian Tyler, 3. Mike Haggenbottom, 4. Matt Goodnight, 5. Austin Nemire, 6. Erik Karlsen, 7. Travis Welpott, 8. Nick Bilbee, 9. Chris Fetter, 10. Danny Long. NT

FEATURE: (50 laps, starting positions in parentheses)

TO BE HELD ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

USAC SILVER CROWN POINTS: 1-Kody Swanson-440, 2-Logan Seavey-424, 3-Justin Grant-322, 4-Shane Cottle-322, 5-Kyle Robbins-315, 6-David Byrne-306, 7-Shane Cockrum-295, 8-Austin Nemire-283, 9-Travis Welpott-270, 10-Mike Haggenbottom-243.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Tanner Thorson-154, 2-Chris Windom-154, 3-Brady Bacon-150, 4-Justin Grant-136, 5-Robert Ballou-131, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-120, 7-Thomas Meseraull-120, 8-Logan Seavey-118, 9-Buddy Kofoid-91, 10-Kyle Cummins-84.

NEXT USAC SILVER CROWN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 25, 2021 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, Ohio – 1/2-Mile Dirt Oval – 4-Crown Nationals