Crabtree Wins OVSCA Feature at Skyline Speedway

STEWART, Ohio (September 24, 2021) — Kory Crabtree won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature Saturday at Skyline Speedway. Andre Layfield, Ryan Broughton, Ricky Peterson, and Phil Gressman rounded out the top five.
Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Skyline Speedway
Stewart, Ohio
Friday, September 24, 2021
Feature:
1. Kory Crabtree
2. Andre Layfield
3. Ryan Broughton
4. Ricky Peterson
5. Phil Gressman
6. Ron Blair
7. Brandon Conkle
8. Reece Saldana
9. Tyler Street
10. Cale Stinson
11. Dave Dickson
12. Josh Davis
13. Lance Webb
14. Chris Garnes
15. Wayne McPeek
16. Keith Baxter
17. Eric Martin
18. Mark Imler
19. Ben Webb
20. Frank Neil
21. Chris Smalley
22. Bryan Nuckles