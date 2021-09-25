Crabtree Wins OVSCA Feature at Skyline Speedway

STEWART, Ohio (September 24, 2021) — Kory Crabtree won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature Saturday at Skyline Speedway. Andre Layfield, Ryan Broughton, Ricky Peterson, and Phil Gressman rounded out the top five.

Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association

Skyline Speedway

Stewart, Ohio

Friday, September 24, 2021

Feature:

1. Kory Crabtree

2. Andre Layfield

3. Ryan Broughton

4. Ricky Peterson

5. Phil Gressman

6. Ron Blair

7. Brandon Conkle

8. Reece Saldana

9. Tyler Street

10. Cale Stinson

11. Dave Dickson

12. Josh Davis

13. Lance Webb

14. Chris Garnes

15. Wayne McPeek

16. Keith Baxter

17. Eric Martin

18. Mark Imler

19. Ben Webb

20. Frank Neil

21. Chris Smalley

22. Bryan Nuckles