Hoover Goes Wire to Wire to Earn First Career Win

From POWRi

Tulsa, OK (September 26, 2021) Emilio Hoover from Jenks, Oklahoma, added his name to the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League record book Saturday night at I-44 Riverside Speedway by leading wire to wire en route to his first career Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League Feature Event.

Starting from the pole position, Hoover put his Team Ripper No. 21 out front early. Mason Daugherty, Kyle Jones, and Tanner Berryhill all followed close behind him and battled for positions. Berryhill took a few shots at a pass for the lead, only to have a caution flag fly for debris on the race track. On the restart Hoover once again jumped out front and never looked back. Jones found himself in the runner-up position for the second time in as many nights and Berryhill rounded out the podium. Andrew Felker finished fourth and Hank Davis earned the Schure Built Suspensions Hard Charger award with a 13th to fifth place run.

The POWRi West series will head to to Sweet Springs, Missouri next weekend Friday, October 1st and Saturday, October 2nd for a co-sanctioned event with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League.

Smith Titanium Heat race 1 – Kyle Jones

Saldana Racing Products Heat race 2 – Tanner Berryhill

Rod End Supply High Passing Points – Tanner Berryhill

Schure Built Suspensions Hard Charger – Hank Davis

Lucas Oil POWRi Feature Event Results: 1. 21-Emilio Hoover 2. 7U-Kyle Jones 3. 17-Tanner Berryhill 4. 11A-Andrew Felker 5. 14-Hank Davis 6. 32-Trey Marcham 7. 00-Chase McDermand 8. 97-Mason Daugherty 9. 7-Shannon McQueen 10. 7X-Michelle Decker 11. 70-Cade Cowles 12. 44-Branigan Roark 13. 2S-Travis Scott