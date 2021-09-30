FALL CLASSIC WEEKEND NEXT UP FOR KOT & AST SPRINT CARS

By Tommy Goudge

(September 30, 2021) – The Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series and Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Car series fueled by Pinty’s are set for their final visits to Humberstone Speedway in 2021. In the case of the Knights of Thunder, a championship will also be decided this weekend.

SCHEDULE UPDATE

Management from Southern Ontario Motor Speedway and officials from the Knights of Thunder series and Action Sprint Tour have mutually decided to cancel the Sprint Car portions of the event scheduled for October 9. The event has been replaced on both the KoT and AST schedules with an October 2 event at Humberstone Speedway.

“We look forward to working with the management at SOMS to create some amazing Sprint Car events there in 2022,” stated KoT and AST series director Clinton Geoffrey.



THE FALL CLASSIC

Already set to be a big event at Humberstone even before the additions to Saturday’s lineup, The Fall Classic presented by Nitro 54 Variety and Burger Barn will now feature two action-packed nights of racing. The two Sprint Car tours are set to race on Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2, along with two $2,500-to-win 358 Modified races, two $1,000-to-win Sportsman Modified races, two Street Stock races, and a Mini Stock race on Saturday.

Jordan Poirier has won all three Knights of Thunder events held at Humberstone this season, including a last-lap pass to steal victory from Jim Huppunen on July 31. Poirier has a host of challengers looking to end his winning streak, including 2021 Humberstone podium finishers Cory Turner, Ryan Turner, Huppunen, Travis Cunningham, and Josh Hansen.

Like his Knights of Thunder counterpart, Jacob Dykstra has won all three Action Sprint Tour events held at Humberstone this season. Six other drivers have claimed podium finishes at Humberstone this season, including Allan Downey, Steven Beckett, Nick Sheridan, Lucas Smith, Curtis Gartly, and Ryan Fraser. Parity has been a theme at Humberstone for AST; Dykstra and Downey have claimed top five finishes in all three events, but no other driver has multiple top fives at Humberstone this season.

EXTRA CASH

The crew from APTN’s popular Friday Night Thunder TV series has put up some extra cash for Sprint Car drivers to go after this weekend; each heat race winner during The Fall Classic will receive $100, and drivers who attend both nights will be eligible for three random draws for $100 each. Visit www.aptn.ca/fridaynightthunder for more information on the show which takes you inside the exhilarating and dangerous world of Sprint Car racing as seen through the lives of five Indigenous racing families.

CHAMPIONSHIP CHASES

Jordan Poirier heads into the weekend with a 44 point advantage over Ryan Turner in the Knights of Thunder standings, while Jim Huppunen is just 12 points behind Turner. Josh Hansen and DJ Christie hold spots in the top five, while Travis Cunningham, Cory Turner, Liam Martin, Tyler Rand, and Holly Porter round out the top ten. Jamie Turner is just two points behind Porter; he and several others still have a good chance to get into the top ten and claim a share of the 2021 points fund.

Four races remain on the 2021 Action Sprint Tour schedule – two at Humberstone this weekend, and two at Brockville’s upcoming Fall Nationals. Jacob Dykstra holds a commanding 76 point advantage over Allan Downey in the AST standings, while Nick Sheridan, Eric Gledhill, and Darren Dryden hold top five positions. Lucas Smith, Brett Stratford, Rob Neely, Dereck Lemyre, and Dale Curran make up the remainder of the top ten.

EVENT INFORMATION

WHAT:

Nitro 54 Variety and Burger Barn present The Fall Classic at Humberstone Speedway, featuring the Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series, Action Sprint Tour, 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Mini Stocks

WHEN:

Friday, October 1 – Racing starts @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 2 – Racing starts @ 6:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Humberstone Speedway

1716 Main St E

Port Colborne ON L3K 5V3

www.humberstonespeedway.ca

WATCH:

GForceTV – www.youtube.com/GforceTV