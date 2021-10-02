Carrick Wins Opening Night of the Fall Nationals at Chico

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, CA (October 1, 2021) — anner Carrick earned a hard-fought win during opening night of the 28th Pacific Sprint Fall Nationals in tribute to Stephen Allard. Carrick picked up a $300 bonus from Country Builders Construction that added to his $3,000 opening night win. It was Carrick’s second win of the year at Chico. An abundance of 66-winged sprint cars entered the first night of racing with more expected tomorrow night.

Andy Forsberg won the 8-lap, 8-car dash which earned him the front row starting spot. Forsberg took advantage of his starting spot and led the first 10-laps. Forsberg looked to be the driver to beat until lap 10 when his car bounced through a hole in turn one and offset his car enough for Tanner Carrick to pass him. On lap 16, the leaders where in heavy traffic. This allowed Forsberg the chance to pass Carrick and retake the lead. It was heartbreak city for Forsberg on lap 19 when he seemed to hit the same hole in turn one and the car begin to dance wildly and uncontrollably off the edge of the track. Carrick zoomed by as did eight other drivers. Forsberg ultimately pulled off one lap later.

On lap 23 Kyle Hirst drove by Carrick on the top of the track. Hirst seemed poised to go on and win the show. A lap 25 yellow slowed the event and would set up a five-lap dash to the win. Hirst had been a rocket ship up top, and, on the restart, it is where he drove the Tiner/Hirst House car. Carrick dove back to the bottom and the race was on for the win. As the two raced side by side the next lap, it was Carrick who took the lead back for good on lap 27. Carrick went on to win by over a full second. Hirst was second. A late race charge by Kalib Henry moved him into a third-place finish. Justin Sanders was solid all night and finished fourth. Kaleb Montgomery rounded out the top five. The fans loved the great racing.

Colby Johnson won the 15-lap B main event. Bobby Butler won the first C main event. Andy Gregg dominated the second C main event. Kyle Hirst picked up $150 from ManCamp Motorsports by turning the fastest lap in group one. His time was a 12.001. Kalib Henry rocketed to an 11.951 in group two and grabbed the other $150 cash bonus.

Shannon Collins was declared the winner of the 20-lap Hobby Stock main event after the car who finished first was disqualified after a post-race inspection. Collins did a great job in winning the star-studded event. Donny Deeter was solid and finished second. James West ran in the third spot. Robert Warf finished fourth. Kyle Allen rounded out the top five. Twenty-one cars started the main event. Only seven cars were running at the end. Numerous yellow flags slowed the event.

Collins clean swept the night by also winning the first heat race. Keith Ross got the win in heat two. John Johnson won an action packed third heat race. Overall, 24 Hobby Stocks entered tonight’s show. The Hobby Stocks are set to return the following night.

Fall Nationals

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Friday, October 1, 2021

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Flight A:

1. 94TH-Kyle Hirst, 12.001

2. 41-Corey Day, 12.054

3. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.122

4. 24-Chase Johnson, 12.203

5. 4D1-Dominic Scelzi, 12.239

6. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 12.252

7. 2X-Kalib Montgomery, 12.277

8. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, 12.331

9. 1-Nick Larsen, 12.408

10. 7C-Justyn Cox, 12.448

11. 17W-Shane Golobic, 12.495

12. 38B-Blake Carrick, 12.549

13. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 12.606

14. 83V-Sean Becker, 12.625

15. 88H-Heath Hall, 12.675

16. 15T-Tristan Guardino, 12.681

17. 88-Brad Bumgarner, 12.687

18. 88W-Austin McCarl, 12.710

19. 12-Steel Powell, 12.743

20. 57B-Bobby Butler, 12.743

21. 4-Tuesday Calderwood, 12.743

22. 1F-D.J. Freitas, 12.814

23. 12S-Steven Snawder, 12.857

24. 8-Colby Wiesz, 12.869

25. 94-Greg DeCaires V, 12.872

26. 88A-Joey Ancona, 12.916

27. 8C-Anissa Curtice, 12.980

28. 98H-Matt Hein, 13.162

29. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 13.295

30. 7W-Dennis Scherer, 13.456

31. 77-Ryan Lippincott, 13.635

32. 76-Doug Butterfield, 13.862

Qualifying Flight B:

1. 17-Kalib Henry, 11.951

2. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 11.962

3. 4D-Jodie Robinson, 12.016

4. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 12.043

5. 22X-Garen Linder, 12.053

6. 14W-Ryan Robinson, 12.130

7. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr., 12.140

8. 35M-Chase Majdic, 12.152

9. 01JR-Andy Gregg, 12.163

10. 6W-Billy Wallace, 12.177

11. 75-Willie Croft, 12.191

12. 34-Landon Brooks, 12.232

13. 7-Tyler Thompson, 12.252

14. 2XM-Max Mittry, 12.275

15. 38-Colby Johnson, 12.308

16. 94X-Casey Schmitz, 12.357

17. 3D-Carl Droivold, 12.382

18. 21-Michael Ing, 12.413

19. 5A-Daniel Whitley, 12.428

20. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr., 12.443

21. 38N-Mark Tabor Jr., 12.459

22. 96S-Brandon Sampson, 12.553

23. 54-Carson Hall, 12.553

24. 9T-Camden Robustelli, 12.656

25. 21S-Drake Standley, 12.682

26. 2-Wyatt Brown, 12.701

27. 21W-Josh Wiesz, 12.793

28. 15-Pat Harvey Jr., 12.943

29. 2S-Jayce Steinberg, 12.951

30. 71W-Michael Wasina, 13.483

31. 90-Darren Johnson, 13.490

32. 91J-John Sullivan, 13.618

33. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 15.214

Heat Race #1:

1. 92-Andy Forsberg

2. 94TH-Kyle Hirst

3. 2X-Kalib Montgomery

4. 17W-Shane Golobic

5. 4D1-Dominic Scelzi

6. 01-Nick Larsen

7. 93-Stephen Ingraham

8. 88-Brad Bumgarner

9. 12-Steel Powell

10. 4-Tuesday Calderwood

11. 12S-Steven Snawder

12. 88H-Heath Hall

Heat Race #2:

1. 41-Corey Day

2. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

3. 4SA-Justin Sanders

4. 24-Chase Johnson

5. 7C-Justyn Cox

6. 15T-Tristan Guardino

7. 83V-Sean Becker

8. 1F-D.J. Freitas

9. 57B-Bobby Butler

10. 38B-Blake Carrick

11. 88W-Austin McCarl

12. 8-Colby Wiesz

Heat Race #3:

1. 17-Kalib Henry

2. 4D-Jodie Robinson

3. 75-Willie Croft

4. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

5. 22X-Garen Linder

6. 38-Colby Johnson

7. 7-Tyler Thompson

8. 5A-Daniel Whitley

9. 01JR-Andy Gregg

10. 54-Carson Hall

11. 38N-Mark Tabor Jr.

12. 3D-Carl Droivold

Heat Race #4:

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick

2. 14W-Ryan Robinson

3. 35M-Chase Majdic

4. 34-Landon Brooks

5. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

6. 2XM-Max Mittry

7. 6W-Billy Wallace

8. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr.

9. 21-Michael Ing

10. 94X-Casey Schmitz

11. 96S-Brandon Sampson

12. 9T-Camden Robustelli

C-Main #1:

1. 57B-Bobby Butler

2. 12S-Steven Snawder

3. 12-Steel Powell

4. 38B-Blake Carrick

5. 88H-Heath Hall

6. 88W-Austin McCarl

7. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez

8. 8C-Anissa Curtice

9. 98H-Matt Hein

10. 8-Colby Wiesz

11. 7W-Dennis Scherer

12. 77-Ryan Lippincott

13. 4-Tuesday Calderwood

14. 94-Greg DeCaires V

15. 76-Doug Butterfield

16. 88A-Joey Ancona

C-Main #2:

1. 01JR-Andy Gregg

2. 94X-Casey Schmitz

3. 21-Michael Ing

4. 38N-Mark Tabor Jr.

5. 18T-Tanner Holmes

6. 3D-Carl Droivold

7. 2-Wyatt Brown

8. 21W-Josh Wiesz

9. 54-Carson Hall

10. 71W-Michael Wasina

11. 2S-Jayce Steinberg

12. 90-Darren Johnson

13. 15-Pat Harvey Jr.

14. 21S-Drake Standley

15. 91J-John Sullivan

16. 96S-Brandon Sampson

Dash:

1. 92-Andy Forsberg

2. 4D-Jodie Robinson

3. 83T-Tanner Carrick

4. 17-Kalib Henry

5. 94TH-Kyle Hirst

6. 41-Corey Day

7. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

8. 14W-Ryan Robinson

B-Main:

1. 38-Colby Johnson

2. 01-Nick Larsen

3. 15T-Tristan Guardino

4. 2XM-Max Mittry

5. 83V-Sean Becker

6. 93-Stephen Ingraham

7. 01JR-Andy Gregg

8. 7-Tyler Thompson

9. 21-Michael Ing

10. 1F-D.J. Freitas

11. 94X-Casey Schmitz

12. 6W-Billy Wallace

13. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr.

14. 57B-Bobby Butler

15. 5A-Daniel Whitley

16. 88-Brad Bumgarner

17. 12S-Steven Snawder

18. 12-Steel Powell

A-Main:

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick

2. 94TH-Kyle Hirst

3. 17-Kalib Henry

4. 4SA-Justin Sanders

5. 2X-Kalib Montgomery

6. 14W-Ryan Robinson

7. 4D-Jodie Robinson

8. 41-Corey Day

9. 4D1-Dominic Scelzi

10. 37-Mitchell Faccinto

11. 17W-Shane Golobic

12. 35M-Chase Majdic

13. 24-Chase Johnson

14. 7C-Justyn Cox

15. 15T-Tristan Guardino

16. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.

17. 38-Colby Johnson

18. 2XM-Max Mittry

19. 22X-Garen Linder

20. 01-Nick Larsen

21. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

22. 34-Landon Brooks

23. 92-Andy Forsberg

24. 75-Willie Croft