Carrick Wins Opening Night of the Fall Nationals at Chico

CHICO, CA (October 1, 2021) — anner Carrick earned a hard-fought win during opening night of the 28th Pacific Sprint Fall Nationals in tribute to Stephen Allard. Carrick picked up a $300 bonus from Country Builders Construction that added to his $3,000 opening night win. It was Carrick’s second win of the year at Chico. An abundance of 66-winged sprint cars entered the first night of racing with more expected tomorrow night.
Andy Forsberg won the 8-lap, 8-car dash which earned him the front row starting spot. Forsberg took advantage of his starting spot and led the first 10-laps. Forsberg looked to be the driver to beat until lap 10 when his car bounced through a hole in turn one and offset his car enough for Tanner Carrick to pass him. On lap 16, the leaders where in heavy traffic. This allowed Forsberg the chance to pass Carrick and retake the lead. It was heartbreak city for Forsberg on lap 19 when he seemed to hit the same hole in turn one and the car begin to dance wildly and uncontrollably off the edge of the track. Carrick zoomed by as did eight other drivers. Forsberg ultimately pulled off one lap later.
On lap 23 Kyle Hirst drove by Carrick on the top of the track. Hirst seemed poised to go on and win the show. A lap 25 yellow slowed the event and would set up a five-lap dash to the win. Hirst had been a rocket ship up top, and, on the restart, it is where he drove the Tiner/Hirst House car. Carrick dove back to the bottom and the race was on for the win. As the two raced side by side the next lap, it was Carrick who took the lead back for good on lap 27. Carrick went on to win by over a full second. Hirst was second. A late race charge by Kalib Henry moved him into a third-place finish. Justin Sanders was solid all night and finished fourth. Kaleb Montgomery rounded out the top five. The fans loved the great racing.
Colby Johnson won the 15-lap B main event. Bobby Butler won the first C main event. Andy Gregg dominated the second C main event. Kyle Hirst picked up $150 from ManCamp Motorsports by turning the fastest lap in group one. His time was a 12.001. Kalib Henry rocketed to an 11.951 in group two and grabbed the other $150 cash bonus.
Shannon Collins was declared the winner of the 20-lap Hobby Stock main event after the car who finished first was disqualified after a post-race inspection. Collins did a great job in winning the star-studded event. Donny Deeter was solid and finished second. James West ran in the third spot. Robert Warf finished fourth. Kyle Allen rounded out the top five. Twenty-one cars started the main event. Only seven cars were running at the end. Numerous yellow flags slowed the event.
Collins clean swept the night by also winning the first heat race. Keith Ross got the win in heat two. John Johnson won an action packed third heat race. Overall, 24 Hobby Stocks entered tonight’s show. The Hobby Stocks are set to return the following night.
Fall Nationals
Silver Dollar Speedway
Chico, California
Friday, October 1, 2021
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Qualifying Flight A:
1. 94TH-Kyle Hirst, 12.001
2. 41-Corey Day, 12.054
3. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.122
4. 24-Chase Johnson, 12.203
5. 4D1-Dominic Scelzi, 12.239
6. 4SA-Justin Sanders, 12.252
7. 2X-Kalib Montgomery, 12.277
8. 37-Mitchell Faccinto, 12.331
9. 1-Nick Larsen, 12.408
10. 7C-Justyn Cox, 12.448
11. 17W-Shane Golobic, 12.495
12. 38B-Blake Carrick, 12.549
13. 93-Stephen Ingraham, 12.606
14. 83V-Sean Becker, 12.625
15. 88H-Heath Hall, 12.675
16. 15T-Tristan Guardino, 12.681
17. 88-Brad Bumgarner, 12.687
18. 88W-Austin McCarl, 12.710
19. 12-Steel Powell, 12.743
20. 57B-Bobby Butler, 12.743
21. 4-Tuesday Calderwood, 12.743
22. 1F-D.J. Freitas, 12.814
23. 12S-Steven Snawder, 12.857
24. 8-Colby Wiesz, 12.869
25. 94-Greg DeCaires V, 12.872
26. 88A-Joey Ancona, 12.916
27. 8C-Anissa Curtice, 12.980
28. 98H-Matt Hein, 13.162
29. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 13.295
30. 7W-Dennis Scherer, 13.456
31. 77-Ryan Lippincott, 13.635
32. 76-Doug Butterfield, 13.862
Qualifying Flight B:
1. 17-Kalib Henry, 11.951
2. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 11.962
3. 4D-Jodie Robinson, 12.016
4. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez, 12.043
5. 22X-Garen Linder, 12.053
6. 14W-Ryan Robinson, 12.130
7. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr., 12.140
8. 35M-Chase Majdic, 12.152
9. 01JR-Andy Gregg, 12.163
10. 6W-Billy Wallace, 12.177
11. 75-Willie Croft, 12.191
12. 34-Landon Brooks, 12.232
13. 7-Tyler Thompson, 12.252
14. 2XM-Max Mittry, 12.275
15. 38-Colby Johnson, 12.308
16. 94X-Casey Schmitz, 12.357
17. 3D-Carl Droivold, 12.382
18. 21-Michael Ing, 12.413
19. 5A-Daniel Whitley, 12.428
20. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr., 12.443
21. 38N-Mark Tabor Jr., 12.459
22. 96S-Brandon Sampson, 12.553
23. 54-Carson Hall, 12.553
24. 9T-Camden Robustelli, 12.656
25. 21S-Drake Standley, 12.682
26. 2-Wyatt Brown, 12.701
27. 21W-Josh Wiesz, 12.793
28. 15-Pat Harvey Jr., 12.943
29. 2S-Jayce Steinberg, 12.951
30. 71W-Michael Wasina, 13.483
31. 90-Darren Johnson, 13.490
32. 91J-John Sullivan, 13.618
33. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 15.214
Heat Race #1:
1. 92-Andy Forsberg
2. 94TH-Kyle Hirst
3. 2X-Kalib Montgomery
4. 17W-Shane Golobic
5. 4D1-Dominic Scelzi
6. 01-Nick Larsen
7. 93-Stephen Ingraham
8. 88-Brad Bumgarner
9. 12-Steel Powell
10. 4-Tuesday Calderwood
11. 12S-Steven Snawder
12. 88H-Heath Hall
Heat Race #2:
1. 41-Corey Day
2. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
3. 4SA-Justin Sanders
4. 24-Chase Johnson
5. 7C-Justyn Cox
6. 15T-Tristan Guardino
7. 83V-Sean Becker
8. 1F-D.J. Freitas
9. 57B-Bobby Butler
10. 38B-Blake Carrick
11. 88W-Austin McCarl
12. 8-Colby Wiesz
Heat Race #3:
1. 17-Kalib Henry
2. 4D-Jodie Robinson
3. 75-Willie Croft
4. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
5. 22X-Garen Linder
6. 38-Colby Johnson
7. 7-Tyler Thompson
8. 5A-Daniel Whitley
9. 01JR-Andy Gregg
10. 54-Carson Hall
11. 38N-Mark Tabor Jr.
12. 3D-Carl Droivold
Heat Race #4:
1. 83T-Tanner Carrick
2. 14W-Ryan Robinson
3. 35M-Chase Majdic
4. 34-Landon Brooks
5. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
6. 2XM-Max Mittry
7. 6W-Billy Wallace
8. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr.
9. 21-Michael Ing
10. 94X-Casey Schmitz
11. 96S-Brandon Sampson
12. 9T-Camden Robustelli
C-Main #1:
1. 57B-Bobby Butler
2. 12S-Steven Snawder
3. 12-Steel Powell
4. 38B-Blake Carrick
5. 88H-Heath Hall
6. 88W-Austin McCarl
7. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez
8. 8C-Anissa Curtice
9. 98H-Matt Hein
10. 8-Colby Wiesz
11. 7W-Dennis Scherer
12. 77-Ryan Lippincott
13. 4-Tuesday Calderwood
14. 94-Greg DeCaires V
15. 76-Doug Butterfield
16. 88A-Joey Ancona
C-Main #2:
1. 01JR-Andy Gregg
2. 94X-Casey Schmitz
3. 21-Michael Ing
4. 38N-Mark Tabor Jr.
5. 18T-Tanner Holmes
6. 3D-Carl Droivold
7. 2-Wyatt Brown
8. 21W-Josh Wiesz
9. 54-Carson Hall
10. 71W-Michael Wasina
11. 2S-Jayce Steinberg
12. 90-Darren Johnson
13. 15-Pat Harvey Jr.
14. 21S-Drake Standley
15. 91J-John Sullivan
16. 96S-Brandon Sampson
Dash:
1. 92-Andy Forsberg
2. 4D-Jodie Robinson
3. 83T-Tanner Carrick
4. 17-Kalib Henry
5. 94TH-Kyle Hirst
6. 41-Corey Day
7. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
8. 14W-Ryan Robinson
B-Main:
1. 38-Colby Johnson
2. 01-Nick Larsen
3. 15T-Tristan Guardino
4. 2XM-Max Mittry
5. 83V-Sean Becker
6. 93-Stephen Ingraham
7. 01JR-Andy Gregg
8. 7-Tyler Thompson
9. 21-Michael Ing
10. 1F-D.J. Freitas
11. 94X-Casey Schmitz
12. 6W-Billy Wallace
13. 8JR-Brian McGahan Jr.
14. 57B-Bobby Butler
15. 5A-Daniel Whitley
16. 88-Brad Bumgarner
17. 12S-Steven Snawder
18. 12-Steel Powell
A-Main:
1. 83T-Tanner Carrick
2. 94TH-Kyle Hirst
3. 17-Kalib Henry
4. 4SA-Justin Sanders
5. 2X-Kalib Montgomery
6. 14W-Ryan Robinson
7. 4D-Jodie Robinson
8. 41-Corey Day
9. 4D1-Dominic Scelzi
10. 37-Mitchell Faccinto
11. 17W-Shane Golobic
12. 35M-Chase Majdic
13. 24-Chase Johnson
14. 7C-Justyn Cox
15. 15T-Tristan Guardino
16. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr.
17. 38-Colby Johnson
18. 2XM-Max Mittry
19. 22X-Garen Linder
20. 01-Nick Larsen
21. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
22. 34-Landon Brooks
23. 92-Andy Forsberg
24. 75-Willie Croft