Single-night tickets on sale now for the Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway

Placerville, CA…The Placerville Speedway and Matt Wood Racing are pleased to announce that single night tickets for the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget sanctioned “Hangtown 100” are on sale now.

To purchase your single night reserved or general admission tickets for the November 18th, 19th and 20th event simply visit www.hangtown100.com and select the ticket you want, then click the day you’d like to buy.

An ultra-tight points race is currently seen with the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets as the season winds down. Canton, Illinois racer Chris Windom and California favorite Michael “Buddy” Kofoid are locked in a torrid battle for the championship. The racing has been second to none this year and it should be much of the same on the tight confines of the Placerville bullring.

Three-night Reserved ticket packages are also available and cost $120, while three-night General Admission packages cost $90. Reserved seating will make up rows J-T and General Admission will be comprised of rows A-I. Pit pass combo upgrades are also available for $20 each day.

The Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 marks the second ever appearance by the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series to the Placerville Speedway. Also sharing the card will be the BCRA/ California Lightning Sprints, which are set to run without the wings each night.

The expanded three-night event will utilize a modified Trophy Cup style format, featuring larger than normal inverts. All the biggest names in USAC National Midget racing will be in action, as well as special guest appearances by some of racing’s biggest stars.

With the show now moving to a weekend date, it is sure to be even bigger and better in 2021. Camping is available on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds and can be reserved by calling 530-621-5860.

Online registration for teams continues to be open as well. Please visit https://www.hangtown100.com/register-online and fill out the online form. The form allows teams to register multiple entries, which also helps with hauler parking at the event. A parking plan is being put in place and a map is being formulated, therefore the sooner event officials can plan the better.

To stay up to date with event news be sure and visit www.hangtown100.com

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 14,600 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates regarding the track.