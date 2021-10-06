Sprint Car Challenge Tour season resumes this Friday at Keller Auto Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Hanford, CA…Following an extended layoff the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards is locked and loaded to get the season back underway at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford this Friday night.

The event marks the 36th annual “Cotton Classic” and is the start of just three point races to go for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. A season filled with close competition and immense parity finally saw the first repeat winner of the year when Shane Golobic captured the Johnny Key Classic back in August.

The Cotton Classic presented by Penny Newman Grain has been one of the long-standing and prestigious showcases in the Central Valley over the years. Apart from 2014, it has been held at the Kings County Fairgrounds venue every season since the mid-1980’s. This Friday’s show also includes the Kings of Thunder Winged 410 Sprint Cars, while Saturday’s “Morrie Williams Legends Tribute” features the King of the West-NARC 410s and KoT Winged 360 Sprinters.

Foresthill’s Ryan Robinson has been a mark of consistency, having tallied six consecutive top-five finishes with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. The driver of the Weiher Racing No. 14W has built his point lead up to 46-markers and will be looking to record his first victory of the SCCT campaign on Saturday in Hanford. Robinson has earned podium results in four of the last five events contested, showing just how solid he has been.

Roseville’s Colby Copeland has also put together a strong season and heads into Keller Auto Speedway ranking second in the standings. The wheel-man of the Van Lare Steering Repair No. 5V has tallied top-five finishes in half of the SCCT races held, including a close runner up at Hanford back in May. Copeland will be searching for his second triumph of the year on Friday to help close the gap between himself and Robinson.

Fellow Sprint Car Challenge Tour winners this year, Justyn Cox of Clarksburg and Tanner Carrick of Lincoln, venture into Hanford sitting third and fourth in the points respectively. Cox piloted the C&M Motorsports No. 7C to a victory at Placerville Speedway in June, while Carrick drove his CVC Concrete No. 83T to a win at the season opener in March. Rounding out the top-five with three events remaining is the Monhoff Racing No. 35 driven by fan favorite Sean Becker of Roseville.

More drivers expected to tackle the Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford on Friday will include Dominic Scelzi, who captured the SCCT event at the track in May, along with Chase Majdic, Andy Forsberg, Isaiah Vasquez, Kaleb Montgomery, Blake Carrick, DJ Netto, Corey Day, Michael Faccinto, Joey Ancona, Grant Duinkerken and others.

Adult tickets for the 36th Cotton Classic presented by Penny Newman Grain this Friday October 8th cost $20 while juniors (ages 6-17), seniors (62+) and military with ID are $15. The front gate will open at 4pm with the pit meeting at approximately 4:45. Wheel packing, hot laps and Bianchi Farms qualifying will follow.

Race fans can purchase their tickets at the gate on race day or online by visiting https://market.myracepass.com/store/tickets/?i=1261956&store=11977

The Keller Auto Speedway is a 3/8-mile clay oval located on the Kings County Fairgrounds in Hanford, California. The physical address is 801 S. 10th Ave. Hanford, Ca 93230. More info on the track can be found at www.racekingsspeedway.com

——-

Remaining Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards Events

Friday October 8: Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford (36th annual Cotton Classic presented by Penny Newman Grain)

Saturday October 16: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday November 6: Stockton Dirt Track (38th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/KWS-NARC)

Wednesday November 24: Merced Speedway (Non-Point Special Event w/USAC National Midgets)