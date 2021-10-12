CJB and Bayston Grab Win at Port Royal Speedway

CJB Motorsports

CARLISLE, PA. – October 11, 2021 – Spencer Bayston finished off his second weekend in the CJB Motorsports #5 in perfect fashion.

The youngster from Indiana scored the victory in the second night of the Nittany Showdown, which was held on Saturday, October 9th. On the first night, Bayston timed in 6th, finished 3rd in his heat race and 19th in the feature.

The following night, he was dead on. He swept time trials, his het race, the dash and the feature. For Bayston, it was a statement win.

This weekend was extremely gratifying and I feel it solidifies us as a program,” Bayston said.

“I am very pleased with the amount of progress Barry and I have made in such a short amount of time. He is devoting a lot of time and efforts to get this team the strong finishes it deserves. It’s great to get all of our partners a win this early and has us motivated for the next one.”

CJB driver Paul McMahan was also in action at Fremont (Ohio) Speedway on Saturday, October 9th. McMahan timed in 5th, finished 4th in his heat race and 21st in the feature. McMahan has now finished his tour of duty with CJB Motorsports for 2021.

The RE Pierson Constructions, Nyce, Crete and Landis Block and Concrete, Ecynbro Trucking, C&S Lawn and Landscape, Marchant Cattle Co. and High Performance Lubricants #5 will be in action again with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series. Partners Signing Day Sports and J.R.C. Transportation, Inc. will also be along for the ride.

McMahan 2021 Stats:

Starts: 50

Wins: 1

Quick Times: 1

Top-5’s: 8

Top-10’s: 28

Heat Race Wins: 8

Dash Wins: 2

Laps Led: 1

Bayston 2021 Stats:

Starts: 6

Wins: 1

Quick Times: 1

Top-5’s: 1

Top-10’s: 1

Heat Race Wins: 1

Dash Wins: 1

Laps Led: 1

Kofoid 2021 Stats:

Starts: 8

Wins: 0

Quick Times: 0

Top-5’s: 1

Top-10’s: 3

Heat Race Wins: 2

Dash Wins: 0

Laps Led: 0

Wise 2021 Stats:

Starts: 1

Wins: 0

Quick Times: 0

Top-5’s: 0

Top-10’s: 0

Heat Race Wins: 0

Dash Wins: 0

Laps Led: 0

Madsen 2021 Stats:

Starts: 14

Wins: 0

Quick Times: 2

Top-5’s: 0

Top-10’s: 1

Heat Race Wins: 1

Dash Wins: 1

Laps Led: 9

ABOUT CJB MOTORSPORTS:

CJB Motorsports is a winged, 410 sprint car team that competes across the country. Founded in 2005, the Clemens family owned organization has worked to establish a standard of excellence in short track racing through fielding competitive entries and providing exceptional exposure for marketing partners. The team is based out of Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

CJB Motorsports would like to thank all of our loyal sponsors and product manufacturers for their support and great products. Click on the name of the partner below to be taken to their website for more information.

Partners: R.E. Pierson Construction Co. Nyce, Crete & Landis Block and Concrete, C&S Lawn and Landscape, Marchant Cattle Co., Ecynbro Trucking

Manufacturers: All Pro Cylinder Heads, All Star Performance, ATL Fuel Cells, Bell Helmets, BK Racing Ti Components, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Chalk Stix, Cometic Gaskets, Fastener Specialties, FK Rod Ends, Factory Kahne Shocks, High Performance Lubricants, HRP Wings, K1 RaceGear, Kistler Racing Engines, KSE Racing Products, Lincoln Welders, Moose Blocks, Inc., MSD Ignition, NGK, Spark Plugs, Outerwears, R.E. Electronics, RPM Chassis, RRI Designs, Safety-Klean, Schoenfeld Headers, Schroth Racing, Shaver Racing Engines, Team Jack Foundation, Ti22 Performance, Walker Performance Filters, Weld Racing, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance.