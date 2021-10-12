USAC’S LEVI JONES TAKES ON NEW ROLE

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (October 11, 2021)………Today, INDYCAR announced the addition of Levi Jones as the new Director for the INDY Lights Series.

Levi is leaving USAC after six years, serving most recently as the Vice President of Competition for USAC Racing and leading the Circle Track Division, which includes USAC Sprint Car, Midgets and Silver Crown Series.

Under Levi’s tenure, the Circle Track division grew to its largest car counts in decades for all divisions and a record number of USAC National events for the 2021 tour.

Levi was also instrumental in establishing many new foundation events for USAC, most notably the BC39 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Levi is leaving a legacy during his tenure both as a driver and an executive for the United States Auto Club,” stated Kevin Miller, President & CEO of USAC. “Levi’s passion and dedication for the brand cannot be duplicated, and his oversight in the construction of the Dirt Track at IMS and the BC39 will forever put an exclamation point on his USAC era. We are excited for Levi in his new chapter with INDYCAR and will be proud to support him in his transition. The friendships and partnerships Levi has established throughout the sport applaud his time with USAC, and I will always treasure the partnership we had individually.”

Levi will continue to oversee the National series as they move to the West Coast for November racing. In the coming weeks, USAC will announce organizational changes which will address a growing number of USAC properties and sanctioning partnerships.