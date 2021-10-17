Ryan Robinson and Weiher Racing earn first career SCCT triumph Saturday in Petaluma

By Gary Thomas

Petaluma, CA…After turning in several consistent performances this year Foresthill’s Ryan Robinson and Weiher Racing were able to park it in Sprint Car Challenge Tour victory lane for the initial time on Saturday at Petaluma Speedway.

Robinson had piloted the Mako Farms/ Morrison Concrete No. 14W entry to six top-five finishes during the previous seven events heading into Petaluma last night. By claiming victory, the 20-year-old stretched his SCCT point lead to 47-markers with just one event remaining this season.

“We’ve been close this year so to finally seal the deal is a pretty special feeling,” Robinson said to Petaluma Speedway Promoter Rick Faeth in victory lane. “I want to thank my car owners Todd and Deawn Weiher, as well everyone who helps us out and supports this 14W team. We’ve had a really good season and hope to bring home a championship at Stockton in November.”

Robinson and Colby Copeland shared the front row in the 35-lap Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards main event. Copeland got the lead early, but things slowed down on lap-two when youngster Dawson Hammes got upside down in the first set of corners. After that the race proceeded to go 33 consecutive laps, with the action fast and furious as always at the Petaluma 3/8 mile oval.

Copeland held a steady advantage out front until Robinson and Auburn’s Andy Forsberg began to close the gap. The trio ran closely together for several laps, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats. With around 10-circuits remaining Robinson got a huge run off turn four and as they headed into turn one shot to the inside of Copeland. With a lapped car in the mix Robinson was able to take over the top spot that he would never relinquish.

The son of former two-time Civil War Series champion David Robinson Jr. blasted away from the field and took the Scott Irwin checkered flag, adding his name to the all-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour win list. Copeland, Forsberg, Roseville’s Sean Becker and Lincoln’s Blake Carrick completed the top-five. Joel Myers Jr., Justyn Cox, Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Bradley Terrell, Bret Barney and John Clark rounded out the top-10.

A pair of 10-lap heat races were held and captured by Isaiah Vasquez and Daniel Whitley respectively. Ryan Robinson claimed both the qualifier and High Sierra Industries Dash. Andy Forsberg began the evening by setting the Bianchi Farms Fast Time with a lap of 12.592 around the gumbo.

A-main finish: 1. 14W-Ryan Robinson[1]; 2. 5V-Colby Copeland[2]; 3. X1-Andy Forsberg[3]; 4. 35-Sean Becker[8]; 5. 83T-Blake Carrick[9]; 6. 46JR-Joel Myers[4]; 7. 7C-Justyn Cox[11]; 8. 43-Bradley Terrell[14]; 9. 78-Bret Barney[10]; 10. 12J-John Clark[13]; 11. 7H-Jake Haulot[15]; 12. 2X-Kaleb Montgomery[7]; 13. 5A-Daniel Whitley[6]; 14. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez[5]; 15. 55D-Dawson Hammes[12]; 16. 33-Dylan Bloomfield[16]

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will now be idle for a couple of weekends, before finishing off the 2021 campaign at the Stockton Dirt Track on November 6th. The mega bill will also showcase championship night for KWS-NARC during the 38th annual “Tribute to Gary Patterson.”