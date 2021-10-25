Attica Raceway Park handing out $47,000 in point funds

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park will hand out $47,000 in point fund money to the drivers who finished in the top 10 in points in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints. There will be no awards banquet and point fund money will be sent to the drivers.

Attica was the scene of 20 events in 2021 and there were seven first time 410 sprint winners, two first time 305 feature winners and a first time late model winner. Trey Jacobs joined his father, Dean, as a track 410 sprint track champion, as they are the second father-son combination to win Attica titles, joining Wayne Maffett Sr. and Wayne Maffett Jr. who won street stock/limited late model titles in the 1990s.

“Despite the weather and other challenges we were able to put on 20 racing events that saw some very close and exciting finishes in all three divisions and many first time winners. Our track personnel once again provided a welcoming, clean, friendly facility and atmosphere and our loyal, enthusiastic race fans and teams are the reason we are ‘Ohio’s Finest Racing’ venue,” said John Bores, Attica Raceway Park Promoter.

“We were able to hand out a lot of purse money and a great point fund thanks to our fantastic marketing partners. We are hard at work preparing for the 2022 season…March will be here before you know it,” added Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations.

LeJeune thanked the point fund contributors of Hoosier Tire, Callie’s Performance Products, Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast, Fremont Fence, Rocket Chassis, Underground Utilities Inc., and the Tiffin Community Sponsors of Burns Electric, PNC Bank, Nationwide Insurance – Chris Schiefer Agent, Reineke Family Dealerships, UIS Insurance and Investments and Clouse Construction.

Following is a look at the top 10 in points in each division and the rookies of the year:

Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints

Champion – Trey Jacobs, Shreve, Ohio. Jacobs joins his father, Dean, as an Attica Raceway Park 410 track champion. He competed in 18 of the 20 A-mains in 2021, missing only the Sept. 3 and 4 events. Jacobs, a former Attica 410 rookie of the year, recorded eight top five finishes including his first Attica feature wins (July 30 and Aug. 27) to go with three runner-up finishes. He posted 11 top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of eighth.

2nd- DJ Foos, Fremont, Ohio. Foos, the 2019 and 2021 champion of the Attica Fremont Championship Series, and 2019 Attica 410 champion, the 2010 Attica 305 champion and a former Attica rookie of the year, competed in 18 of the 20 A-mains in 2021, missing only the June 11 and July 13 events. He recorded six top five finishes including wins on March 27 and July 9 to run his career total to 4 in 410 competition at Attica. He posted 12 top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of ninth.

3rd – Cole Macedo, Lemoore, Calif. Last year’s Attica rookie of the year competed in all 20 A-mains in 2021. He was one of seven first time 410 feature winners in 2021 at Attica, scoring victories on April 16 and Aug. 20. Macedo recorded 10 top five finishes including his two wins and three runner-up finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

4th – Chris Andrews, Sandusky, Ohio. Attica’s 2009 and 2017 410 champion and 2006 305 champion competed in 19 of the 20 A-mains in 2021, missing only July 13 event. He posted five top five finishes including his 10th career 410 Attica win on the season finale Aug. 10. He also recorded 10 top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 11th.

5th – Stuart Brubaker, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2018 410 and 2008 305 track champion and former 410 rookie of the year, competed in 17 of the 20 A-mains in 2021. He recorded six top five finishes including his 9th career 410 Attica win on May 14. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

6th – John Ivy, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2000 410 and 1993 305 track champion competed in 15 of the 20 A-mains in 2021, posting four top 10 finishes including a season-best third on March 27. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

7th – Travis Philo, Waterville, Ohio. Philo competed in 13 of the 20 A-mains in 2021, posting 10 top 10 and four top five finishes, including his seventh career 410 win on July 2. His average A-main finish was seventh.

8th – Kyle Capodice, Sandusky, Ohio. Attica’s 2021 410 rookie of the year competed in 11 of the 20 A-mains in 2021. He posted four top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 13th.

9th – Caleb Griffith, Sandusky, Ohio. Attica’s 2003 305 and 2014 410 track champion battled in 12 of the 20 A-mains in 2021. Griffith posted five top five finishes and eight top 10 runs including a season best runner-up finish on championship night. His average A-main finishing position was ninth.

10th – Nate Dussel, Bradner, Ohio. Attica’s 2011, 2012 and 2013 305 track champion competed in 13 of the 20 A-mains in 2021. Dussel recorded three top 10 finishes including a season-best fifth on opening night. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

Dirt Nerds Podcast/Propane.com UMP Late Models

Champion – Devin Shiels, Britton, Mich. Shiels picked up his second straight and third overall Attica championship (2017, 2020 and 2021). The 41-year-old multiple Oakshade Raceway track champion never finished out of the top eight at Attica Raceway Park. He scored his 10th career Attica feature win on June 11 and recorded and incredible 14 top five finishes out of 16 events. Beside his victory Shiels posted a runner-up finish and five third place performances. His average A-main finishing position was fourth.

2nd – Ryan Markham, Ashland, Oh. Markham, Attica’s 2018 champion, fell just 12 markers short of the track title. Markham opened the season with a win and followed with two more victories (April 9 and Aug. 20) to run his career total at the track to 19 and sits third on the division’s all-time win list. Markham never finished out of the top 10, scoring 10 top five finishes out of the 16 main events. Besides his three wins, the multi-time Wayne County Speedway champion also notched three runner-up finishes in 2021. His average A-main finishing position was fourth.

3rd – Matt Irey, Ashland, Oh. Irey, Attica’s 2016 track champion, battled through many engine issues in 2021 but still posted 12 top five finishes out of the 16 A-mains, including wins on April 16 and May 14. He now owns seven career Attica feature wins. He also posted three runner-up finishes and three third place runs. His average A-main finishing position was fifth.

4th – Mike Bores, Bellevue, Oh. Bores competed in 15 of the 16 A-mains in 2021, missing only the April 16 event due to the birth of his son. He recorded 13 top 10 finishes including eight top five runs. He scored his sixth career Attica win on July 23 and added three runner-up finishes. Bores’ average A-main finishing position was 6th.

5th-Larry Bellman, Wooster, Oh. Bellman competed in all 16 A-mains in 2021, recording 11 top 10 finishes and a pair of top five runs. His average A-main finishing position was ninth.

6th- Nate Potts, Republic, Oh. Potts competed in 15 of the 16 A-mains in 2021, missing only the March 27 event. He posted six top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 12th.

7th-Steve Sabo, Fremont, Oh. Sabo battled in 13 of the 16 A-mains in 2021. He compiled three top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of 14th.

8th- Rusty Schlenk, McClure, Oh. Schlenk, a two-time national UMP champion, competed in 12 of the 16 A-mains in 2021. He posted wins on April 23, July 9 and July 30 to run his career total at Attica to 31 as he leads all drivers in the history of the division. He posted eight top five finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of eighth.

9th-Doug Baird, Alvada, Oh. Baird, a former Attica rookie of the year, competed in 12 of the 16 A-mains in 2021. He scored a season-best 10th on April 16. His average A-main finishing position was 15th.

10th-Chester Fitch, Tiffin, Oh. Fitch battled in 11 of the 16 A-mains in 2021, posting a season best finish of 12 on Aug. 27. His average A-main finishing position was 17th.

Rookie of the Year – Collin Shipley, Weston, Oh. The 16-year-old driver was named the Dirt on Dirt best upcoming driver of 2020 in Ohio. He competed in 11 of the 16 A-mains in 2021 at Attica, posting six top 10 finishes including a season-best runner-up run on Sept. 3 and third on opening night. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

Fremont Fence 305 Sprints

Champion – Jamie Miller, Fremont, Oh. Miller, the track’s 2005 and 2019 division champion and 2019 champion of the Attica Fremont Championship Series, had a dominating season, recording four wins (April 16, April 23, June 4, and July 30) to run his career total to 31 at the track, putting him second all-time in the division. Until the final two events of the year, Miller had never finished out of the top four at Attica. Of the 17 A-mains he competed in during 2021, Miller posted 15 top fives. Besides his four wins, he also scored six runner-up finishes and four third place showings. His average A-main finishing position was fourth.

2nd- Paul Weaver, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2009, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 track champion and champion of the 2020 AFCS, scored three straight wins to open and to close the season. He scored eight victories of the 17 events to run his career total to a remarkable 64 to lead the division. With his three 410 wins on his resume, Weaver, a multi-time Fremont Speedway champion, now has 67 total feature wins at Attica to be the winningest driver in the history of the track. He recorded 12 top five finishes and 15 top 10 finishes at Attica in 2021. His average A-main finishing position was fifth.

3rd – Matt Foos, Fremont, Ohio. Foos never finished out of the top 10 in the 15 A-mains he competed in, missing only opening night and the April 3 event. Attica’s 2015 dirt truck track champion scored a pair of wins at Attica (July 9 and Aug. 20) to run his career total in the division to four. He scored 10 top five finishes and added three runner-up runs to go with his pair of wins. His average A-main finishing position was fifth.

4th – Seth Schneider, Fremont, Ohio. Schneider racked up 10 top 10 finishes and six top five runs in the 17 A-mains he competed in during 2021, including a season best third on July 9. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

5th – Brandon Moore, Clyde, Ohio. Moore battled in 16 of the 17 A-mains in 2021, missing only the May 14 event. He recorded 10 top 10 finishes, including a season best fifth on opening night. His average A-main finishing position was ninth.

6th – Steve Rando, Lindsey, Ohio. Rando posted six top five finishes and 12 top 10 runs out of the 17 A-mains he competed in during 2021. He recorded a season best pair of runner-up finished on route to an average A-main finishing position of ninth.

7th – Mike Keegan, Fremont, Ohio. Keegan competed in 15 of the 17 A-mains in 2021, missing only opening night and July 9. He recorded his first career Attica win in exciting fashion on May 21 to go with eight top 10 finishes throughout the season. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

8th – Larry Kingseed Jr., Castalia, Ohio. Kingseed competed in 16 of the 17 A-mains in 2021, missing only the July 23 event. He posted a pair of top five finishes including a season-best second on April 16. He scored nine top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 11th.

9th – Kasey Jedrzejek, Lagrange, Ohio. Jedrzejek battled in 16 of the 17 A-mains in 2021, missing only the April 9 event. He posted six top 10 finishes including a season best three third place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

10th – Kody Brewer, Risingsun, Ohio. Brewer competed in all 17 A-mains in 2021, compiling five top 10 finishes including a season-best fourth on May 14. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

Rookie of the Year – Bryce Lucius, Findlay, Oh. The 14-year-old driver was impressive in his rookie campaign, competing in 12 of the 17 A-mains. He posted four top 10 finishes including a season best pair of fourth place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.