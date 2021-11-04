USAC NATIONALS RETURNS TO HUSET’S WITH A NEW DATE IN JULY 2022!

By Richie Murray

Brandon, South Dakota (November 3, 2021)………The Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals returns to the USAC calendar in 2022 with a new date on July 8-9-10 at the Brandon, South Dakota 1/3-mile dirt oval.

The Friday, Saturday, Sunday night program will feature three consecutive nights of doubleheader events for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship and the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship.

The inaugural event was held this past September with C.J. Leary (Sprint) and Chris Windom (Midget) each collecting $20,000 paydays on the final night. Both Leary and Windom also won Friday night’s programs. Tanner Thorson (Sprint) and Thomas Meseraull (Midget) captured Thursday’s opener.

Huset’s first hosted USAC National Midget racing in 1996 with Kenny Irwin Jr. scoring the victory. A pair of USAC Sprint Car non-points special events were held in 2016 with Chad Boespflug the big winner on both nights.

Additional info and ticket sales for the 2022 Huset’s Speedway USAC Nationals will be available soon at www.husetsspeedway.com.