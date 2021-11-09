Ryan Robinson and Weiher Racing Capture 2021 SCCT Championship

PETERSEN MEDIA

With an extremely strong and consistent Sprint Car Challenge Tour campaign officially in the books with the waving on Saturday night’s checkered flag, Ryan Robinson and Todd Weiher were officially crowned the series 2021 Champions.

“It is pretty dang cool to clinch this championship for Todd Weiher and this entire team,” Ryan Robinson said. “We have been really fast together since we joined up, and this year things clicked and we seemed to get better with each and every race and we had a ton of fun together doing so.”

With Robinson essentially needing to report for the feature event to secure the title, the Roseville, CA driver still strapped in looking for another series win after claiming his first a couple of weeks back in Petaluma, CA.

Timing the Mako Farms, Inc./LP Holdings/RPI backed No. 14w machine in third fastest in his qualifying group, Robinson would race to a heat race win and garner a berth into the High Sierra Industries Dash.

Getting through the Dash unscathed, Robinson would officially earn his crown by pushing out to the track for the 30-lap feature event. Taking the green flag from the third row, Robinson would hang tough on the slick track, though passing would prove to be tricky on the narrow surface.

Closing in on third running DJ Netto on a few occasions as the leaders got into traffic, Robinson would be unable to secure a spot on the podium as he continued to run in fourth.

When the checkered flag flew and Robinson came across in the fourth position, he would be greeted by an ecstatic group of family and friends to go along with his Weiher Racing team as they celebrated in Stockton Dirt Track Victory Lane.

“Growing up and seeing my Dad win championships, I knew it was something I wanted to do, and to pull this off is awesome,” Robinson added. “Again, a really big thank you to Todd Weiher and this entire team for all of their hard work.”

Weiher Racing would like to thank Mako Farms, Inc., LP Holdings, Roseville Precision, Inc., Escalon Body and Frame, Seth’s Racing Engines, Papa Chuck, Dave Harvey Trucking, and Morrison Concrete for their support in 2021!

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-24, Wins-2, Top 5’s-11, Top 10’s-22

ON TAP: Robinson and the Weiher Racing team will be idle for a few weeks before returning to action at Merced Speedway on 11/23-24.

STAY CONNECTED: Keep up with Ryan Robinson by following him on Twitter @RyanRobinsonRcn