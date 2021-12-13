SCCT and Placerville Speedway rule updates for 2022

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…In an effort to better align California with the rest of the country, the Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Placerville Speedway have adopted the following rules updates/modifications for the 2022 season.

For the Pure Stock division at Placerville Speedway the track has adopted 2 new tires from the Hoosier Tire line-up. Beginning March 19, 2022 the new tires allowed will be either the M30S or M60. Teams will have until June 1, 2022 to run out any Dirt Bozz Style tires they may have. The Dirt Bozz tire is being discontinued by Hoosier Tire. A graphic with details on the new tires is included in this post.

The 360 Division at Placerville Speedway and the Sprint Car Challenge Tour has also adopted a new tire rule. Beginning March 19, 2022 the new tires allowed will be the H15 right rear and H12 left rear (The WoO Tire Rule). Teams will have until June 1, 2022 to run out of any HTW tires they may have. The HTW tire is being discontinued by Hoosier Tire. Given the rule change, this applies to weekly Placerville Speedway Sprint Car Competition or at any SCCT sanctioned events. The medium tire will also be an option for teams if they choose. With Hoosier still being down on inventory, the consensus was made that if a change in tires were to occur, now is the time to do it.

Beginning with the 2022 season Flat Top Wings will also be mandatory. Teams will have until June 1, 2022 to make the transition from Dish Wings to Flat Top Wings after that Dish Wings will no longer be legal.

Other rules that will be mandatory from the start of the season will include cage updates such as the World of Outlaws have put forth in recent years.

From WoO rules- All chassis will be required to have additional bars installed to support and decrease the span between the front and rear uprights in the drivers area. The new support bars must be in addition to the front and rear uprights.

Left front radius rods and heims must also be made of steel. Full axle tethers must be utilized along with kingpin tethers.

There had been discussion across the country about allowing aluminum blocks in 360 Sprint Car competition, however, after consulting engine builders and other promoters, SCCT and Placerville Speedway will not allow it in 2022.

The weight rule for SCCT and Winged 360 Sprint Cars at Placerville Speedway will also be a uniform 1525, regardless if a team is utilizing an Open Head or ASCS Engine.

“We felt it was important to better align ourselves with the rest of the country and having all of California on the same page is an important thing,” commented SCCT President and Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “After talking with manufacturers and other promoters we felt this was the best direction to go in regards to rules. All of us promoters met in Reno recently at the workshop and felt that these changes were in the best interest of California Sprint Car racing.”