2022 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE IS RELEASED

By Lance Jennings

DECEMBER 24, 2021… Series Director Tony Jones has announced the upcoming schedule for the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars. As this writing goes to press, the traditional 410s will showcase twenty-seven (27) events at nine (9) different racetracks in 2022. There are several dates to be announced as Jones continues to search for additional races and venues are finalized for the “Louie Vermeil Classic” and “Western World Championships.” The season opens at Cocopah Speedway (Yuma, AZ) with three nights of action, starting January 27 and the champion will be crowned at the November 5th finale of the “26th Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction” at Perris Auto Speedway.

Promoted by Brad Whitfield, Cocopah Speedway near Yuma, Arizona will open the calendar with three consecutive shows on January 27, 28, and 29. The fast 3/8-mile oval last hosted the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars on April 20, 2013 and “The Demon” Damion Gardner claimed the victory. In the three previous appearances at Cocopah, Gardner has two wins and Brody Roa claimed the June 12, 2012 debut. The 1-lap qualifying record of 16.451 was posted on April 19, 2013 by Nic Faas. Cocopah Speedway is located at 3450 West County 15th Street in Somerton, Arizona and for more details, visit cocopahspeedway.com or call 602.292.7607.

Located on the Tulare County Fairgrounds, Steve Faria’s Thunderbowl Raceway will feature three events on the schedule. The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will tackle the lightning fast 1/3-mile oval on March 4, the April 2 “Chris and Brian Faria Memorial” and July 9. Each event will work in conjunction with the nearby Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, providing fans and teams with two nights of racing in the Central Valley. 2016 Rookie of the Year, Max Adams became the ninth different Tulare winner on March 26 and Bryan Clauson set the 1-lap track record of 14.646 on November 14, 2009. Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the corner of Bardsley and K Streets in Tulare, California and for more information, visit thunderbowlraceway.com or call 559.688.0909.

Promoted by Peter Murphy, the Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, California returns to the USAC/CRA schedule with three nights on the calendar. The 3/8-mile oval will host the non-winged 410 sprints on March 5, April 1, and the July 8 “Spanky Matthews Memorial.” Jace Vander Weerd won last the last appearance on September 8, 2018 and Damion Gardner leads all drivers with three Hanford wins. 3-Time Oval Nationals Champion, Bud Kaeding set the 1-lap track standard of 14.793 on November 12, 2011. Keller Auto Speedway is located at the Kings County Fairgrounds at 801 South 10th Street and for more details, visit kellerautospeedway.com.

Located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, Perris Auto Speedway will host ten races on the schedule. Promoted by Don Kazarian, “America’s Premier Dirt Track” continues to showcase events like the “So-Cal Showdown” with the World of Outlaws on March 26th, the April 30th “Sokola Shootout,” the May 28th “Salute to Indy,” June 25th “Bubby Jones & Ray Scheetz Memorial,” August 6, August 20th “California Racers Hall of Fame Night,” and the “Glenn Howard Classic” on September 17th. The AMSOIL USAC Nationals Sprints will clash with USAC/CRA at the prestigious “26th Budweiser Oval Nationals presented by All Coast Construction” on November 3, 4, and 5. Last season, USAC National driver Kevin Thomas Jr. earned his third Oval Nationals triumph on November 6 and Damion Gardner leads all drivers with 49 “home track wins.” Nic Faas posted the 1-lap track record of 15.833 at the 1/2-mile oval on February 25, 2012. Perris Auto Speedway is located at 18700 Lake Perris Drive in Perris, California and for more information, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call 951.940.0134.

Promoted by Ron Meyer, the Mohave Valley Raceway in Mohave Valley, Arizona will make their debut on the USAC/CRA schedule in 2022. The 1/3-mile oval will feature the traditional 410s for two shows, coming on April 23 and October 8. While new to USAC/CRA, the facility hosted the SCRA Sprint Cars on four occasions with wins scored by Ron Shuman (1994), Steve Ostling (1995), J. J. Yeley (1996), and Richard Griffin (1998). Mohave Valley Raceway is located at 2750 Laguna Road and for more details, visit mohavevalleyraceway.com or call 928.346.3000.

Bakersfield Speedway, returns to the AMSOIL USAC/CRA calendar on May 14th. Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval” saw Chase Johnson drive an iron block 360 powered car to victory on May 8th. “The Demon” Damion Gardner and “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman are tied for the series lead with two Bakersfield wins and Gardner set the track record of 12.356 on March 12, 2005. Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California and for more information, visit bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

Promoted by Jim Naylor, the Ventura Raceway will host the USAC/CRA sprints on June 11th. Using an iron block 360 powered car, Troy Rutherford won the last visit at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America” on May 4, 2019. “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman leads all drivers with six series wins at the 1/5-mile oval and “The Bullet” Blake Miller’s 1-lap record of 11.675 was set on October 25, 2008. Ventura Raceway is located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Boulevard in Ventura, California. For more details, visit venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The 2021 AMSOIL USAC/CRA Awards Banquet will be held on Saturday, February 19th. The venue will be announced soon and the celebration is open to all series racers, crews, family, friends, and fans. Details regarding ticket prices and order deadlines will follow shortly.

If you or your company would like to become part of the series in the 2022 season, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-No Award, 2021-Damion Gardner.

2022 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE – TRACK – LOCATION

January 27: Cocopah Speedway – Yuma, AZ

January 28: Cocopah Speedway – Yuma, AZ

January 29: Cocopah Speedway – Yuma, AZ

February 19: TBA (2021 USAC/CRA Awards Banquet)

March 4: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA

March 5: Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA

March 19: TBA

March 26: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (So Cal Showdown)

April 1: Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA

April 2: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA (Chris & Brian Faria Memorial)

April 23: Mohave Valley Raceway – Mohave Valley, AZ

April 30: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Sokola Shootout)

May 14: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA

May 28: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Salute to Indy)

June 11: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA

June 25: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Bubby Jones & Ray Sheetz Memorial)

July 2: TBA

July 8: Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA (Spanky Mathews Memorial)

July 9: Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA

August 6: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

August 20: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (California Racers Hall of Fame Night)

September 1: TBA

September 3: TBA (Louie Vermeil Classic)

September 4: TBA (Louie Vermeil Classic)

September 5: TBA

September 17: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Glenn Howard Classic)

October 1: TBA

October 8: Mohave Valley Raceway – Mohave Valley, AZ

October 28: *TBA (Western World Championships)

October 29: *TBA (Western World Championships)

November 3: *Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Oval Nationals)

November 4: *Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Oval Nationals)

November 5: *Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA (Oval Nationals)

———————————————–

* = Co-Sanctioned Event with AMSOIL USAC National Sprint Cars.

TBA = To Be Announced.

This schedule is subject to change.