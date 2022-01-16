Williams Grove Pumps More Money into Sprints Again in 2022

From Williams Grove Speedway

MECHANICSBURG, PA (January 16, 2022) — Williams Grove Speedway has announced that all 410 and 358 sprint car purses for the 2022 season will remain the same or boast even larger payouts than those in 2021.

The track made the announcement Friday as plans continue for the dawning of the new season at the track.

The purse revelations were made thanks to the renewed commitment of a returning anonymous sponsor.

All 11 Williams Hoosier Grove Diamond Series races for the 410 sprint cars in 2022 will pay a minimum of $6,000 to the winner.

Yellow Breeches 500 races for 410s will remain at $5,000 to win while still posting the standard $500 to start.

And Williams Grove Speedway will pay the victor of 10 other weekly races for the super sprints a total of $5,500 for the top spot.

On top of that, all three Friday night World of Outlaws shows in 2022 have seen notable increases amounting to a payout of $1,000 just to start each of the mains.

The trio of Friday WoO shows take place on May 13, July 22 and on September 30.

Adding to the 2022 World of Outlaws bluster at the oval will be an amped-up payoff to the H & N Landscaping May 14 Morgan Cup Champion.

This year’s Morgan Cup victor will take home a Saturday share worth 12K for the feature win plus another 5K for the Morgan laurels, sending him home with a cool $17,000.

A new, highly lucrative race for USAC East wingless 360 sprints has been introduced to the season agenda at Williams Grove, coming up on Friday, June 3.

The Bill Gallagher Memorial 5G to win race for the USAC East stars will serve as a giant showcase for the wingless 360’s as a marquee event of the circuit’s season meant to honor late USAC East and URC No. 5G car owner Bill Gallagher.

Returning, purse-rich notables for the 410 sprints in 2022 will be the Friday May 27 All Stars Randy Wolfe Tribute event posting a cool $10,000 to win while the September 16 All Stars Dirt Classic Qualifier pays 7K to the winner.

Other marquee, high-dollar Williams Grove specials for the 410 sprints that have long put up big money and include the All Stars April 22, $6,000 to win Tommy Hinnershitz Classic, the RHI Magnesita July 1 $15,000 to win Mitch Smith Memorial and the Union Quarries August 26 Twin 20s.

Car owner Joe Harz will be honored with a Diamond Series Tribute Race on September 2.

Again in 2022 the prestigious Champion Racing Oil Williams Grove National Open will be offering $75,000 to the champion while celebrating its 60th annual, Diamond Anniversary running with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars in the house on October 1.

Another perk added to the 2022 season comes in the form of the PA Dyno Hard Charger Award to be doled out at each regular 410 and 358 sprint racing program.

PA Dyno of Stillwater will pay $50 in cash and a $50 gift certificate to the 410 hard charger at all non-sanctioned programs while giving away $25 in cash and a $25 gift certificate to all 358 hard chargers.

The 2022 season lidlifter at Williams Grove is slated for March 13 at 2 pm, offering both the 410 sprints and the first-ever appearance at the track by the wingless super sportsman.

View the entire 2022 Williams Grove Speedway schedule of events and keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com or