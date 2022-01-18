2022 Feature Win List Week Two: Four Drivers Lead the Way

(January 18, 2022) — After the first two full weeks of the 2022 season four drivers are tied for the lead on the 2022 TJSlideways.com Feature Win list. Jason Kendrick, Luke Oldfield, Max Guilford, and Michael Pickens lead the pack with two feature wins so far this calendar year.

60 feature events have been accounted for so far in the 2022 season with only one unaccounted for.

The TJSlideways.com feature win list is calculated based on victories driver obtain in midget car, sprint car, super modified, and silver crown competition in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

2022 Feature Win list – Week #2

Updated 01/17/2022 at 7:30 a.m. EST

1. Jason Kendrick – 2

2. Luke Oldfield – 2

3. Mark Blyton – 2

4. Max Guilford – 2

5. Michael Pickens – 2

6. Ben Cartwright – 1

7. Bendon Wedge – 1

8. Brendan Quinn – 1

9. Brock Webster – 1

10. Buddy Kofoid – 1

11. Callum Williamson – 1

12. Carson Macedo – 1

13. Chad Pittard – 1

14. Christopher Bell – 1

15. Connor Rangi – 1

16. Daniel King – 1

17. Daniel Pestka – 1

18. Daniel Thomas – 1

19. Daran Humfrey – 1

20. David Eggins – 1

21. Dayne Kingshott – 1

22. Jacob Jolley – 1

23. James Dahm – 1

24. Jamie Bricknell – 1

25. Jamie Veal – 1

26. Jayden Dodge – 1

27. Jock Goodyer – 1

28. Jonathan Allard – 1

29. Justin Grant – 1

30. Kaiden Manders – 1

31. Luke Storer – 1

32. Marcus Dumesny – 1

33. Matthew Dumesny – 1

34. Matthew Symons – 1

35. Nathan Smee – 1

36. Rhys Heinrich – 1

37. Rico Abreu – 1

38. Rusty Hickman – 1

39. Stephen Taylor – 1

40. Tanner Carrick – 1

41. Tanner Thorson – 1

42. Tim King – 1

43. Tom Payet – 1

44. Travis Mills – 1

45. Trent Martin – 1