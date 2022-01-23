Williamson and Linder Victorious with Bandits in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (January 23, 2022) — Garet Williamson and Garen Linder won feature events Saturday with the Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series at the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Linder the makeup feature from the Saturday program that was postponed due to high winds while Linder won the regularly scheduled program’s main event.

Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series

the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday, January 23, 2022

A-Main (18 Laps)

1. 24-Garet Williamson[2]

2. 22-Garen Linder[3]

3. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[7]

4. 19-Wes Wofford[6]

5. 0J-Jeremy McCune[12]

6. 69R-Damon McCune[9]

7. 11-Mindy McCune[10]

8. 9-Chase Randall[1]

9. 18-Loren Wofford[4]

10. 25-Orry Stevens[11]

11. 49-Mike Monahan[5]

12. 2-Shad Petersen[8]

13. 5S-Blaze Silva[13]

A-Main (18 Laps)

1. 22-Garen Linder[1]

2. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[3]

3. 19-Wes Wofford[6]

4. 24-Garet Williamson[7]

5. 9-Chase Randall[12]

6. 69R-Damon McCune[8]

7. 0J-Jeremy McCune[2]

8. 25-Orry Stevens[5]

9. 11-Mindy McCune[9]

10. 18-Loren Wofford[4]

11. 49-Mike Monahan[10]

12. 2-Shad Petersen[11]