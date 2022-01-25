TJSlideways.com Feature Win List Week Three

(January 25, 2022) — 10 drivers now sit on top of the TJSlideways.com feature win list after three weeks of the 2022 feature victory with two victories. James McFadden, Jason Kendrick, Jonathan Allard, Lachlan McHugh, Luke Oldfield, Luke Storer, Mark Blyton, Max Guilford, Michael Pickens, and Nathan Smee all have a pair of victories to their credit this calendar year.

To date 76 feature events have been accounted for during the 2022 season.

The TJSlideways.com feature win list is calculated based on victories driver obtain in midget car, sprint car, super modified, and silver crown competition in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

2022 Feature Win list – Week Three

Updated 01/25/2022 at 7:30 a.m. EST

1. James McFadden – 2

2. Jason Kendrick – 2

3. Jonathan Allard – 2

4. Lachlan McHugh – 2

5. Luke Oldfield – 2

6. Luke Storer – 2

7. Mark Blyton – 2

8. Max Guilford – 2

9. Michael Pickens – 2

10. Nathan Smee – 2

11. Ben Cartwright – 1

12. Bendon Wedge – 1

13. Brendan Quinn – 1

14. Brock Webster – 1

15. Buddy Kofoid – 1

16. Callum Williamson – 1

17. Carson Macedo – 1

18. Chad Pittard – 1

19. Chase Randall – 1

20. Christopher Bell – 1

21. Connor Rangi – 1

22. Daniel Hartigan – 1

23. Daniel King – 1

24. Daniel Pestka – 1

25. Daniel Thomas – 1

26. Daran Humfrey – 1

27. David Eggins – 1

28. Dayne Kingshott – 1

29. Garen Linder – 1

30. Garet Williamson – 1

31. Grant Anderson – 1

32. Jack McCarthy – 1

33. Jacob Jolley – 1

34. James Dahm – 1

35. Jamie Bricknell – 1

36. Jamie Veal – 1

37. Jayden Dodge – 1

38. Jock Goodyer – 1

39. Justin Grant – 1

40. Kaiden Manders – 1

41. Marcus Dumesny – 1

42. Matthew Dumesny – 1

43. Matthew Symons – 1

44. Rhys Heinrich – 1

45. Rico Abreu – 1

46. Rusty Hickman – 1

47. Sam O’Callaghan – 1

48. Stephen Taylor – 1

49. Tanner Carrick – 1

50. Tanner Thorson – 1

51. Tim King – 1

52. Tom Payet – 1

53. Travis Mills – 1

54. Trent Martin – 1