Gardner Goes Two-For-Two at Cocopah

SOMERTON, AZ (January 28, 2022) — Damion Gardner picked up his second feature victory of the weekend with the USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Friday at Cocopah Speedway. Gardner took the lead from Tommy Malcolm and drove away from the field. Malcolm held on for second with Chase Johnson, Charles Davis Jr, and Cody Williams rounding out the top five.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: January 28, 2022 – Cocopah Speedway – Yuma, Arizona

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFYING: 1. Austin Williams, 2, Williams-16.660; 2. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-16.687; 3. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-16.708; 4. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-16.726; 5. Chase Johnson, 2Y, Yeley-16.773; 6. Damion Gardner, 1, Alexander-16.878; 7. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.921; 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-16.985; 9. Logan Williams, 5W, McCarthy-17.015; 10. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-17.130; 11. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.195; 12. Dustin Cormany, 29, Holloway-17.273; 13. Verne Sweeney, 98, Tracy-17.387; 14. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.421; 15. Dustin Burkhart, 22AZ, Burkhart-17.519; 16. Mike Martin, 16, Martin-17.601; 17. Jonas Reynolds, 0, Reynolds-17.606; 18. Danny Parrish, 21K, Kruseman-17.652; 19. Nate Schank, 1$, Schank-17.855; 20. Travis Buckley, 21X, Kruseman-18.217; 21. Jess Beckett, 10, Powers-22.987; 22. Matt Mitchell, 37, Mitchell-NT: 23. Austin Ervine, 21, A.J.-NT; 24. J.J. Yeley, 2J, Yeley-NT; 25. Shane Sexton, 74, Sexton/Gatlin-NT.

FLOWDYNAMICS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Roa, 2. Martin. 3. A.Williams, 4. Malcolm, 5. Sweeney, 6. Schank, 7. Lewis. NT.

BILLSJERKY.COM SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. McCarthy, 2. Davis, 3. Tafoya, 4. Johnson, 5. Gansen, 6. Reynolds, 7. Buckley. 2:59.65.

LASERXMFG THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gardner, 2. C.Williams, 3. L.Williams, 4. Burkhart, 5. Cormany, 6. Parrish, 7. Beckett. 3:01.34

FEATURE: (30 laps, with Starting Positions) 1. Damion Gardner (2), 2. Tommy Malcolm (1), 3. Chase Johnson (3), 4. Charles Davis Jr. (5), 5. Cody Williams (4), 6. Brody Roa (10), 7. Logan Williams (9), 8. Austin Williams (6), 9. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (8), 10. Matt Mitchell (22), 11. Mike Martin (16), 12. Verne Sweeney (13), 13. Nate Schank (19), 14. Chris Gansen (11), 15. Matt McCarthy (14), 16. Dustin Cormany (12), 17. Travis Buckley (20), 18. Dustin Burkhart (15), 19. Danny Parrish (18), 20. Jess Beckett (21), 21.Shane Sexton (25), 22. Jonas Reynolds (17), 23. Ricky Lewis (7), 24. J.J. Yeley (24). NT.

**Lewis flipped on lap 2 of the first heat. Ervine did not start feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-14 Malcolm, Laps 15-30 Gardner.

IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER HARD CHARGER: Matt Mitchell (22nd to 10th)

NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Damion Gardner-163, 2-Austin Williams-140, 3-Charles Davis Jr.-139, 4- Brody Roa-131, 5-Logan Williams-119, 6-Eddie Tafoya Jr.-109, 7-Tommy Malcolm-103, 8-Cody Williams-100, -Ricky Lewis-100, 10-Mike Martin-99.

NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: January 29 – Cocopah Speedway – Yuma, Arizona