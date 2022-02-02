Patriot Sprint Tour Ready for 2022, Releases 20th Anniversary Schedule

From Curtis Berleue

SODUS, NY (February 2, 2022) — In anticipation of warmer weather and exciting on track action, the A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour is excited to release its 2022 season schedule! 2022 will mark the 20th anniversary of the Patriot Sprint Tour.

After a two-year hiatus, the season will again kick off at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, NY for the 34th annual Syracuse Motorsports Expo. Move-in for the show will be Friday March 11, with the show being open to the public on Saturday March 12 and Sunday March 13.

On-track action will kick off in a similar fashion to that of the past several seasons with the annual Outlaw Spring Nationals at Outlaw Speedway paying $4,000 to the winner on Friday, April 15. That will mark the first of five trips to the Dundee, NY oval.

Other notable appearances at Outlaw in 2022 will include a rare Tuesday appearance with the Short Track Super Series on May 15, the Outlaw Summer Nationals on July 29, the Outlaw Fall Nationals on September 23 and the Dutch Hoag Memorial on October 21.

With 3 appearances on the schedule comes a return to Ohsweken Speedway for three $10,000 to win iterations of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals. Due to ongoing border and attendance restrictions, the 2020 and 2021 versions of the CSCN were unable to be run, but 2022 promises to make up for lost time and then some throughout the summer months.

Two appearances at the Woodhull Raceway (May 7 & August 13) and Utica Rome Speedway (June 17 and October 4) have also been scheduled, with the October 4th date at Utica Rome playing host to the annual Cole Cup for $5,000 to win.

A single event each at the Selinsgrove Speedway (June 11) for the Joe Whitcomb Memorial paying $2,571 to the winner and the Fonda Speedway (June 25) for the Earl Halaquist Memorial will round out the schedule.

Staying true to the theme of more money in 2022, the 20th anniversary point fund for the Patriot Sprint Tour will pay out a guaranteed $20,000 cash to the top 5 in points. Membership forms for the 2022 season can be found on the Patriot Sprint Tour website, www.PatriotSprintTour.com . For the latest news, information and schedule updates, be sure to also follow the Patriot Sprint Tour on Facebook, Twitter (@PatriotSprints) and Instagram (@PatriotSprints).

The Patriot Sprint Tour would like to thank the following marketing partners for their continued support: A-Verdi Storage Containers, Bonnell’s Rod Shop, Bicknell Racing Products, Hoosier Racing Tire, Patriot Tank Lines, ASI Racewear, Champion Power Equipment/Super Gen Products, PJC Sprayfoam, Insinger Performance, LC Design, Mike Emhof Motorsports, and CBP Media.

2022 Patriot Sprint Tour Schedule