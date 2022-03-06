Dale Howard Victorious with USCS at Hattiesburg

From Pete Walton

HATTIESBURG, MS (March 5, 2022) — Byhalia, Mississippi’s Dale Howard raced from his third place in the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters into the USCS Victory Lane in the Hub City 200 and USCS Winter Heat Series round eight final at Hattiesburg Speedway on Saturday night.

The previous night’s winner, Michael Miller from Vancleave, Mississippi stated ninth and followed Howard across the finish line in the runner-up spot.

Winter Heat Series points leader Davie Franek from Wantage, New Jersey was third followed by Cherryville, North Carolina’s Johnny Bridges in fourth place. Max Stambaugh ranked ten places from fifteenth to finish fifth.

Stambaugh’s run was good enough to garner the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award.

United Sprint Car Series

Hattiesburg Speedway

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Friday, March 5, 2022

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 6-Dustin Gates[1]

2. 66-Danny Smith[3]

3. 47-Dale Howard[5]

4. 10-Terry Gray[2]

5. 28F-Davie Franek[4]

6. 07-Johnny Bridges[6]

Engler Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Dustin Gates[1]

2. 66-Danny Smith[3]

3. 88-Brandon Blenden[5]

4. 10L-Landon Britt[6]

5. 71-Brady Baker[4]

6. 20-Brayden Cooley[7]

7. 28-Jeff Willingham[2]

JJ Supply of NC Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 07-Johnny Bridges[2]

2. 28F-Davie Franek[6]

3. 01-Shane Morgan[1]

4. 09-Timmy Thrash[3]

5. 21-Butch David[5]

6. L37-Scott Craft[7]

7. 56-Jeff Smith[4]

HERO Graphics Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Terry Gray[2]

2. 4M-Michael Miller[3]

3. 47-Dale Howard[6]

4. 12-Corbin Gurley[1]

5. 5M-Max Stambaugh[4]

6. 7N-Darin Naida[5]

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 47-Dale Howard[3]

2. 4M-Michael Miller[7]

3. 28F-Davie Franek[5]

4. 07-Johnny Bridges[6]

5. 5M-Max Stambaugh[15]

6. 10L-Landon Britt[9]

7. 66-Danny Smith[2]

8. 10-Terry Gray[4]

9. 12-Corbin Gurley[12]

10. 71-Brady Baker[14]

11. 20-Brayden Cooley[16]

12. 7N-Darin Naida[17]

13. 28-Jeff Willingham[20]

14. 09-Timmy Thrash[11]

15. 56-Jeff Smith[19]

16. 6-Dustin Gates[1]

17. 21-Butch David[13]

18. L37-Scott Craft[18]

19. 88-Brandon Blenden[8]

20. 01-Shane Morgan[10]