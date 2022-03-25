Thunderbowl Raceway hosts annual Faria Memorial on April 2nd

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…After getting the season underway with the World of Outlaws recently, Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway will get back at it on Saturday April 2nd with the annual “Chris and Brian Faria Memorial.”

The massive four-division program showcases the USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars, the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the USAC Western States Midgets and Western RaceSaver 305s.

The event has become a cornerstone of the track schedule and is always a special night for everyone with the Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway.

Chris Faria was an up and coming driver who was the youngest of five children to Danny Sr. & Arlet Faria. He grew up on their farm in Tipton and was known as the prankster of the family. Chris unfortunately lost his life at the age of 21 during a farming accident and his memory has been kept alive with a memorial race at the Thunderbowl Raceway ever since.

Brian was the oldest of the five Faria children and was taken from us in January of 2006 during an accident while driving on a highway. Brian enjoyed helping out with the track preparation at the Thunderbowl, as he drove the water truck and the grader among other things.

The Kings of Thunder Winged 360s and Western RaceSaver Sprints made their Thunderbowl Raceway season debuts respectively alongside the World of Outlaws recently. Brooklyn Holland captured the feature with the RaceSavers, while Northwest racer Colby Thornhill won the KOT main event.

Concord veteran Damion Gardner has been a dominant force so far with the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and currently leads the standings as of press time.

Ticket Info for the April 2nd Chris and Brian Faria Memorial-

Adult Grandstand: $30

Adult Bleacher: $25

Seniors Grandstand: $28

Seniors Bleacher: $23

Kids 6-12 Grandstand: $15

Kids 6-12 Bleacher: $13

Kids 5 & Under: FREE

Adult Pit Pass: $45

Plenty of tickets will be available at the gate on race day.

Gates Open: 4:00pm

Hot Laps: 5:00pm

Time Trials: 6:00pm

Racing Starts: 7:00pm

Nearby Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford will also run a program on Friday April 1st featuring the USAC/CRA 410s, Western RaceSavers and IMCA Stock Cars. It is one of the several combined weekends between the two Central Valley facilities.

Special thanks to Steve Faria with System 1 and System 1 Pro Ignition, along with all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, Western Metal Company, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Tulare-Thunderbowl-Raceway-392991907541396/?fref=ts

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four.

Upcoming events at Stone Thunderbowl Raceway:

Saturday April 2nd: USAC/CRA Wingless 410 Sprint Cars, Kings of Thunder Winged 360s, USAC Western States Midgets and Western RaceSavers (Chris and Brian Faria Memorial)

Friday April 8th: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSavers and IMCA Stock Cars

Saturday April 30th: Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSavers, West Coast Sport Compacts and Legends of Kearney Bowl

Wednesday May 4th: IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Stock Cars (Central California IMCA Clash- Kris Mancebo Memorial)

Thursday May 5th: IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Stock Cars (Central California IMCA Clash- Kris Mancebo Memorial)

Friday May 13th: Northern Auto Racing Club Fujitsu 410 Sprint Cars, plus Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards vs Kings of Thunder 360s (8th annual Peter Murphy Classic Night One)