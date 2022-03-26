Norris Lands First Career 410 Sprint Car Victory at Williams Grove

From Williams Grove Speedway

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (March 25, 2022) — Dylan Norris of Hanover won the first Williams Grove Speedway sprint car feature of his young career on Friday night, wiring the field for a $5,500 payday.

Likewise, Rick Eckert of York wired for the 30-lap, ULMS Late Model Series victory worth $3,500.

Norris started on the pole of the 25-lap 410 sprint car main and was pursued by Chase Dietz and seventh starter Devon Borden.

Borden drove into third on the fourth lap and both he and Dietz had Norris lined up for a challenge on the ninth tour as the trio ran into traffic when a yellow flag for a stopped Brent Shearer broke up the would-be battle.

Borden tried to blister by Dietz on the restart but instead got sideways in an effort not to crash both he and Dietz out of the race in the first turn before losing third to Ryan Smith.

But Borden quickly recovered a half lap later when he got back around Smith before rapidly running down Dietz for second on the 12th lap.

Another caution, again for Shearer, this time on lap 13 slowed the pace and set up a restart.

Norris got away from Borden when action resumed but couldn’t settle into a pace as another yellow, this time for a stopped Parker Price Miller, fell on the field with 11 laps to go.

And then Dietz broke out of third on the restart, putting Kyle Reinhardt into the sport.

Borden hung with Norris for the return to action but never mounted the challenge it seemed he might have been capable of.

With nine laps to go eighth starter Danny Dietrich surged into fourth and seemed headed for better things only to also slow and drop out of the race.

Norris kept a comfortable advantage during the late going and to the finish as Borden slowed suddenly on the final lap, dropping like a rock as the rest of the field raced by.

Reinhardt finished second, 2.616 seconds behind, followed by Smith, Brent Marks and 12th starting opening day winner Justin Peck.

Sixth through 10th went to Anthony Macri, Aaron Bollinger, Freddie Rahmer, Justin Whittall and Steve Buckwalter.

Heats went to Borden, Norris and Reinhardt with Pat Cannon scoring the consolation race.

Dylan Cisney was the PA Dyno Hard Charger.

Rick Eckert drove from the pole to a 12.263 second late model victory over last week’s winner Gregg Satterlee.

Satterlee came to second on the third tour but Eckert would sail unchallenged to the win.

During the last 10 laps of the main event, Gene Knaub, Jason Covert and Jared Miley battled for the third spot with all three pilots finishing in that order.

Sixth through 10th went to Andy Haus, Tyler Emory, Danny Snyder, Colton Flinner and Dave Stamm.

Heats went to Covert and Knaub with Covert setting fast time, posting a lap of 16.919 seconds.

The victory was the ninth of Eckert’s career at the oval.

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Friday, March 25, 2022

Feature:

1. 44-Dylan Norris

2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt

3. 6-Ryan Smith

4. 19-Brent Marks

5. 13-Justin Peck

6. 39m-Anthony Macri

7. 1w-Aaron Bollinger

8. 8e-Freddie Rahmer

9. 67-Justin Whittal

10. 17b-Steve Buckwalter

11. 27s-Alan Krimes

12. 99m-Kyle Moody

13. 5c-Dylan Cisney

14. 23-Pat Cannon

15. 27-Devon Borden

16. 11tj-T.J. Stutts

17. 5w-Lucas Wolfe

18. 48-Danny Dietrich

19. 11-Parker Price Miller

20. 1x-Chad Trout

21. 39-Chase Dietz

22. 12s-Brent Shearer

23. 28-Tim Stallings

24. 49h-Bradley Howard

25. 98-Jared Esh