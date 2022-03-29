BC39 IS BACK! USAC MIDGETS RETURN TO IMS DIRT ON AUG. 3-4

From USAC

Indianapolis, Indiana (March 29, 2022)………Ladies and gentlemen, the BC39 is back in 2022!

Following one of the most dramatic, chaotic, mayhem-inducing, heart palpitating USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship feature events ever, won by reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, the series returns to The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday, August 3 and Thursday, August 4 for the fourth running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink.

Tickets are now on sale at www.IMS.com. Reserved seat ticket prices for qualifying races, last chance events and the 39-lap A-Main on Thursday start at $35, with tickets for Wednesday’s opening night festivities – highlighted by heat races and the Stoops Pursuit event – starting at $25.

Annually boasting the highest car count of the USAC season, the BC39 packs a punch with exhilarating competition for two consecutive nights and more than 70 competitors vying to race their way into one of the coveted 24 starting spots in Thursday night’s finale where the urgency is palpable for driver, team, fan, and track presidents alike.

“It was a big highlight for everyone at IMS last year to see the BC39 come back after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “This new tradition of an incredible two nights of dirt action continues to grow at the Racing Capital of the World thanks to our loyal fans and the continued support of great charitable partners like the Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives, and NOS Energy Drink’s commitment to USAC racing.”

The BC39 has quickly established itself as one of the most highly-anticipated short track events of the season, and one of the crown jewels of USAC National Midget racing. The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside turn three of the world famous 2.5-mile paved oval will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson and increase awareness of and participation in the Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives.

“Everyone at Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives is thrilled to see the BC39 return to its rightful place on the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget schedule for the fourth year,” said Taylor McLean, Bryan’s sister and marketing program specialist at Indiana Donor Network. “It is an honor to be able to be a part of an event that Bryan would be proud of. The Driven2SaveLives BC39 has become a place for race fans and teams alike to honor Bryan and share how their lives have been impacted by organ donation and transplantation. We cannot wait to, once again, bring the positive message of organ donation and transplantation to the racing community at this year’s BC39.”

The BC39 officially gets underway on Tuesday, August 2, with team parking followed by a heat race position draft in which all cars entered will be randomized into a draft order and teams will be able to pick their heat race starting spot, either in person with a representative, or remotely through USAC officials. Any unrepresented team will be given the first available spot.

On track action commences Wednesday, August 3, beginning with the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 2pm Eastern. Public gates open at 3pm with cars hitting the track for practice at 4pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm. Heat races and the thrilling Stoops Pursuit feature race will conclude the first evening of racing action. Kyle Larson scored his second career Stoops Pursuit victory in 2021 after also winning in 2019. Zeb Wise captured the inaugural 25-lap pursuit race in 2018.

The finale, on Thursday, August 4, will have the public gates opening at 3pm and cars on track for practice at 4pm, with qualifying races to follow at 5pm. Opening ceremonies are slated for 7:30pm and are immediately followed by the main feature events, starting with multiple D-Mains and C-Mains, the semi-feature and the 39-lap main event.

Three different drivers – Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019) and Larson (2021) – have reigned triumphant on the final night during the first three installments of the BC39.

The Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink will mark the conclusion of nearly a week of thrilling action on the road course and The Dirt Track at IMS. The NASCAR-INDYCAR tripleheader takes place July 29-31, with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and NASCAR Xfinity Series conducting separate races Saturday, July 30 with the INDYCAR Grand Prix and the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, and the NASCAR Cup Series racing Sunday, July 31 in the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.

Fans can visit www.IMS.com/BC39 for more information regarding tickets, pit passes, camping and prepaid parking.