Placerville Speedway opens Hoosier Tires championship season this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…After a successful opening last weekend the Placerville Speedway is now set to kick-off the Hoosier Tires championship point season this Saturday with a diverse four division program.

The Thunder in the Foothills championship campaign presented by Hoosier launches with the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Cars, the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks.

Last year saw Auburn’s Andy Forsberg earn an unprecedented eighth Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car championship on the red clay. In the off-season however, the 45-year-old veteran shifted gears back to the familiar No. 92 Sprint Car, while Templeton’s Kaleb Montgomery takes over the seat of the F&F Racing X1 mount. A host of other teams will be vying for victory this Saturday, which kicks-off the first of 14 point races for the Winged Warriors.

Last season saw Oakley’s Nick Baldwin put together a magical campaign with the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks. The talented driver accumulated six wins and finished among the top-five at every show, en route to his third career track championship over Kevin Jinkerson. The Pure Stocks will see 14 total nights of racing in 2022.

Rancho Cordova’s Mike Miller was “Mr. Consistency” with the Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks last year, as he earned top-five finishes at each event, including one victory. Miller won the title by a slim 14-markers over “Security Man” Thomas Jensen. We are set to welcome the grass roots racing division on six occasions this season.

The Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour got its season underway last weekend at Petaluma Speedway with an outstanding turnout of 37 cars. Sebastopol throttle masher Bradley Terrell got the victory in the main event over Mark Hanson and Shawn Jones. The Wingless Sprinters are always a joy to watch on the Placerville bullring and will give fans the best of both worlds on Saturday.

Adult tickets for the championship opener this Saturday April 2nd cost $20 while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/points-race-2 or at the gate on race day.

Grandstand seating is general admission at each event, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Please note if patrons sit in a reserved seat, they may be asked to move.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

FloRacing returns as the official broadcast partner of the Placerville Speedway in 2022. The popular company is set to live stream each and every event this year.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 16,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2022 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday April 2: Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks, Mtn. Democrat Mini Trucks and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprints

Saturday April 9: Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Mtn. Democrat Ltd. Late Models, Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks and Mtn. Democrat Mini Trucks | 19th annual Tribute to Al Hinds

Saturday April 16: Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks, BCRA Lightning Sprints and Vintage Hard Tops | Easter Eggstravaganza