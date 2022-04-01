Waynesfield and Farmer City Rained Out

(April 1, 2022) — The debut of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series in tandem with the POWRi National Midget League scheduled for Friday at Saturday at Farmer City Raceway and the event scheduled for Saturday at Waynesfield Raceway Park featuring Winged 410 Sprint Cars, USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Cars, and the National Racing Alliance has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Farmer City and Waynesfield were the most recent tracks to have events impacted by extreme cold and wet weather throughout the Midwest.