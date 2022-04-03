Milburn Wins at Premier Speedway

From Premier Speedway

WARRNAMBOOL, Vic. (April 2, 2022) — Brett Milburn was able to dedicate his win in the Opening Round of the SRA of Victoria’s 360 Sprintcar Triple Crown Series to his car owner Phil Seymour after holding off Michael Tancredi and Scott Enderl at Premier Speedway tonight.

In the time-honoured Super Rod Cup Jamie May claimed the win despite some hard charging high line antics from Michael Coad with Stan Marco Jnr also impressing with his third-place run.

The Wingless Sprint feature saw Christopher Temby showing all his class to hold off home track hero Alex Ross with Todd Hobson coming home third.

Premier Speedway

Warrnamblool, Victoria

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Sprintcars:

Time Trial Group One:

1. V2 Domain Ramsay 12.285; 2. V50 Jesse Nicholas 12.303; 3. V29 Michael Tancredi 12.320; 4. VA49 Shaun Lyness 12.516; 5. V10 Steven Loader 12.624; 6. N36 Eddie Lumbar 12.651; 7. V17 Dennis Jones 12.973; 8. VA37 Darryl Atkinson 13.050; 9. VA83 David McKay 13.118; 10. V24 Dale Walsh 13.430.

Time Trial Group Two:

1. VA29 Brett Milburn 12.657; 2. V19 Sam Wren 12.683; 3. VA8 Steven Horton 12.684; 4. V92 Matthew Reed 12.800; 5. V93 Travis Millar 12.826; 6. V75 Mitchell Smith 13.252; 7. VA16 Jack Van Bremen 13.279; 8. VA31 Graham Payne 13.422; 9. V77 Brayden Parr No Time Taken; 10. V21 No Time Taken.

Time Trial Group Three:

1. VA91 Daniel Scott 12.415; 2. Q60 Dan Moes 12.779; 3. VA21 Alex Thomson 12.893; 4. S11 Scott Enderl 12.906; 5. VA11 Phil Micallef 13.159; 6. VA59 Kyle Mayson 14.339; 7. V60 Jordyn Charge No Tim Taken; 8. VA23 Steve McIntyre No Tim Taken; 9. VA71 Andy Hibbert No Time Taken.

Heat One: 1st V29 Michael Tancredi; 2nd V50 Jesse Nicholas; 3rd V10 Steven Loader; 4th V2 Domain Ramsay; 5th VA49 Shaun Lyness.

Heat Two: 1st VA29 Brett Milburn; 2nd V19 Sam Wren; 3rd V93 Travis Millar; 4th V92 Matthew Reed; 5th VA8 Steven Horton.

Heat Three: 1st VA91 Daniel Scott; 2nd VA21 Alex Thomson; 3rd S11 Scott Enderl; 4th Q60 Dan Moes; 5th VA11 Phil Micallef.

Heat Four: 1st VA83 David McKay; 2nd V92 Matthew Reed; 3rd V75 Mitchell Smith; 4th V17 Dennis Jones; 5th V29 Michael Tancredi.

Heat Five: 1st VA71 Andy Hibbert; 2nd VA91 Daniel Scott; 3rd VA37 Darryl Atkinson; 4th VA21 Alex Thomson; 5th VA49 Shaun Lyness.

Heat Six: 1st S11 Scott Enderl; 2nd Q60 Dan Moes; 3rd VA16 Jack Van Bremen; 4th V93 Travis Millar; 5th V77 Brayden Parr.

Sprintcar B-Main 15 laps (Top 6 Transfer to A-Main): 1st VA49 Shaun Lyness; 2nd VA71 Andy Hibbert; 3rd VA83 David McKay; 4th V17 Dennis Jones; 5th V21 Ben Micallef; 6th V75 Mitchell Smith; 7th N36 Eddie Lumbar; 8th VA8 Steven Horton; 9th VA59 Kyle Mayson; 10th VA11 Phil Micallef; 11th VA16 Jack Van Bremen; 12th VA23 Steve McIntyre; 13th VA37 Darryl Atkinson; 14th VA31 Graham Payne; 15th V77 Brayden Parr (DNF).

Sprintcar A-Main (25 laps No Time): 1st VA29 Brett Milburn; 2nd V29 Michael Tancredi; 3rd S11 Scott Enderl; 4th V2 Domain Ramsay; 5th V92 Matthew Reed; 6th Q60 Dan Moes; 7th VA21 Alex Thomson; 8th V93 Travis Millar; 9th V17 Dennis Jones; 10th V50 Jesse Nicholas; 11th V19 Sam Wren; 12th VA49 Shaun Lyness; 13th V21 Ben Micallef; 14th VA91 Daniel Scott; 15th VA82 David McKay; 16th VA71 Andy Hibbert; 17th V75 Mitchell Smith; 18th V10 Steven Loader.

(Start Order: 1. VA91; 2. VA29; 3. S11; 4. Q60; 5. V29; 6. VA21; 7. V50; 8. V92; 9. V19; 10. V2; 11. V93; 12. V10; 13. VA49; 14. VA71; 15. VA83; 16. V17; 17. V21; 18. V75.

Lap Leaders: 1-25 VA29 Brett Milburn

Wingless Sprints:

Heat One: 1st V77 Alex Ross; 2nd VX62 Kasey Garlick; 3rd V4 Carly Walsh; 4th V34 Shaun Farnsworth; 5th V70 Aron Lawrence.

Heat Two: 1st V95 Geoff Cook; 2nd VX97 Mark Walsh; 3rd V31 Mick Rigby; 4th V54 Jeremy Beddison; 5th V67 Christopher Halesworth.

Heat Three: 1st VX89 Christopher Temby; 2nd V50 Luke Weel; 3rd V19 James Wren; 4th V52 Scott Irons; 5th VX68 Kim-Loong Gosling.

Heat Four: 1st V2 Todd Hobson; 2nd S35 Mitchell Broome; 3rd VX14 Harry Ross; 4th V11 Matthew Symons; 5th VX7 Will Green.

Heat Five: 1st V31 Mick Rigby; 2nd VX97 Mark Walsh; 3rd V67 Christopher Halesworth; 4th V70 Aron Lawrence; 5th V4 Carly Walsh.

Heat Six: 1st VX89 Christopher Temby; 2nd V54 Jermey Beddison; 3rd VX99 Hayden Clifford; 4th V20 Thomas McDonald; 5th VX68 Kim-Loong Gosling.

Heat Seven: 1st V50 Luke Weel; 2nd V11 Matthew Symons; 3rd S86 Kirby Hillier; 4th V19 James Wren; 5th V2 Todd Hobson.

Heat Eight: 1st V77 Alex Ross; 2nd VX14 Harry Ross; 3rd V34 Shaun Farnsworth; 4th V64 Brittany Kuypers; 5th VX41Aaron Kennett.

B-Main 1 (12 laps 4 to Transfer): 1st V64 Brittany Kuypers; 2nd V52 Scott Irons; 3rd V70 Aron Lawrence; 4th VX99 Hayden Clifford; 5th V60 Steven Hateley; 6th VX41 Aaron Kennett; 7th V14 Ricky Bailey; 8th VX88 Ester Thomson; 9th V76 Kelvin Johnson; 10th VX45 Kerry Bright; 11th V71 Leigh Estlick; 12th VX44 Glen Harris.

B-Main 2 (12 laps 4 to Transfer): 1st S35 Mitchell Broome; 2nd VX68 Kim-Loong Gosling; 3rd V20 Thomas McDonald; 4th V10 Will Scott; 5th V49 Jake Dooley; 6th V73 Gavin Fitzpatrick; 7th VX55 Jordy Smith; 8th VX92 Brayden McKay; 9th VX7 Will Green; 10th V22 Craig McDonald; 11th V9 Brayden Whiting; 12th VX32 Chris Ansell.

A-Main (25 laps): 1st VX89 Christopher Temby; 2nd V77 Alex Ross; 3rd V2 Todd Hobson; 4th VX50 Luke Weel; 5th S86 Kirby Hillyer; 6th V31 Mick Rigby; 7th V67 Christopher Halesworth; 8th V54 Jeremy Beddison; 9th V95 Geoff Cook; 10th VX62 Kasey Garlick; 11th V4 Carl Walsh; 12th V19 James Wren; 13th V64 Brittany Kuypers; 14th Vx34 Adin Robertson; 15th VX99 Hayden Clifford; 16th V52 Scott Irons; 17th V20 Thomas McDonald; 18th VX68 Kim-Loong Gosling; 19th V10 Will Scott; 20th V11 Matthew Symons; 21st VX97 Mark Walsh; 22nd S35 Mitchell Broome; 23rd VX14 Harry Ross; 24th V70 Aron Lawrence .

Super Rods:

Heat One: 1st AV77 Stan Marco Jnr; 2nd S97 Shaun Walsh; 3rd M14 Luke Cole; 4th W84 Paul Verhoeven; 5th W88 Grant Stansfield.

Heat Two: 1st W8 Jamie May; 2nd AV75 Stan Marco Snr; 3rd W55 Jason Kavenagh; 4th AV67 Tommy Marco; 5th S66 George Woolstencroft.

Heat Three: 1st S97 Shaun Walsh; 2nd W57 Daniel Hookway; 3rd AV77 Stan Marco Jnr; 4th W55 Jason Kavenagh; 5th M14 Luke Cole.

Heat Four: 1st L56 Nevile Gange; 2nd W84 Paul Verhoeven; 3rd W8 Jamie May; 4th W88 Grant Stansfield; 5th AV75 Stan Marco Snr.

A-Main (20 laps): 1. W8 Jamie May; 2. W25 Michael Coad; 3. AV77 Stan Marco Jnr; 4. S97 Shaun Walsh; 5. L56 Neville Gange; 6. W88 Grant Stansfield; 7. W84 Paul Verhoeven; 8. AV67 Tommy Marco; 9. M14 Luke Cole; 10. S95 David Duynhoven; 11. W57 Daniel Hookway; 12. S66 George Woolstencroft; 13. W55 Jason Kavenagh; 14. AV75 Stan Marco Snr; 15. S48 Jason Poustie (DNS.

The next meeting at Sungold Stadium, Premier Speedway, Warrnambool will be held on Sunday April 17 and will feature Night 3 of the easter Sprintcar Trail, Late Models, Super Rods and a Massive Fireworks Display.

Gates will open at 3pm with Racing to get underway at 5pm.

Tickets are available on-line via www.premierspeedway.com.au