RACING RETURNS TO PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY APRIL 23

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, April 3, 2022) Racing action will return to Perris Auto Speedway on April 23rd when LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction. The Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, and The PAS Senior Sprints will take over the track on April 30th. The PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, American Factory Stocks, and IMCA Sport Compacts come back to the famous half-mile on May 14th. The full 2022 schedule is listed below.

Advance tickets for all Perris Auto Speedway events are on sale now. Fans can order the tickets online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. Tickets for the remainder of the season will be on sale soon. For fans who do not wish to purchase tickets in advance, there will be plenty available for everyone at the gate each race night.

