Brent Marks Unchallenged for Tommy Classic All Star Victory at Williams Grove Speedway

From Tyler Altmeyer

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (April 22, 2022) — Brent Marks and Murray-Marks Motorsports made it look easy on Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway, not only leading every lap of the annual Tommy Hinnershitz Classic for a $6,000 payday, but securing his first Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory of the 2022 season in the process, the fifth of his open wheel career and a first at famed half mile.

Relatively uncontested during the 30-lap program, Marks’ only real challenges were in the form of an early segment of heavy lapped traffic, as well as a trio of single-file restarts, surviving all of the above while keeping well-known speedster and National Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Lance Dewease, in his rearview mirror.

A fast closing Danny Dietrich, who advanced four spots, finished third on Friday night, followed by defending All Star Circuit of Champions champion, Tyler Courtney, and Bloomsburg Fair Raceway winner, Anthony Macri.

“We had a really good car all night. I could pretty much move around to wherever I wanted to, especially down in one and two where I could run the top and the bottom,” Brent Marks expressed, ace of the M&M Painting and Construction/BAPS Auto Paint and Supply/No. 19 sprint car. “I started to feel the top go away when I was racing in traffic, and after that last restart, I felt like I needed to start running the bottom. One thing about Lance, I know where he’s going to be around this place. To be able to beat a guy who is so strong here is pretty special.

“Just hats off to this whole team,” Marks continued. “We had a rough last few days with losing a race at Bridgeport due to a parts failure, and fighting gremlins all night last night at Bloomsburg…the guys just refuse to give up and continue to give me a great car. And here we are tonight.”

“Brent was definitely the class of the field tonight,” Lance Dewease said of Brent Marks. “We weren’t very good there and I tried a lot of different lines. We just decided to duck in behind him and hope to get lucky in traffic. He’s becoming a really good racer and for sure one of the fastest in the country.”

Texos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Tommy Hinnershitz Classic

Williams Grove Speedway

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Saturday, April 22, 2022

Dixie Vodka Qualifying

1. 39M-Anthony Macri, 16.902[36]

2. 69K-Lance Dewease, 16.939[12]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 17.075[6]

4. 19M-Brent Marks, 17.086[10]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich, 17.124[7]

6. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 17.124[33]

7. 13-Justin Peck, 17.175[4]

8. 11T-TJ Stutts, 17.178[18]

9. 11-Parker Price Miller, 17.225[38]

10. 10-Zeb Wise, 17.226[3]

11. 67-Justin Whittall, 17.255[21]

12. 44-Dylan Norris, 17.278[20]

13. 5-Dylan Cisney, 17.302[40]

14. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 17.309[41]

15. 1X-Chad Trout, 17.330[24]

16. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 17.355[19]

17. 99M-Kyle Moody, 17.374[16]

18. 39-Chase Dietz, 17.413[14]

19. 8-Freddie Rahmer, 17.423[23]

20. 19-Chris Windom, 17.460[13]

21. 28-Tim Shaffer, 17.478[17]

22. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 17.509[25]

23. 1W-Aaron Bollinger, 17.521[34]

24. 6-Ryan Smith, 17.544[30]

25. 98-Jared Esh, 17.557[32]

26. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr, 17.569[1]

27. 26-Cory Eliason, 17.575[29]

28. 23-Pat Cannon, 17.617[31]

29. 17B-Bill Balog, 17.629[37]

30. 19W-Troy Wagaman Jr, 17.634[26]

31. 4-Cap Henry, 17.636[9]

32. 27-Devon Borden, 17.664[28]

33. 17-Steve Buckwalter, 17.675[5]

34. 07-Bradley Howard, 17.676[39]

35. 7-Scott Bogucki, 17.685[15]

36. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 17.768[27]

37. 21-Dominic Scelzi, 17.795[22]

38. 12-Brent Shearer, 18.087[8]

39. 27S-Alan Krimes, 18.169[35]

40. 33-Riley Emig, 05.999[11]

41. 19R-Matt Campbell, 59.999[2]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]

2. 10-Zeb Wise[3]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

4. 4-Cap Henry[6]

5. 13-Justin Peck[2]

6. 17-Steve Buckwalter[7]

7. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[5]

8. 12-Brent Shearer[8]

DNS: 19R-Matt Campbell

CSI Shocks Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 19M-Brent Marks[1]

2. 99M-Kyle Moody[2]

3. 69K-Lance Dewease[4]

4. 28-Tim Shaffer[6]

5. 39-Chase Dietz[3]

6. 19-Chris Windom[5]

7. 7-Scott Bogucki[7]

8. 33-Riley Emig[8]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Dylan Norris[2]

2. 67-Justin Whittall[1]

3. 11T-TJ Stutts[4]

4. 8-Freddie Rahmer[6]

5. 1X-Chad Trout[3]

6. 55K-Robbie Kendall[5]

7. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[7]

8. 21-Dominic Scelzi[8]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Ryan Smith[1]

2. 98-Jared Esh[2]

3. 26-Cory Eliason[3]

4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[4]

5. 27-Devon Borden[7]

6. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[8]

7. 23-Pat Cannon[5]

8. 19W-Troy Wagaman Jr[6]

Kistler Racing Products Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Parker Price Miller[1]

2. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[3]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

4. 17B-Bill Balog[6]

5. 1W-Aaron Bollinger[5]

6. 07-Bradley Howard[7]

7. 27S-Alan Krimes[8]

8. 5-Dylan Cisney[2]

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps)

1. 19M-Brent Marks[1]

2. 69K-Lance Dewease[2]

3. 11-Parker Price Miller[3]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]

5. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]

6. 11T-TJ Stutts[4]

7. 48-Danny Dietrich[10]

8. 44-Dylan Norris[7]

9. 6-Ryan Smith[8]

10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[9]

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 13-Justin Peck[1]

2. 5-Dylan Cisney[2]

3. 1X-Chad Trout[3]

4. 39-Chase Dietz[4]

5. 1W-Aaron Bollinger[5]

6. 27-Devon Borden[6]

7. 55K-Robbie Kendall[7]

8. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[12]

9. 17-Steve Buckwalter[9]

10. 19W-Troy Wagaman Jr[17]

11. 19-Chris Windom[8]

12. 9K-Kevin Thomas Jr[13]

13. 12-Brent Shearer[19]

14. 7-Scott Bogucki[15]

15. 27S-Alan Krimes[16]

16. 23-Pat Cannon[14]

17. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg[11]

18. 07-Bradley Howard[10]

19. 21-Dominic Scelzi[18]

DNS: 33-Riley Emig

Tezos A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 19M-Brent Marks[1]

2. 69K-Lance Dewease[2]

3. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

5. 39M-Anthony Macri[5]

6. 11-Parker Price Miller[3]

7. 67-Justin Whittall[12]

8. 44-Dylan Norris[8]

9. 11T-TJ Stutts[6]

10. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[10]

11. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[13]

12. 10-Zeb Wise[11]

13. 6-Ryan Smith[9]

14. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[26]

15. 13-Justin Peck[21]

16. 4-Cap Henry[20]

17. 39-Chase Dietz[24]

18. 17B-Bill Balog[19]

19. 28-Tim Shaffer[18]

20. 07-Bradley Howard[25]

21. 99M-Kyle Moody[14]

22. 5-Dylan Cisney[22]

23. 26-Cory Eliason[16]

24. 98-Jared Esh[15]

25. 8-Freddie Rahmer[17]

26. 1X-Chad Trout[23]

27. 12-Brent Shearer[27]