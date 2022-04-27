General Admission and Combo Ticket Packages Now On Sale for 66th Budweiser International Classic Weekend

From Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (April 27, 2022) – General admission and combo ticket packages for the 66th edition of Budweiser International Classic Weekend featuring the Supermodifieds, SBS, 350 Supers, NASCAR Modifieds, DLM Super Stocks, and Sport Compacts from September 2 to 4, 2022, are now being sold online.

General admission tickets for Friday, September 2, which includes the 50-lap Super Stock Dave London Memorial XIV, 25-lap New York State Compact Championship, plus pole day time trials for the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Supers, will be $20.

Saturday, September 3rd’s program; headlined by the Toyota Mod Classic 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, with support from the DLM Super Stock ‘Black 16’, and New York State Compact Championship ‘Dash for Cash,’ will see a general admission price of $45.

For the Sunday, September 4th 66th annual Supermodified Budweiser International Classic 200, 31st annual Small Block Super Bud Light Classic 75, and 5th annual 350 Supermodified Classic 40, general admission pricing has been set at $55.

In addition to having access to GA tickets for all three days, fans planning to attend the duration of Classic Weekend can also take advantage of a new, limited time offer 3-day discount ‘combo’ ticket for only $95, from now until Saturday, July 2. This ticket offers a savings of $25.

After July 2, the 3-day grandstand combo will be raised back up to $105. The 3-day grandstand combo ticket now has its own tab on the Speedway ticketing site, which can be found by clicking https://oswegospeedway.customsoftwarecreations.com/66th-annual-classic-3-day-pass.

Kids pricing for Bud Classic Weekend 66 has been published as well, with all kids 5 and under again admitted FREE with a paid adult for each day of Classic Weekend.

For kids 6 to 16 attending with a paid adult, general admission tickets will be $10 on Friday, $20 on Saturday, and $25 on Sunday, respectively.

To buy Classic tickets, fans should head to OswegoSpeedway.customsoftwarecreations.com and simply choose from the September 2nd, 3rd, or 4th dates, then select the ticket type and quantity of tickets desired for Classic Weekend 66.

Once an order is placed, patrons should allow 15 minutes for tickets to appear in their emails.

When delivered, tickets can either be printed or brought right to the track on your smartphone or tablet for scanning in and out of the Speedway. This allows for a touchless, wait free-process.

If you do not wish to use the online system at all, general admission tickets will still be sold at the track box office and ticket windows as normal throughout Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of Classic Weekend.

Those who plan to purchase reserved Classic tickets will be able to do so in the box office at a later date to be announced.

If you are already a reserved Classic Weekend ticket holder, the 2022 renewal deadline for your tickets will be Sunday, July 31. You can renew your tickets by visiting the box office, which is set to open for the season on Saturday, May 21.

Finally, fans should take note that kids tickets are not available online. To obtain either a 5 and under FREE ticket or 6 to 16 ticket, you must present either your mobile or physical adult ticket to the box office or any front or back ticket window on raceday, at which time you will receive a discounted or complimentary kids ticket.

Fans are encouraged to check OswegoSpeedway.com as all general admission, pit pass, and VIP pricing for individual events, as well as season ticket information, was released on Tuesday with information obtainable under the ‘News’ or ‘Schedule’ tabs.

Camping information for the 2022 season, including for Classic Weekend, will be released later today, with an announcement on both 2 and 3-day Classic Weekend pit pass combo availability also scheduled for the near future.

The Speedway will get its 71st season of action underway on Saturday, May 28 with the return of the historic ‘Port City 150,’ to be headlined by the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial for Novelis Supermodifieds.