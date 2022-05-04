Huset’s Speedway Begins 2022 Season With $5,000-to-Win Cressman Sanitation Shootout This Sunday

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (May 2, 2022) – Huset’s Speedway springs back into action this Sunday when the 2022 campaign kicks off with the Mother’s Day Opener during Window World Night.

The $5,000-to-win Cressman Sanitation Shootout for the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig highlights a three-division program also featuring the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

Justin Henderson (Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig), Dusty Ballenger (Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series) and Cory Yeigh (Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks) enter this year as the defending track champions during a banner 2021 season.

Sunday’s event marks the first of 21 nights of racing this year at Huset’s Speedway, which increased the weekly purse for both the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

Adult tickets for the season opener are $20 at the gate or $15 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $7 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Advanced tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m.

The first 200 mothers through the main grandstands will receive a free carnation and a chance to win $100 cash courtesy of Sea Foam.

