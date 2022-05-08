Mihocko Wins at Putnamville; Darland Returns to Action

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (May 7, 2022) — Tye Mihocko won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway. Mihocko charged from fifth starting position for the victory over Brayden Fox, A.J. Hopkins, Alex Sipes, and Geoff Ensign.

In his first start since suffering a stroke in April of 2021, Dave Darland returned to competition finishing in the sixth position.

Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, Indiana

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2H-Brian Hayden[2]

2. 53-Brayden Fox[1]

3. 57-Cole Bodine[3]

4. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[4]

5. 4C-Daylan Chambers[6]

6. 4R-John Sluss[5]

7. 24M-Hunter Maddox[7]

8. 100-Justin Meneely[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 77-A.J.Hopkins[4]

2. 24P-Tye Mihocko[2]

3. 99-Alec Sipes[5]

4. 36-Dave Darland[1]

5. 22-Brandon Spencer[3]

6. 26T-Matt Thompson[8]

7. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[7]

8. 73-Blake Vermillion[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 04-Geoff Ensign[2]

2. 28-Brandon Mattox[4]

3. 16B-Harley Burns[5]

4. 2B-Chad Boespflug[3]

5. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[1]

6. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[7]

7. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[8]

8. 5-Jesse Vermillion[6]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 4R-John Sluss[1]

2. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[3]

3. 24M-Hunter Maddox[4]

4. 5-Jesse Vermillion[9]

5. 73-Blake Vermillion[8]

6. 26T-Matt Thompson[2]

7. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[5]

8. 4U-Allen Howard Jr[6]

9. 100-Justin Meneely[7]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 24P-Tye Mihocko[5]

2. 53-Brayden Fox[1]

3. 77-A.J. Hopkins[3]

4. 99-Alec Sipes[8]

5. 04-Geoff Ensign[2]

6. 36-Dave Darland[11]

7. 5-Jesse Vermillion[19]

8. 2H-Brian Hayden[4]

9. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[15]

10. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[17]

11. 73-Blake Vermillion[20]

12. 2B-Chad Boespflug[12]

13. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[10]

14. 57-Cole Bodine[7]

15. 24M-Hunter Maddox[18]

16. 4R-John Sluss[16]

17. 16B-Harley Burns[9]

18. 28-Brandon Mattox[6]

19. 22-Brandon Spencer[14]

20. 4C-Daylan Chambers[13]