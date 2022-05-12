All Stars ready to invade Michigan and Ohio for three-race swing May 13-15

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 11, 2022) – The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will activate their May slate with a three-race swing through Michigan and Ohio, launching the weekend tripleheader with a visit to I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan, on Friday, May 13. Dubbed the Mace Thomas Classic, the one night stand will award an $8,5000 payday – the first and only Michigan appearance for “America’s Series” during the 2022 season. The traveling All Stars battled at I-96 twice a season ago with “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney and Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason each earning a trip to victory lane. Courtney’s victory occurred during last year’s Mace Thomas Classic, also awarding an $8,500 payday.

Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, will be next on the hit list with a visit set for Saturday, May 14, replacing the originally scheduled stop in Joliet, Illinois. Known for its elbows-up attitude and bullring action, Wayne County, awarding $6,000 on Saturday night, will host the All Star Circuit of Champions twice during the 2022 season with the second occurring during Ohio Sprint Speedweek on Monday, June 13. The lone visit to “Orrville’s Historic Oval” in 2021 was captured by NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, outrunning Zeb Wise and Paul McMahan for a $6,000 Speedweek payday.

From one Wayne to the next, Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio, will cap the weekend tripleheader with an All Star program on Sunday, May 15. Originally slated for Sunday, May 1, but rescheduled due to Mother Nature, the visit Waynesfield’s highbanks will award a $6,000 prize, giving teams an opportunity to test their limits before returning the western Ohio bullring during Ohio Sprint Speedweek. America’s Series made two appearances at Waynesfield Raceway Park in 2021 with Kyle Larson and Cole Duncan each earning one triumph.

“Sunshine” Tyler Courtney will lead the All Stars into battle during the coming weekend as the current championship points leader. The Indianapolis, Indiana, native and ace of the Clauson Marshall Racing No. 7BC sits on top of the title chase with a 24-point lead over Sam McGhee Motorsports’ Parker Price-Miller. Courtney owns two point-earning victories on the season, sweeping the Attica Spring Nationals over Easter weekend to launch his title defense.

Price-Miller, who is currently seven for seven in point-earning top-ten finishes in 2022, as well as the owner of one Dixie Fast Time Award, sits just ahead of Cap Henry, Justin Peck, and Bill Balog in the championship standings. Hunter Schuerenberg, Zeb Wise, Cory Eliason, Kyle Reinhardt, and Tim Shaffer round out the top-ten.

WEEKEND AGENDA:

Friday, May 13

I-96 Speedway | $8,500

Pit Gates: 4:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

Wayne County Speedway | $6,000

Pit Gates: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

Waynesfield Raceway Park | $6,000

Pit Gates: 1:30 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 4:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 5:15 p.m.

2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Tyler Courtney

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Cory Eliason

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Tyler Courtney (2)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Tyler Courtney (3)

Bloomsburg, PA (April 21): Anthony Macri

Williams Grove, PA (April 22): Brent Marks

Port Royal, PA (April 23): Anthony Macri (2)

Lernerville, PA (April 29): Hunter Schuerenberg

Sharon, OH (April 30): Cap Henry

2022 All Star Dixie Fast Timers:

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Alex Bowman | 12.932

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Danny Dietrich | 12.747

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Brady Bacon | 13.239

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Cole Macedo | 13.961

Bloomsburg, PA (April 21): Parker Price-Miller | 13.249

Williams Grove, PA (April 22): Anthony Macri | 16.902

Port Royal, PA (April 23): Mike Wagner | 15.416

Lernerville, PA (April 29): Logan Wagner | 13.373

Sharon, OH (April 30): Tyler Courtney | 14.683

2022 All Star Hercules Hard Chargers:

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Terry McCarl (+12)

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Tanner Thorson (+14)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Bill Balog (+16)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Greg Wilson (+13)

Bloomsburg, PA (April 21): Dominic Scelzi (+8)

Williams Grove, PA (April 22): Lucas Wolfe (+12)

Port Royal, PA (April 23): Danny Dietrich (+14)

Lernerville, PA (April 29): Logan Wagner (+16)

Sharon, OH (April 30): Kevin Thomas Jr. (+10)

2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings (as of April 30):

Tyler Courtney – 984

Parker Price-Miller – 960

Cap Henry – 928

Justin Peck – 912

Bill Balog – 902

Hunter Schuerenberg – 890

Zeb Wise – 890

Cory Eliason – 852

Kyle Reinhardt – 812

Tim Shaffer – 790

About Tezos

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.