Friday’s Morgan Cup Opener at Williams Grove Falls to Rain

From Brian Walker

MECHANICSBURG, PA – May 13, 2022 – Friday’s World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event at Williams Grove Speedway has been canceled due to extensive rainfall.

The track crew fought off a pair of afternoon showers and worked the surface back into shape for the Morgan Cup opener, but one final dousing of rain prior to My Place Hotels Qualifying was the final straw. The third downpour combined with existing track conditions and a poor radar forecast forced officials to pull the plug.

Those who purchased an online ticket to Friday’s event at Williams Grove will receive a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws race such as Saturday’s show, or any other race available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until June 13 to request a refund. For more details email tickets@dirtcar.com if you have further questions. CLICK HERE for a refund request.

For those who purchased a ticket or pit pass at the track, you can find Williams Grove’s RAIN OUT POLICY HERE.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will try again at the Mechanicsburg, PA 1/2-mile tomorrow night, Saturday, May 14. The Outlaws will battle the PA Posse with $17,000 on the line in the Morgan Cup finale. Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE, or stream every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.

