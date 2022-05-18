Photo Gallery: All Star Circuit of Champions at Waynesfield Raceway Park All Star Circuit of Champions, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Waynesfield Raceway Park (Dan McFarland photo) Cap Henry. (Dan McFarland photo) Zeb Wise. (Dan McFarland photo) (Dan McFarland photo) Chris Windom. (Dan McFarland photo) Justin Peck (#13) and Kyle Reinhardt (#91). (Dan McFarland photo) Parker Price-Miller. (Dan McFarland photo) Cole Duncan (#22) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Dan McFarland photo) Bill Balog. (Dan McFarland photo) Hunter Schuerenberg. (Dan McFarland photo) Tyler Courtney. (Dan McFarland photo) Tyler Courtney. (Dan McFarland photo) Parker Price-Miller. (Dan McFarland photo) Skylar Gee (#99) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (#9K). (Dan McFarland photo) Tim Shaffer (#28) and Cap Henry (#4). (Dan McFarland photo) Cole Duncan. (Dan McFarland photo) Justin Peck. (Dan McFarland photo) Zeb Wise. (Dan McFarland photo) Zeb Wise. (Dan McFarland photo) Cap Henry (#4) and Kevin Thomas Jr. (#9K). (Dan McFarland photo) All Star Circuit of ChampionsPhoto GalleryWaynesfield Raceway Park