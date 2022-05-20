THE HULMAN: THE 52ND EDITION COMMENCES WITH USAC SPRINTS SATURDAY AT TERRE HAUTE

By Richie Murray

Terre Haute, Indiana (May 19, 2022)………Mirror, mirror on the wall, which race’s history is the grandest of them all?

There’s only one that fits that mold as the longest-annually held USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship event on the calendar – the Tony Hulman Classic.

“The Hulman,” which held the first edition of the tradition in 1971, has arrived yet again for the 52nd consecutive year, and will take place at the famed Terre Haute (Ind.) Action Track on Saturday night, May 21, with the winner taking home a $10,000 reward.

The Don Smith Classic featuring the USAC National Sprint Cars will precede the Tony Hulman Classic Presented by Jake Dodds the night before at Terre Haute on Friday, May 20.

Two drivers in this Saturday night’s Hulman Classic field have experienced triumph in the event in recent years, with Robert Ballou scoring twice and Chase Stockon once.

Both of Ballou’s USAC victories at Terre Haute have come during the Hulman Classic. The 2015 series champ from Rocklin, Calif. captured back-to-back rounds in 2015 and 2016, and this Saturday night, has plans to ascend to the top line of all-time Hulman Classic winners with his third, a feat shared by Cary Faas (1992-94-98), Levi Jones (2005-08-09) and Chris Windom (2011-20-21). Ballou’s stellar “Hulman” record also includes a 4th back in 2011 and again in 2019.

Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.) bagged the “Hulman Classic” during the 2019 season, his third USAC feature victory at the track which is located just within earshot of where he grew up in Sullivan, Ind. Among his five top-fives in the Hulman Classic are a 3rd in 2017 and 2020 as well as a 5th in both 2014 and 2018.

Action Track winners reside all over the map, and a handful of those are shooting to join the illustrious list of Hulman Classic winners for the first time come this Saturday.

Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) has won at Terre Haute, but a win in the Hulman Classic still eludes him. Grant won the Jim Hurtubise Classic (2019) and Don Smith Classic (2020) USAC Sprint Car features at Terre Haute in recent seasons and he’s also twice been a USAC Silver Crown winner at Terre Haute, capturing the headlines for the Sumar Classic in both 2018 and as recently as three weeks ago on May 1. He earned his best career Hulman Classic finish with a 2nd in 2020. He was also 5th in 2019 and in 2021.

Four-time series champ Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) recorded the fastest time ever by a USAC Sprint Car driver at Terre Haute during the 2014 Hulman Classic, a 19.225 second lap around the half-mile. He also might’ve recorded the fastest ever exit of the famed track when he flipped over the turns one and two wall during his heat race at the 2021 Hulman Classic. Astonishingly, he jumped into a backup car, then promptly finished 3rd in the semi-feature and 3rd again in the main event. As fate has it, every time Bacon sets quick time at the Hulman Classic, he goes on to win the USAC National Sprint Car title that same season (2016-20-21). The two-time Terre Haute USAC Sprint winner (2014 & 2018), however, is seeking his first Hulman Classic triumph after five career top-four runs: 2nd (2013), 3rd (2014 & 2021) and 4th (2016-2017).

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) is seeking his first Hulman Classic score as well. He was the fastest qualifier at the Hulman Classic in 2019 but has yet to record a top-five feature finish in his Hulman Classic career. The 2019 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champion knows how to get around the place as evidenced by his 2016 Silver Crown win at the Terre Haute Action Track. He equaled his best career Hulman Classic result with a 6th place finish in 2021, just as he did in 2018.

Last summer, Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) became a first-time USAC National Sprint Car feature winner at Terre Haute, tearing around the Vigo County Fairgrounds with all his might in the Baldwin-Fox Racing machine, the team which also nailed down a Hulman Classic victory with Windom behind the wheel in 2011. Seavey’s lone Hulman Classic result returned a 10th a year ago in 2021.

Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) recorded a Terre Haute victory in Midwest Sprint Car Series competition in 2021. Later that same month, he collected his best Hulman Classic result, laying down a solid 2nd place finish, besting his previous result of 9th in the 2017 event.

With eight finishes inside the top-seven during his Hulman Classic career, Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) is hungry to tally one in the win column this weekend. A 3rd in 2018 has been his best thus far along with a 4th in 2006 and 2012 and a 5th in 2011.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) snagged his lone USAC National Sprint Car victory of his career on a half-mile dirt oval at Perris (Calif.) Auto Speedway in 2021. He relishes the opportunity to add the Terre Haute half to his hit list on Saturday following a pair of solid performances in the past two Hulman Classics, a 4th in 2020 and an 8th in 2021.

Two-time USAC National Sprint Car feature winner Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) returns to the Hulman Classic for the first time since finishing 7th in 2019. Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio) has a Hulman Classic resume that dates back to 2003 where he finished 11th. He equaled that mark with another 11th in 2020.

Hulman Classic vets returning to the lineup this weekend include Loomis, California’s Max Adams (8th in 2020), Jasonville, Indiana’s Brandon Morin (9th in 2020), Terre Haute’s own Brandon Mattox (12th in 2020), Indianapolis, Indiana’s Nick Bilbee (12th in 2018), Auburn, Illinois’ Mario Clouser (17th in 2021), Saybrook, Illinois’ Mitch Wissmiller (20th in 2016) and Worthington, Indiana’s Jadon Rogers (22nd in 2018), the 2020 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year. Rogers took 3rd with MSCS at Terre Haute in May of 2021.

Aiming for a first career Tony Hulman Classic start on Saturday are series point leader Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) who recently finished 5th in his Terre Haute debut on May 1 in a Silver Crown, after restarting 26th. Series Rookie Alex Banales (Lafayette, Ind.) seeks his first start in the event as does Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.), who was recently tabbed by Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports to make his debut with the team this weekend at Terre Haute, replacing the departing Tanner Thorson.

The event is named after successful Terre Haute businessman Tony Hulman, who purchased the Indianapolis Motor Speedway following World War II and rescued it from complete ruin. He also was the founder of the United States Auto Club and, for decades, gave the command for drivers to start their engines at the Indianapolis 500, bellowing the often imitated refrain of “Gentlemen, start your engines!”

This weekend presents the 12th running of the $5,000-to-win Don Smith Classic on Friday night, May 20, and closes with the 52nd annual $10,000-to-win Tony Hulman Classic on Saturday night, May 21.

On the docket for Friday’s Don Smith Classic, the pits open at 3pm Eastern, front gates at 4pm, drivers meeting at 6pm and hot laps at 6:30pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. UMP Modifieds will also be in action. A concert by country music recording artist Jake Dodds will follow Friday’s racing festivities.

For Saturday’s Tony Hulman Classic at Terre Haute, the pits open at 1pm Eastern, front gates at 3pm, drivers meeting at 6pm and hot laps at 6:30pm with qualifying and racing immediately following. RaceSaver 305 Sprint Cars will also be on the event card.

Each night, general admission grandstand tickets are $30. Kids age 10 and under are free. Infield tickets are $20. Kids age 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $35.

A rain date (if needed) has been established for Sunday night, May 22.

Both nights of racing at Terre Haute can be watched live and on-demand on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3u7ID2N.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Emerson Axsom-417, 2-Justin Grant-396, 3-Brady Bacon-392, 4-Chase Stockon-364, 5-Robert Ballou-361, 6-Logan Seavey-359, 7-Jason McDougal-333, 8-C.J. Leary-326, 9-Matt Westfall-275, 10-Kyle Cummins-238.

TONY HULMAN CLASSIC WINS:

1971: George Snider

1972: Bruce Walkup

1973: Joe Saldana

1974: Gary Bettenhausen

1975: Pancho Carter

1976: Jan Opperman

1977: James McElreath

1978: Dick Tobias

1979: Pancho Carter

1980: Eddie Leavitt

1981: Sheldon Kinser

1982: Chet Johnson

1983: Jack Hewitt

1984: Rick Hood

1985: Ron Shuman

1986: Rich Vogler

1987: Steve Butler

1988: Steve Butler (Indianapolis Raceway Park)

1989: Rich Vogler (Indianapolis Raceway Park)

1990: Jeff Bloom (Indianapolis Raceway Park)

1991: Eric Gordon (Indianapolis Raceway Park)

1992: Cary Faas

1993: Dave Darland

1994: Cary Faas

1995: Jack Hewitt

1996: Doug Kalitta

1997: J.J. Yeley

1998: Cary Faas

1999: Terry Pletch

2000: Jay Drake

2001: Tracy Hines

2002: Jon Stanbrough

2003: J.J. Yeley

2004: Cory Kruseman

2005: Levi Jones

2006: Daron Clayton

2007: Jon Stanbrough

2008: Levi Jones

2009: Levi Jones

2010: Jerry Coons Jr.

2011: Chris Windom

2012: Bud Kaeding

2013: Jerry Coons Jr.

2014: Dave Darland

2015: Robert Ballou

2016: Robert Ballou

2017: Kevin Thomas Jr.

2018: Tyler Courtney

2019: Chase Stockon

2020: Chris Windom

2021: Chris Windom

3-Cary Faas, Levi Jones & Chris Windom

2-Dave Darland, J.J. Yeley, Jack Hewitt, Jerry Coons, Jr, Jon Stanbrough, Pancho Carter, Rich Vogler, Robert Ballou & Steve Butler

1-Bud Kaeding, Chase Stockon, Chet Johnson, Cory Kruseman, Daron Clayton, Dick Tobias, Doug Kalitta, Eddie Leavitt, Eric Gordon, Gary Bettenhausen, George Snider, James McElreath, Jan Opperman, Jay Drake, Jeff Bloom, Joe Saldana, Kevin Thomas Jr., Rick Hood, Ron Shuman, Sheldon Kinser, Terry Pletch, Tracy Hines, Tyler Courtney & Bruce Walkup

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CARS AT THE TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK:

1 Lap – 5/21/2014 – Brady Bacon – 19.225 – 93.628 mph

4 Laps – 5/4/1986 – Larry Gates – 1:36.18 – 74.860 mph

6 Laps – 5/17/2003 – Kurt Gross – 2:07.21 – 84.899 mph

8 Laps – 10/12/2012 – Hunter Schuerenberg – 2:39.40 – 90.339 mph

10 Laps – 6/17/2000 – Jon Stanbrough – 3:29.13 – 86.071 mph

12 Laps – 9/10/2011 – Jon Stanbrough – 4:02.90 – 88.925 mph

30 Laps – 10/1/2021 – Chris Windom – 10:31.97 – 85.447 mph

40 Laps – 5/4/1975 – Pancho Carter – 15:52.96 – 75.554 mph

50 Laps – 8/13/1967 – Rollie Beale – 22:41.72 – 66.093 mph

TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK USAC SPRINT CAR WINS: (167 Points Races)

8-Gary Bettenhausen, Jack Hewitt & Chris Windom

6-Bubby Jones, Sheldon Kinser & J.J. Yeley

5-Jim Hurtubise, Levi Jones, Jon Stanbrough & Rich Vogler

4-Bud Kaeding & Roger McCluskey

3-Don Branson, Steve Butler, Pancho Carter, Daron Clayton, Jerry Coons Jr., Tyler Courtney, Jay Drake, Cary Faas, Tracy Hines, Rick Hood, Joe Saldana & Chase Stockon

2-Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Rollie Beale, Tom Bigelow, Dave Darland, Justin Grant, Cory Kruseman, Johnny Rutherford, Dick Tobias, Kevin Thomas Jr., Bruce Walkup & Greg Weld

1-Billy Cassella, Steve Chassey, Bryan Clauson, Mel Cornett, Larry Dickson, Ed Elisian, Tony Elliott, Aaron Farney, A.J. Foyt, Richard Griffin, Chuck Gurney, Tommy Hinnershitz, Tray House, Chet Johnson, Tony Jones, Doug Kalitta, Frankie Kerr, Steve Kinser, Eddie Leavitt, Andy Linden, Bobby Marshman, Charlie Masters, Rusty McClure, James McElreath, Jim McElreath, Jim McWithey, Jan Opperman, Terry Pletch, Larry Rice, Eddie Sachs, Logan Seavey, Sammy Sessions, Ron Shuman, George Snider, Robbie Stanley, Brad Sweet, Kevin Thomas & Bobby Unser

TERRE HAUTE ACTION TRACK USAC SPRINT CAR WINNERS:

1957: Ed Elisian (6/16) & Andy Linden (8/18)

1958: Eddie Sachs (6/22) & Tommy Hinnershitz (8/17)

1959: Don Branson (6/21) & Jim McWithey (8/16)

1960: Don Branson (6/12) & Jim Hurtubise (8/21)

1961: Jim Hurtubise (6/11) & Jim Hurtubise (8/13)

1962: Jim Hurtubise (6/17) & Jim Hurtubise (8/12)

1963: Roger McCluskey (6/16) & Bobby Marshman (8/11)

1964: A.J. Foyt (6/14) & Don Branson (8/9)

1965: Johnny Rutherford (6/13) & Johnny Rutherford (8/15)

1966: Roger McCluskey (6/19), Roger McCluskey (6/19) & Roger McCluskey (9/14)

1967: Bobby Unser (6/11), Greg Weld (6/11), Rollie Beale (8/13) & Greg Weld (9/10)

1968: Gary Bettenhausen (6/16), Larry Dickson (8/11) & Gary Bettenhausen (9/8)

1969: Gary Bettenhausen (8/10) & Gary Bettenhausen (10/19)

1970: Jim McElreath (6/21), Dick Tobias (8/9) & Bruce Walkup (9/13)

1971: George Snider (5/1) & Gary Bettenhausen (8/8)

1972: Bruce Walkup (4/30), Charlie Masters (6/11) & Rollie Beale (8/19)

1973: Joe Saldana (5/5), Mel Cornett (6/9) 7 Sammy Sessions (8/5)

1974: Gary Bettenhausen (4/14) & Sheldon Kinser (8/4)

1975: Pancho Carter (5/4), Joe Saldana (6/1), Gary Bettenhausen (8/3) & Tom Bigelow (9/21)

1976: Jan Opperman (5/1), Tom Bigelow (6/6), Gary Bettenhausen (8/1) & Chuck Gurney (10/31)

1977: James McElreath (5/7), Sheldon Kinser (6/5), Bubby Jones (7/31) & Pancho Carter (9/25)

1978: Dick Tobias (5/6), Billy Cassella (6/4) & Bubby Jones (9/24)

1979: Pancho Carter (5/5), Bubby Jones (5/6), Bubby Jones (6/3), Bubby Jones (8/5) & Bubby Jones (9/23)

1980: Eddie Leavitt (5/3), Steve Chassey (5/4), Joe Saldana (6/29), Rich Vogler (8/3) & Rich Vogler (9/21)

1981: Sheldon Kinser (5/3), Rich Vogler (8/9) & Sheldon Kinser (9/7)

1982: Chet Johnson (5/9), Sheldon Kinser (6/20), Steve Kinser (8/8) & Larry Rice (9/5)

1983: Jack Hewitt (5/8), Rich Vogler (6/19) & Jack Hewitt (8/28)

1984: Rick Hood (6/10) & Steve Butler (8/26)

1985: Ron Shuman (5/5), Rick Hood (6/9) & Rick Hood (8/25)

1986: Rich Vogler (5/4) & Sheldon Kinser (8/3)

1987: Steve Butler (5/3) & Steve Butler (5/23)

1990: Jack Hewitt (7/8)

1991: Jack Hewitt (7/7)

1992: Rusty McClure (7/12) & Cary Faas (10/11)

1993: Dave Darland (5/2) & Robbie Stanley (7/11)

1994: Cary Faas (5/1) & Tray House (7/17)

1995: Jack Hewitt (4/30) & Jack Hewitt (7/16)

1996: Doug Kalitta (5/12), Kevin Thomas (7/12) & Jack Hewitt (10/5)

1997: J.J. Yeley (6/27), J.J. Yeley (7/23) & Jack Hewitt (10/4)

1998: Cary Faas (5/29) & Tony Elliott (8/14)

1999: Tracy Hines (5/8), Tony Jones (6/17), Jerry Coons Jr. (6/18), Frankie Kerr (6/19) & Terry Pletch (7/21)

2000: Jay Drake (6/15), Richard Griffin (6/16), Jay Drake (6/18) & Jay Drake (7/28)

2001: Tracy Hines (5/19), Bud Kaeding (10/20) & Bud Kaeding (10/20)

2002: Jon Stanbrough (5/11), Cory Kruseman (7/27) & J.J. Yeley (10/5)

2003: J.J. Yeley (5/17), Tracy Hines (7/26), J.J. Yeley (8/14 Special Event) & J.J. Yeley (10/4)

2004: Cory Kruseman (5/22), J.J. Yeley (7/24) & Bud Kaeding (9/4)

2005: Levi Jones (7/22), Levi Jones (9/30) & Levi Jones (10/1)

2006: Daron Clayton (10/6) & Daron Clayton (10/7)

2007: Jon Stanbrough (5/19)

2008: Levi Jones (5/22)

2009: Levi Jones (5/21), Brad Sweet (7/15) & Jon Stanbrough (9/12)

2010: Jerry Coons Jr. (5/27), Jon Stanbrough (7/14) & Jon Stanbrough (9/11)

2011: Chris Windom (7/13) & Chris Windom (9/10)

2012: Bud Kaeding (5/24), Daron Clayton (7/18) & Chase Stockon (10/12)

2013: Kevin Thomas Jr. (7/17) & Jerry Coons Jr. (8/31)

2014: Dave Darland (5/21), Bryan Clauson (7/16) & Brady Bacon (9/18)

2015: Aaron Farney (7/15) & Robert Ballou (9/18)

2016: Robert Ballou (5/25), Chase Stockon (7/17) & Chris Windom (10/15)

2017: Chris Windom (9/15) & Kevin Thomas Jr. (10/14)

2018: Tyler Courtney (5/23), Tyler Courtney (7/25) & Brady Bacon (9/14)

2019: Chase Stockon (5/22), Tyler Courtney (7/24) & Justin Grant (9/13)

2020: Chris Windom (7/1), Justin Grant (7/29) & Chris Windom (9/18)

2021: Chris Windom (5/26), Logan Seavey (7/28) & Chris Windom (10/1)

PAST TONY HULMAN CLASSIC FEATURE RESULTS:

1971 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. George Snider, 2. Don Nordhorn, 3. Sammy Sessions, 4. Jim McElreath, 5. Larry Cannon, 6. Rollie Beale, 7. Merle Bettenhausen, 8. Butch Wilkerson, 9. Karl Busson, 10. Jimmy Oskie, 11. Pancho Carter, 12. Bobby Black, 13. Jimmy Caruthers, 14. Jim Malloy, 15. Jerry Poland, 16. Dee Jones, 17. Johnny Parsons, 18. Lennie Waldo, 19. Jerry McClung, 20. Joe Saldana. NT

1972 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Bruce Walkup, 2. George Snider, 3. Sammy Sessions, 4. Lee Kunzman, 5. Larry Cannon, 6. Jim McElreath, 7. Tom Bigelow, 8. Don Nordhorn, 9. Bill Puterbaugh, 10. Gary Ponzini, 11. Johnny Parsons, 12. Joe Saldana, 13. Sonny Ates, 14. Merle Bettenhausen, 15. Larry Dickson, 16. Carl Williams, 17. Billy Cassella, 18. Dick Tobias, 19. Pancho Carter, 20. Gary Bettenhausen.

1973 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Joe Saldana, 2. Rollie Beale, 3. Don Nordhorn, 4. Bruce Walkup, 5. Sammy Sessions, 6. John Toth, 7. Lee Kunzman, 8. Tony Simon, 9. Jerry Poland, 10. Johnny Parsons, 11. Fred Linder, 12. Bob Kinser, 13. Rich Leavell, 14. Mel Cornett, 15. Chuck Booth, 16. Jim McElreath, 17. Larry Dickson, 18. Pancho Carter, 19. Billy Cassella, 20. Larry Cannon, 21. A.J. Foyt, 22. Sheldon Kinser, 23. Greg Weld, 24. Billy Shuman, 25. Bill Puterbaugh, 26. Jerry Nemire, 27. Ralph Liguori, 28. Charlie Masters.

1974 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Gary Bettenhausen, 2. Jan Opperman, 3. George Snider, 4. A.J. Foyt, 5. Pancho Carter, 6. Sheldon Kinser, 7. Billy Cassella, 8. Mel Cornett, 9. Greg Leffler, 10. Rollie Beale, 11. Don Nordhorn, 12. Tom Bigelow, 13. Joe Saldana, 14. Butch Wilkerson, 15. Bruce Walkup, 16. Johnny Parsons, 17. Jackie Howerton, 18. Lee Osborne, 19. Bill Puterbaugh, 20. Chuck Booth.

1975 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Pancho Carter, 2. Lee Osborne, 3. George Snider, 4. Tom Bigelow, 5. Sheldon Kinser, 6. Jimmy Caruthers, 7. Thad Dosher, 8. Steve Cannon, 9. Tommy Astone, 10. Sonny Ates, 11. Bruce Walkup, 12. Larry Cannon, 13. Chuck Booth, 14. Chuck Gurney, 15. Gary Bettenhausen, 16. Joe Saldana, 17. Sammy Sessions, 18. Billy Engelhart, 19. Gordy Lee, 20. Jim McElreath.

1976 FEATURE: (39 laps) 1. Jan Opperman, 2. Pancho Carter, 3. Bubby Jones, 4. Dana Carter, 5. Bruce Walkup, 6. Chuck Gurney, 7. Sheldon Kinser, 8. Rollie Beale, 9. Billy Cassella, 10. Larry Dickson, 11. Karl Busson, 12. Tom Bigelow, 13. Roger Rager, 14. Kenny Weld, 15. Lee Osborne, 16. Tommy Astone, 17. James McElreath, 18. Bill Puterbaugh, 19. Joe Saldana, 20. Bobby Olivero.

1977 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. James McElreath, 2. Clark Templeman, 3. Roger Rager, 4. Billy Cassella, 5. Jerry Weeks, 6. Bubby Jones, 7. Jackie Howerton, 8. Larry Rice, 9. Rich Vogler, 10. Dana Carter, 11. Greg Leffler, 12. Johnny Parsons, 13. Mark Alderson, 14. Gary Bettenhausen, 15. Tom Bigelow, 16. Ron Shuman, 17. Sheldon Kinser, 18. Steve Chassey, 19. Bob Frey, 20. Joe Saldana.

1978 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Dick Tobias, 2. Duke Cook, 3. Lealand McSpadden, 4. Rich Leavell, 5. Rich Vogler, 6. Chuck Gurney, 7. Bobby Olivero, 8. Clark Templeman, 9. Greg Leffler, 10. Roger Rager, 11. Tom Bigelow, 12. Billy Cassella, 13. Ron Shuman, 14. Junior Parkinson, 15. Bruce Walkup, 16. Pancho Carter, 17. Sheldon Kinser, 18. Roy Hicks, 19. Johnny Parsons, 20. Eddie Leavitt.

1979 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Pancho Carter, 2. Sheldon Kinser, 3. Larry Rice, 4. Johnny Parsons, 5. Bob East, 6. Bruce Walkup, 7. Billy Cassella, 8. Rich Vogler, 9. Tom Bigelow, 10. Jim McElreath, 11. Joe Saldana, 12. Mark Alderson, 13. Mack McClellan, 14. Hal Browning, 15. Duke Cook, 16. Steve Chassey, 17. Bubby Jones, 18. Dave Peperak, 19. Paul Pitzer, 20. Dana Carter.

1980 FEATURE: (40 laps) 1. Eddie Leavitt, 2. Steve Chassey, 3. Pancho Carter, 4. Sheldon Kinser, 5. Bobby Olivero, 6. Mack McClellan, 7. Gary Iulg, 8. Jerry Weeks, 9. Larry Dickson, 10. Phil Miller, 11. Johnny Parsons, 12. Larry Rice, 13. Larry Gates, 14. Rich Vogler, 15. Gary Bettenhausen, 16. Curt Kelley, 17. Mark Alderson, 18. Paul Pitzer, 19. Bill Tyler, 20. Tom Bigelow, 21. Joe Saldana. NT

1981 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Sheldon Kinser, 2. Smokey Snellbaker, 3. Eddie Leavitt, 4. Tom Bigelow, 5. Bubby Jones, 6. Joe Saldana, 7. Bill Tyler, 8. Jerry Potter, 9. Larry Rice, 10. Steve Ball, 11. Rick Nichols, 12. Dave Peperak, 13. Tim Boyd, 14. Johnny Coogan, 15. Johnny Parsons, 16. Red Bledsoe, 17. Larry Gates, 18. Jack Hewitt, 19. Ron Shuman, 20. Duke Cook.

1982 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Chet Johnson, 2. Randy Kinser, 3. Roger Rager, 4. Chuck Amati, 5. Duke Cook, 6. Kelly Kinser, 7. Allen Barr, 8. Steve Long, 9. Jac Haudenschild, 10. Bob Christian, 11. Andy Hillenburg, 12. Leon Gentry, 13. Jerry Nemire, 14. David Smith, 15. Jerry Weeks, 16. Ken Schrader, 17. Rich Vogler, 18. Sheldon Kinser, 19. Johnny Parsons, 20. Eddie Leavitt.

1983 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jack Hewitt, 2. Ken Schrader, 3. Kelly Kinser, 4. Larry Dickson, 5. Randy Kinser, 6. Roger Rager, 7. Sheldon Kinser, 8. Brent Kaeding, 9. Dean Shirley, 10. Larry Rice, 11. Leon Gentry, 12. Steve Long, 13. Johnny Kemp, 14. Tom Bigelow, 15. Bob Kinser, 16. Larry Martin, 17. Van Gurley, 18. Greg Staab, 19. Rich Vogler, 20. David Smith. NT

1984 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Rick Hood, 2. Larry Martin, 3. Larry Rice, 4. Jac Haudenschild, 5. Steve Butler, 6. Ken Schrader, 7. Denny Donaldson, 8. Johnny Parsons, 9. Gary Gray, 10. Joe Saldana, 11. Sheldon Kinser, 12. Keith Campbell, 13. Mike Johnson, 14. Jerry Russell, 15. Jerry Nemire, 16. Gay Rolofson, 17. David Smith, 18. Tray House, 19. Tom Bigelow, 20. Warren Mockler. NT

1985 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Ron Shuman, 2. Sheldon Kinser, 3. Larry Rice, 4. Jeff Heywood, 5. Brad Noffsinger, 6. Mike Sweeney, 7. Gary Bettenhausen, 8. Bobby Michnowicz, 9. Rick Hood, 10. Eddie Wirth, 11. Bob Meli, 12. Tony Elliott, 13. Jimmy Oskie, 14. Terry Shepherd, 15. Bill VonHelmolt, 16. Kevin Thomas, 17. Warren Mockler, 18. Bubby Jones (#92c), 19. Steve Butler, 20. Johnny Parsons, 21. Eddie Leavitt, 22. Jerry Russell. NT

1986 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Rich Vogler, 2. Jac Haudenschild, 3. Steve Butler, 4. Larry Gates, 5. Tony Elliott, 6. Andy Stapp, 7. Larry Rice, 8. Jeff Donelson, 9. Jack Ziegler, 10. Craig Keel, 11. Louie Mann, 12. Dave Feese, 13. David Smith, 14. Alan Brown, 15. Nick Fornoro Jr., 16. Sheldon Kinser, 17. Rick Hood, 18. Manny Rockhold, 19. Ron Shuman, 20. Leon Gentry, 21. Tom Bigelow. NT

1987 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Steve Butler, 2. Randy Kinser, 3. Kelly Kinser, 4. Tom Bigelow, 5. Tray House, 6. Larry Rice, 7. Dave Feese, 8. Rick Hood, 9. Rich Vogler, 10. Kevin Thomas, 11. Andy Stapp, 12. Duke Cook, 13. Jack Ziegler, 14. Warren Mockler, 15. Kevin Huntley, 16. Keith Campbell, 17. Dave Darland, 18. Dave Peperak, 19. Rick Ungar, 20. Manny Rockhold. NT

1988 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Steve Butler, 2. Mark Alderson, 3. Kevin Huntley, 4. Bob Frey, 5. Greg Staab, 6. Jack Hewitt, 7. Jim Childers, 8. Tray House, 9. Rick Hood, 10. Larry Rice, 11. Jerry Nemire, 12. Charlie Fisher, 13. Paul Stender, 14. Gene Lee Gibson, 15. Rich Vogler, 16. Mack McClellan, 17. Mike Blake, 18. Jeff Bloom, 19. Tony Elliott, 20. Blake Hollingsworth. NT

1989 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Rich Vogler, 2. Steve Butler, 3. Wayne Hammond, 4. Gary Fedewa, 5. Mark Alderson, 6. Jeff Gordon, 7. Eric Gordon, 8. David Harrison, 9. Bob Frey, 10. Frank Weiss, 11. Jack Hewitt, 12. Jerry Nemire, 13. Jim Moulis, 14. Tim Champlin, 15. Kevin Huntley, 16. Dave Durnwald, 17. John Murphy, 18. Jim Mahoney, 19. Gary Bettenhausen, 20. Greg Staab. NT

1990 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jeff Bloom, 2. Bob Frey, 3. Jeff Gordon, 4. Johnny Parsons, 5. Bob Cicconi, 6. Eric Gordon, 7. Jim Mahoney, 8. Roy Caruthers, 9. Dave Durnwald, 10. Charlie Workman, 11. Curt Kelley, 12. Doug Heveron, 13. Don Schilling, 14. Rick Howerton, 15. Brad Marvel, 16. Steve Butler, 17. Greg Staab, 18. Gene Lee Gibson, 19. Red Stauffer, 20. Bruce Field. NT

1991 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Eric Gordon, 2. Robbie Stanley, 3. Mark Alderson, 4. Bob Cicconi, 5. Steve Butler, 6. Tony Stewart, 7. Donnie Adams, 8. Jim Mahoney, 9. Randy Sweet, 10. Rick Howerton, 11. Frank Riddle, 12. Doug Kalitta, 13. Jim Keeker, 14. Tommy Nichols, 15. Brad Marvel, 16. Gene Lee Gibson, 17. Bill Rose, 18. Tim Champlin, 19. Tray House, 20. Greg Staab. 10:50.35

1992 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Cary Faas, 2. Dave Darland, 3. Steve Butler, 4. Tony Elliott, 5. Robbie Stanley, 6. Joe Roush, 7. Eric Gordon, 8. Kent Christian, 9. Tony Stewart, 10. Manny Rockhold, 11. Brad Marvel, 12. Gary Cameron II, 13. Jon Stanbrough, 14. Tony Ploughe, 15. Dave Peperak, 16. Tray House, 17. Doug Kalitta, 18. Blake Hollingsworth, 19. Rusty McClure, 20. Brian Hayden. NT

1993 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Jack Hewitt, 3. Tray House, 4. Steve Butler, 5. Kevin Thomas, 6. Eric Gordon, 7. Byron Reed, 8. Brad Marvel, 9. Larry Bland, 10. Bill Rose, 11. Kim Mock, 12. Greg Reed, 13. Robbie Stanley, 14. Cary Faas, 15. Gary Cameron II, 16. Leon Gentry, 17. Tony Elliott, 18. Jim Moughan, 19. Blake Hollingsworth, 20. Terry Shepherd. NT

1994 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Cary Faas, 2. Robbie Stanley, 3. Gary Fisher, 4. Brian Hayden, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Tony Elliott, 7. Tray House, 8. Ray Morgan, 9. Jack Hewitt, 10. Todd Kane, 11. Rusty McClure, 12. Tim Cox, 13. Greg Wilson, 14. Greg Staab, 15. Terry Pletch, 16. Derek Davidson, 17. Bill Rose, 18. Kevin Thomas, 19. Doug Kalitta, 20. Blake Hollingsworth. NT

1995 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jack Hewitt, 2. Eric Gordon, 3. Tray House, 4. Kevin Thomas, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Terry Shepherd, 7. Terry Pletch, 8. Tony Elliott, 9. Bill Rose, 10. Brian Hayden, 11. Tony Stewart, 12. Doug Kalitta, 13. Derek Davidson, 14. Gary Fisher, 15. Brad Marvel, 16. Kevin Doty, 17. Jon Stanbrough, 18. Mark Cassella, 19. Byron Reed, 20. Cary Faas. NT

1996 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Doug Kalitta, 2. Brad Marvel, 3. Kevin Thomas, 4. Dave Darland, 5. Dave Steele, 6. Brian Tyler, 7. Brian Hayden, 8. Jon Stanbrough, 9. Rusty McClure, 10. Greg Staab, 11. Derek Davidson, 12. Bill Rose, 13. Danny Williams Jr., 14. Gus Wasson, 15. Wil Newlin, 16. Dean Billings, 17. Mark Cassella, 18. Brett Pool, 19. Terry Pletch, 20. Jack Hewitt, 21. Dave Peperak, 22. Tray House. NT

1997 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. J.J. Yeley, 2. Jack Hewitt, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Kent Christian, 5. Cory Kruseman, 6. Kevin Thomas, 7. Mark Cassella, 8. Cary Faas, 9. Jon Stanbrough, 10. Tony Elliott, 11. Rusty McClure, 12. Tim Cox, 13. Brian Hayden, 14. Brian Tyler, 15. Jason McCord, 16. Gus Wasson, 17. Dave Steele, 18. Greg Stephens, 19. Dave Peperak, 20. Derek Davidson, 21. Robbie Rice, 22. Wil Newlin. NT

1998 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Cary Faas, 2. Kevin Doty, 3. J.J. Yeley, 4. Tony Elliott, 5. Kevin Thomas, 6. Tracy Hines, 7. Brian Hayden, 8. Tim Cox, 9. Terry Pletch, 10. Todd Kane, 11. Derek Davidson, 12. Robbie Rice, 13. Rusty McClure, 14. Brian Tyler, 15. Jack Hewitt, 16. Eric Gordon, 17. Jason McCord, 18. Brad Fox, 19. Kenny Carmichael, 20. Dave Steele, 21. Jon Stanbrough, 22. Dave Darland. 10:56.90

1999 FEATURE: (30 Laps) 1. Terry Pletch, 2. Jack Hewitt, 3. J.J. Yeley, 4. Tony Elliott, 5. Todd Kane, 6. Kevin Briscoe, 7. Dave Darland, 8. Kevin Thomas, 9. Kevin Doty, 10. Kenny Carmichael, 11. Bill Rose, 12. Rusty McClure, 13. Robbie Rice, 14. Cory Kruseman, 15. Derek Scheffel, 16. Eric Gordon, 17. Kevin Miller, 18. Tracy Hines, 19. Brad Fox, 20. Jay Drake, 21. Jerry Coons, Jr., 22. Mike Mann. NT

2000 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jay Drake, 2. Kasey Kahne, 3. Jon Stanbrough, 4. Bud Kaeding, 5. Derek Davidson, 6. Tracy Hines, 7. Terry Pletch, 8. Jack Hewitt, 9. Cory Kruseman, 10. Tony Elliott, 11. Brian Tyler, 12. Dave Darland, 13. Jonathan Vennard, 14. Bill Rose (#77), 15. Brandon Petty, 16. Justin Marvel, 17. Eric Gordon, 18. Eric Burns, 19. Jerry Coons, Jr., 20. J.J. Yeley, 21. Derek Scheffel, 22. Kevin Briscoe. NT

2001 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tracy Hines, 2. Tony Elliott, 3. Kevin Briscoe, 4. Gregg Dillion, 5. Terry Pletch, 6. Bill Rose, 7. Dave Darland, 8. Derek Davidson, 9. Robbie Rice, 10. Jonathan Vennard, 11. Jerry Coons, Jr., 12. Chris Gurley, 13. Jason Knoke, 14. Jon Stanbrough, 15. Dustin Smith, 16. Eric Burns, 17. J.J. Yeley, 18. Dickie Gaines, 19. Brian Hayden, 20. Jimmy Laser, 21. Bud Kaeding, 22. Brian Tyler. NT

2002 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Tracy Hines, 3. Tony Elliott, 4. Jay Drake, 5. Boston Reid, 6. A.J. Anderson, 7. J.J. Yeley, 8. Derek Davidson, 9. Justin Marvel, 10. Levi Jones, 11. Brian Tyler, 12. Jerry Coons, Jr., 13. Derek Scheffel, 14. Jason Knoke, 15. Terry Pletch, 16. Kevin Thomas, 17. Dickie Gaines, 18. Wil Newlin, 19. Jack Hewitt, 20. Rick Hayden, 21. Brandon Petty, 22. Kent Christian. NT

2003 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. J.J. Yeley, 2. Cory Kruseman, 3. Boston Reid, 4. Levi Jones, 5. Bud Kaeding, 6. Brian Tyler, 7. Jonathan Vennard, 8. Tony Elliott, 9. Bill Rose, 10. Dave Darland, 11. Matt Westfall, 12. Derek Scheffel, 13. Mat Neely, 14. Jay Drake, 15. Marc Jessup, 16. John Scott, 17. Kyle Wissmiller, 18. Jon Stanbrough, 19. Jerry Coons, Jr., 20. Jimmy Laser, 21. Tracy Hines, 22. John Wolfe, 23. A.J. Anderson. NT

2004 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Cory Kruseman, 2. Jay Drake, 3. J.J. Yeley, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Tony Elliott, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Josh Wise, 8. Levi Jones, 9. Marc Jessup, 10. Jerry Coons, Jr., 11. Brian Tyler, 12. Matt Westfall, 13. Kevin Huntley, 14. Shane Hollingsworth, 15. Bud Kaeding, 16. Shane Cottle, 17. Brian Hayden, 18. Josh Ford, 19. Derek Scheffel, 20. John Scott, 21. Justin Marvel, 22. Boston Reid, 23. Kyle Wissmiller. NT

2005 FEATURE: (20 laps) 1. Levi Jones, 2. Mat Neely, 3. Bryan Clauson, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Jerry Coons Jr., 6. Daron Clayton, 7. Dave Darland, 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Bud Kaeding, 10. Tom Hessert, 11. Justin Marvel, 12. Bill Rose, 13. Don Droud Jr., 14. Dickie Gaines, 15. Kent Christian, 16. Jay Drake, 17. Josh Wise, 18. Scott Hatton, 19. A.J. Anderson, 20. Critter Malone, 21. Ryan Pace, 22. Marc Jessup, 23. Jonathan Vennard, 24. Shane Cottle. NT

2006 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Daron Clayton, 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. Dustin Morgan, 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Jerry Coons Jr., 6. Dickie Gaines, 7. Jonathan Vennard, 8. Darren Hagen, 9. Brady Short, 10. Mat Neely, 11. Dave Darland, 12. Bud Kaeding, 13. Hunter Schuerenberg, 14. Brady Bacon,15. Lucas Wolfe, 16. Charles Davis Jr., 17. Josh Wise, 18. Levi Jones, 19. Shane Hollingsworth, 20. Jimmy Light, 21. Scotty Weir, 22. Bret Mellenberndt. NT

2007 FEATURE: (30 laps – Halted at 24 due to curfew) 1. Jon Stanbrough, 2. Jerry Coons Jr., 3. Jesse Hockett, 4. Darren Hagen, 5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 6. Mat Neely, 7. Brady Short, 8. Levi Jones, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Brad Sweet, 11. Critter Malone, 12. Jake Martens, 13. Dustin Morgan, 14. Brady Bacon, 15. Damion Gardner, 16. Kyle Robbins, 17. Chris Windom, 18. Daron Clayton, 19. Neil Shepherd, 20. Hunter Schuerenberg, 21. Kyle Wissmiller, 22. Danny Williams Jr., 23. Robert Ballou, 24. Kevin Swindell, 25. Shane Cottle. NT

2008 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Levi Jones, 2. Brad Kuhn, 3. Darren Hagen, 4. Daron Clayton, 5. Cole Whitt, 6. Thomas Meseraull, 7. Shane Cottle, 8. Chad Boat, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Dave Darland, 11. Jon Stanbrough, 12. Brady Bacon, 13. Tracy Hines, 14. Hunter Schuerenberg, 15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 16. Brad Sweet, 17. Neil Shepherd, 18. Jesse Hockett, 19. Brady Short, 20. Jeff Bland Jr., 21. Robert Ballou, 22. Damion Gardner. NT

2009 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Levi Jones, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Jesse Hockett, 4. Jerry Coons Jr., 5. Chris Windom, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Jeff Bland Jr., 8. Hunter Schuerenberg, 9. Chad Boat, 10. Brad Sweet, 11. Shane Hmiel, 12. Cole Whitt, 13. Darren Hagen, 14. Brady Short, 15. Thomas Meseraull, 16. Josh Wise, 17. Jonathan Hendrick, 18. Damion Gardner, 19. Bill Rose, 20. Ryan Kaplan, 21. Bud Kaeding, 22. Jon Stanbrough. NT

2010 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jerry Coons Jr., 2. Levi Jones, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Damion Gardner, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Shane Cottle, 7. Bryan Clauson, 8. Ricky Williams, 9. Brady Short, 10. Hunter Schuerenberg, 11. Blake Fitzpatrick, 12. Chase Stockon, 13. Russ Harper, 14. Daren Krockenberger, 15. Robert Ballou, 16. J.C. Bland, 17. Brandon Mattox, 18. Critter Malone, 19. Eric Krockenberger, 20. Shawn Krockenberger, 21. Kurt Gross, 22. Shane Hmiel, 23. Justin Grant, 24. Jon Stanbrough, 25. Chris Windom, 26. Henry Clarke. NT

2011 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Chris Windom, 2. Keith Bloom Jr., 3. Jon Stanbrough, 4. Robert Ballou, 5. Shane Cottle, 6. Damion Gardner, 7. Bryan Clauson, 8. Dave Darland, 9. Mike Spencer, 10. Levi Jones, 11. Jerry Coons Jr., 12. Wes McIntyre, 13. Dustin Morgan, 14. Chad Boespflug, 15. Critter Malone, 16. Blake Fitzpatrick, 17. Tracy Hines, 18. Hunter Schuerenberg, 19. Chase Stockon, 20. Justin Grant, 21. Jonathan Hendrick, 22. Daron Clayton, 23. Coleman Gulick. NT

2012 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bud Kaeding, 2. Jon Stanbrough, 3. Damion Gardner, 4. Shane Cottle, 5. Coleman Gulick, 6. Robert Ballou, 7. Levi Jones, 8. Jerry Coons, Jr., 9. Justin Grant, 10. Hunter Schuerenberg, 11. Dave Darland, 12. Tracy Hines, 13. Chris Windom, 14. Kyle Larson, 15. Darren Hagen, 16. Bobby East, 17. Casey Shuman, 18. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 19. Chase Stockon, 20. Thomas Meseraull, 21. Blake Fitzpatrick, 22. Wes McIntyre, 23. Jonathan Hendrick. NT

2013 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jerry Coons Jr., 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Robert Ballou, 7. Jon Stanbrough, 8. Chris Windom, 9. Chase Stockon, 10. Daron Clayton, 11. Kyle Cummins, 12. Kevin Thomas Jr., 13. Shane Cottle, 14. Justin Grant, 15. Tyler Courtney, 16. Korey Weyant, 17. Nick Drake, 18. Kevin Studley, 19. Braylon Fitzpatrick, 20. Blake Fitzpatrick, 21. Jake Simmons, 22. Kurt Gross, 23. Brandon Mattox. 14:43.98

2014 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Brady Bacon, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Chris Windom, 7. Robert Ballou, 8. Tracy Hines, 9. Shane Cottle, 10. Bryan Clauson, 11. C.J. Leary, 12. Daron Clayton, 13. Hunter Schuerenberg, 14. Shane Cockrum, 15. Jarett Andretti, 16. Aaron Farney, 17. Carson Short, 18. Chris Gurley, 19. Brandon Mattox, 20. Justin Grant, 21. Mitch Wissmiller, 22. Mark Smith, 23. Jerry Coons Jr. NT

2015 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Dave Darland, 4. Jon Stanbrough, 5. Jerry Coons Jr., 6. Kevin Thomas Jr., 7. Chase Stockon, 8. C.J. Leary, 9. Brady Bacon, 10. Tyler Courtney, 11. Thomas Meseraull, 12. Hunter Schuerenberg, 13. Shane Cottle, 14. Justin Grant, 15. Aaron Farney, 16. Tracy Hines, 17. Brady Short, 18. Jarett Andretti, 19. J.J. Hughes, 20. Kyle Robbins, 21. Mario Clouser, 22. Chad Boespflug. NT

2016 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Thomas Meseraull, 3. Jon Stanbrough, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Chris Windom, 6. Chase Stockon, 7. Shane Cottle, 8. Dave Darland, 9. Jerry Coons Jr., 10. Justin Grant, 11. Aaron Farney, 12. Chad Boespflug, 13. C.J. Leary, 14. Jarett Andretti, 15. Kyle Cummins, 16. Bill Rose, 17. J.J. Hughes, 18. Max McGhee, 19. Landon Simon, 20. Mitch Wissmiller, 21. Carson Short, 22. Tony DiMattia. NT

2017 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Chris Windom, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Tyler Courtney, 7. Justin Grant, 8. C.J. Leary, 9. Kyle Cummins, 10. Jerry Coons Jr., 11. Jarett Andretti, 12. Chad Boespflug, 13. Stevie Sussex, 14. Josh Hodges, 15. Scotty Weir, 16. Kyle Robbins, 17. Joe Bares, 18. Brandon Mattox, 19. Joss Moffatt, 20. Dylan Shaw, 21. Shane Cottle, 22, Robert Ballou. NT

2018 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Courtney (2), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (6), 3. Shane Cottle (1), 4. Chris Windom (10), 5. Chase Stockon (3), 6. C.J. Leary (5), 7. Robert Ballou (11), 8. Justin Grant (14), 9. Brady Bacon (4), 10. Chad Boespflug (8), 11. Jerry Coons Jr. (13), 12. Nick Bilbee (16), 13. Dave Darland (9), 14. Kyle Cummins (7), 15. Isaac Chapple (19), 16. Bill Rose (17), 17. Aric Gentry (23), 18. Brandon Morin (21), 19. Nate McMillin (20), 20. Robert Bell (22), 21. Timmy Buckwalter (15), 22. Jadon Rogers (18), 23. Brandon Mattox (12). NT

2019 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Chase Stockon (2), 2. Chris Windom (5), 3. Tyler Courtney (4), 4. Robert Ballou (7), 5. Justin Grant (10), 6. Brady Bacon (3), 7. Jason McDougal (11), 8. Carson Short (1), 9. C.J. Leary (6), 10. Isaac Chapple (16), 11. Bill Balog (9), 12. Chad Boespflug (14), 13. Brandon Mattox (13), 14. Brian VanMeveren (15), 15. Steve Thomas (18), 16. Paul May (17), 17. Nate McMillin (12), 18. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (8), 19. Eric Perrott (19), 20. Tye Mihocko (20). NT

2020 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (1), 2. Justin Grant (5), 3. Chase Stockon (7), 4. Jake Swanson (8), 5. Carson Short (14), 6. Tanner Thorson (10), 7. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4), 8. Max Adams (2), 9. Brandon Morin (18), 10. Anton Hernandez (9), 11. Matt Westfall (11), 12. Brandon Mattox (15), 13. Chris Phillips (19), 14. Kendall Ruble (12), 15. Nate McMillin (20), 16. Steve Thomas (21), 17. Dustin Smith (16), 18. Brady Bacon (6), 19. C.J. Leary (22), 20. Nick Bilbee (13), 21. Mitchell Davis (17), 22. Mitch Wissmiller (3).

2021 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (6), 2. Kyle Cummins (3), 3. Brady Bacon (9), 4. Kevin Thomas Jr. (7), 5. Justin Grant (1), 6. C.J. Leary (4), 7. Robert Ballou (15), 8. Jake Swanson (13), 9. Riley Kreisel (5), 10. Logan Seavey (10), 11. Tanner Thorson (22), 12. Chase Stockon (8), 13. Cole Bodine (11), 14. Davey Ray (2), 15. Matt Westfall (17), 16. Nick Bilbee (19), 17. Mario Clouser (20), 18. Charles Davis Jr. (12), 19. Brandon Mattox (24-P), 20. Paul Nienhiser (23-P), 21. Chase Johnson (14), 22. Tye Mihocko (18), 23. Mitch Wissmiller (21), 24. Max Adams (16). NT

(P) = Provisional Starter