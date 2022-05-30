Tanner Carrick Wins Hall Memorial at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (May 29, 2022) — Tanner Carrick won the Hall Memorial with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour Sunday night at Placerville Speedway. Sean Becker, Tony Gomes, Shane Golobic, and Justyn Cox rounded out the top five.

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Hall Memorial

Placerville Speedway

Placerville, California

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 83T-Tanner Carrick

2. 22X-Sean Becker

3. 75-Tony Gomes

4. 17W-Shane Golobic

5. 31C-Justyn Cox

6. 88N-D.J. Netto

7. 88-Brad Bumgarner

8. 33-Dylan Bloomfield

9. 14W-Ryan Robinson

10. 43-Bradley Terrell

11. X1-Michael Facinto

12. 21X-Gage Garcia

13. 12J-John Clark

14. 7B-Brent Bjork

15. 21-Shane Hopkins

16. 34-Landon Brooks

17. 92-Andy Forsberg

18. 38B-Blake Carrick

19. 55D-Dawson Hammes

20. 12-Steel Powell

21. 4D-Jodie Robinson

22. 1F-D.J. Freitas

23. 6W-Billy Wallace

24. 7H-Jake Haulot.