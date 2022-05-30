Tanner Carrick Wins Hall Memorial at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (May 29, 2022) — Tanner Carrick won the Hall Memorial with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour Sunday night at Placerville Speedway. Sean Becker, Tony Gomes, Shane Golobic, and Justyn Cox rounded out the top five.
Sprint Car Challenge Tour
Hall Memorial
Placerville Speedway
Placerville, California
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 83T-Tanner Carrick
2. 22X-Sean Becker
3. 75-Tony Gomes
4. 17W-Shane Golobic
5. 31C-Justyn Cox
6. 88N-D.J. Netto
7. 88-Brad Bumgarner
8. 33-Dylan Bloomfield
9. 14W-Ryan Robinson
10. 43-Bradley Terrell
11. X1-Michael Facinto
12. 21X-Gage Garcia
13. 12J-John Clark
14. 7B-Brent Bjork
15. 21-Shane Hopkins
16. 34-Landon Brooks
17. 92-Andy Forsberg
18. 38B-Blake Carrick
19. 55D-Dawson Hammes
20. 12-Steel Powell
21. 4D-Jodie Robinson
22. 1F-D.J. Freitas
23. 6W-Billy Wallace
24. 7H-Jake Haulot.