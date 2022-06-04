Sams Holds off Dussel to Win FAST Main at I-96

By T.J. Buffenbarger

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (June 3, 2022) — Danny Sams III continued his breakout season by winning the FAST on Dirt 410 sprint car series main event Friday during the opening night of the Full Throttle Nationals. Sams was able to pass Great Lakes Super Sprint feature winner Nate Dussel for the lead during a late race restart and held off a last lap surge by Dussel to win by just 0.094 seconds at the finish line.

Sams, who made just his seventh start in a 410 sprint car, now has two victories this year in the division and four sprint car victories overall during the 2022 season.

FAST 410 sprint Car Series

Full Throttle Nationals

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Friday, June 3, 2022

Qualifying

1. 1-Nate Dussel, 13.881[2]

2. 12-Corbin Gurley, 14.025[4]

3. 9-Ricky Peterson, 14.364[1]

4. 25M-Ryan Ruhl, 14.394[3]

5. 19-Mitch Harble, 14.515[6]

6. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.610[7]

7. 7N-Dain Naida, 16.404[5]

Qualifying 2

1. 85-Dustin Daggett, 13.908[1]

2. 81-Lee Jacobs, 14.174[7]

3. 24D-Danny Sams III, 14.202[6]

4. 29-Zeth Sabo, 14.961[4]

5. 9G-Cody Gardner, 15.405[2]

6. 7-Alex Aldrich, 15.539[3]

7. 17S-Reece Saldana, 15.713[5]

Qualifying 3

1. 7D-Zane Devault, 14.224[3]

2. 16C-Tyler Rankin, 14.339[2]

3. 14-Sean Rayhall, 14.906[5]

4. 10-Justin Adams, 16.679[6]

5. 2A-AJ Aldrich, 16.879[4]

DNS: 27K-Zac Broughman, 16.879

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 9-Ricky Peterson[2]

2. 25M-Ryan Ruhl[1]

3. 1-Nate Dussel[4]

4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[6]

5. 12-Corbin Gurley[3]

6. 7N-Dain Naida[7]

7. 19-Mitch Harble[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]

2. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]

4. 81-Lee Jacobs[3]

5. 9G-Cody Gardner[5]

6. 17S-Reece Saldana[7]

7. 7-Alex Aldrich[6]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 16C-Tyler Rankin[3]

2. 7D-Zane Devault[4]

3. 10-Justin Adams[1]

4. 2A-AJ Aldrich[5]

5. 27K-Zac Broughman[6]

6. 14-Sean Rayhall[2]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 24D-Danny Sams III[8]

2. 1-Nate Dussel[5]

3. 29-Zeth Sabo[1]

4. 9-Ricky Peterson[2]

5. 16C-Tyler Rankin[3]

6. 81-Lee Jacobs[11]

7. 25M-Ryan Ruhl[7]

8. 71H-Max Stambaugh[10]

9. 12-Corbin Gurley[13]

10. 19-Mitch Harble[19]

11. 17S-Reece Saldana[17]

12. 7N-Dain Naida[16]

13. 9G-Cody Gardner[14]

14. 7-Alex Aldrich[20]

15. 14-Sean Rayhall[18]

16. 10-Justin Adams[9]

17. 2A-AJ Aldrich[12]

18. 27K-Zac Broughman[15]

19. 85-Dustin Daggett[4]

20. 7D-Zane Devault[6]