Irwin Wins Full Throttle Nationals Non-Wing Feature at I-96

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (June 3, 2022) — Steve Irwin dominated the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Great Lakes Traditional Sprints feature during the second night of the Full Throttle Nationals Saturday at I-96 Speedway. Irwin started on the front row and was never seriously challenged over the 25-lap distance in route to victory. Keith Sheffer II, Issac Chapple, Matt Westfall and Dallas Hewitt rounded out the top five.

Full Throttle Nationals

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Qualifying

1. 0-Steve Irwin, 16.161[5]

2. 52-Isaac Chapple, 16.192[6]

3. 18H-Dallas Hewitt, 16.257[1]

4. 14-Chad Wilson, 16.425[2]

5. 24-Lee Underwood, 16.751[4]

6. 31-Mike Astrauskas, 17.109[9]

7. 33F-Jason Ferguson, 17.472[8]

8. 5X-Trent Musk, 17.745[3]

9. 00-Joseph (Joey) Irwin, 17.810[7]

Qualifying 2

1. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr, 15.882[7]

2. 76-JJ Hughes, 16.109[2]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett, 16.346[3]

4. 24S-Landon Simon, 16.500[9]

5. 28-Shawn Valenti, 16.561[8]

6. 5V-Jesse Vermillion, 16.592[6]

7. 34-Parker Frederickson, 16.692[5]

8. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 17.362[4]

9. 54-Joel Hummel, 18.146[1]

Qualifying 3

1. 10-Saban Bibent, 15.675[1]

2. 33M-Matt Westfall, 16.087[6]

3. 41-Rick Lewis, 16.507[5]

4. 25-Max Frank, 16.806[2]

5. 73-Blake Vermillion, 16.976[4]

6. 53-Steve Little, 17.020[7]

7. 26-Ian Hunter, 17.415[3]

8. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 17.830[8]

9. 4G-Kent Gardner, 18.690[9]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 0-Steve Irwin[4]

2. 18H-Dallas Hewitt[2]

3. 14-Chad Wilson[1]

4. 52-Isaac Chapple[3]

5. 24-Lee Underwood[5]

6. 31-Mike Astrauskas[6]

7. 00-Joseph (Joey) Irwin[9]

8. 33F-Jason Ferguson[7]

9. 5X-Trent Musk[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 76-JJ Hughes[3]

2. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[4]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]

4. 24S-Landon Simon[1]

5. 34-Parker Frederickson[7]

6. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[6]

7. 28-Shawn Valenti[5]

8. 49-Brian Ruhlman[8]

9. 54-Joel Hummel[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 33M-Matt Westfall[3]

2. 41-Rick Lewis[2]

3. 10-Saban Bibent[4]

4. 73-Blake Vermillion[5]

5. 53-Steve Little[6]

6. 25-Max Frank[1]

7. 10S-Jay Steinebach[8]

8. 26-Ian Hunter[7]

9. 4G-Kent Gardner[9]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[2]

2. 31-Mike Astrauskas[1]

3. 49-Brian Ruhlman[8]

4. 10S-Jay Steinebach[6]

5. 28-Shawn Valenti[5]

6. 54-Joel Hummel[11]

7. 4G-Kent Gardner[12]

8. 26-Ian Hunter[9]

9. 33F-Jason Ferguson[7]

10. 5X-Trent Musk[10]

11. 00-Joseph (Joey) Irwin[4]

12. 25-Max Frank[3]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 0-Steve Irwin[1]

2. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[3]

3. 52-Isaac Chapple[5]

4. 33M-Matt Westfall[2]

5. 18H-Dallas Hewitt[7]

6. 24-Lee Underwood[13]

7. 14-Chad Wilson[9]

8. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[16]

9. 41-Rick Lewis[8]

10. 49-Brian Ruhlman[18]

11. 73-Blake Vermillion[12]

12. 10S-Jay Steinebach[19]

13. 28-Shawn Valenti[20]

14. 34-Parker Frederickson[14]

15. 85-Dustin Daggett[10]

16. 31-Mike Astrauskas[17]

17. 53-Steve Little[15]

18. 24S-Landon Simon[11]