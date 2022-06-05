Irwin Wins Full Throttle Nationals Non-Wing Feature at I-96

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (June 3, 2022) — Steve Irwin dominated the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Great Lakes Traditional Sprints feature during the second night of the Full Throttle Nationals Saturday at I-96 Speedway. Irwin started on the front row and was never seriously challenged over the 25-lap distance in route to victory. Keith Sheffer II, Issac Chapple, Matt Westfall and Dallas Hewitt rounded out the top five.
Full Throttle Nationals
Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series / Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
I-96 Speedway
Lake Odessa, Michigan
Saturday, June 4, 2022
Qualifying
1. 0-Steve Irwin, 16.161[5]
2. 52-Isaac Chapple, 16.192[6]
3. 18H-Dallas Hewitt, 16.257[1]
4. 14-Chad Wilson, 16.425[2]
5. 24-Lee Underwood, 16.751[4]
6. 31-Mike Astrauskas, 17.109[9]
7. 33F-Jason Ferguson, 17.472[8]
8. 5X-Trent Musk, 17.745[3]
9. 00-Joseph (Joey) Irwin, 17.810[7]
Qualifying 2
1. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr, 15.882[7]
2. 76-JJ Hughes, 16.109[2]
3. 85-Dustin Daggett, 16.346[3]
4. 24S-Landon Simon, 16.500[9]
5. 28-Shawn Valenti, 16.561[8]
6. 5V-Jesse Vermillion, 16.592[6]
7. 34-Parker Frederickson, 16.692[5]
8. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 17.362[4]
9. 54-Joel Hummel, 18.146[1]
Qualifying 3
1. 10-Saban Bibent, 15.675[1]
2. 33M-Matt Westfall, 16.087[6]
3. 41-Rick Lewis, 16.507[5]
4. 25-Max Frank, 16.806[2]
5. 73-Blake Vermillion, 16.976[4]
6. 53-Steve Little, 17.020[7]
7. 26-Ian Hunter, 17.415[3]
8. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 17.830[8]
9. 4G-Kent Gardner, 18.690[9]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 0-Steve Irwin[4]
2. 18H-Dallas Hewitt[2]
3. 14-Chad Wilson[1]
4. 52-Isaac Chapple[3]
5. 24-Lee Underwood[5]
6. 31-Mike Astrauskas[6]
7. 00-Joseph (Joey) Irwin[9]
8. 33F-Jason Ferguson[7]
9. 5X-Trent Musk[8]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 76-JJ Hughes[3]
2. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[4]
3. 85-Dustin Daggett[2]
4. 24S-Landon Simon[1]
5. 34-Parker Frederickson[7]
6. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[6]
7. 28-Shawn Valenti[5]
8. 49-Brian Ruhlman[8]
9. 54-Joel Hummel[9]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 33M-Matt Westfall[3]
2. 41-Rick Lewis[2]
3. 10-Saban Bibent[4]
4. 73-Blake Vermillion[5]
5. 53-Steve Little[6]
6. 25-Max Frank[1]
7. 10S-Jay Steinebach[8]
8. 26-Ian Hunter[7]
9. 4G-Kent Gardner[9]
B-Main (10 Laps)
1. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[2]
2. 31-Mike Astrauskas[1]
3. 49-Brian Ruhlman[8]
4. 10S-Jay Steinebach[6]
5. 28-Shawn Valenti[5]
6. 54-Joel Hummel[11]
7. 4G-Kent Gardner[12]
8. 26-Ian Hunter[9]
9. 33F-Jason Ferguson[7]
10. 5X-Trent Musk[10]
11. 00-Joseph (Joey) Irwin[4]
12. 25-Max Frank[3]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 0-Steve Irwin[1]
2. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[3]
3. 52-Isaac Chapple[5]
4. 33M-Matt Westfall[2]
5. 18H-Dallas Hewitt[7]
6. 24-Lee Underwood[13]
7. 14-Chad Wilson[9]
8. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[16]
9. 41-Rick Lewis[8]
10. 49-Brian Ruhlman[18]
11. 73-Blake Vermillion[12]
12. 10S-Jay Steinebach[19]
13. 28-Shawn Valenti[20]
14. 34-Parker Frederickson[14]
15. 85-Dustin Daggett[10]
16. 31-Mike Astrauskas[17]
17. 53-Steve Little[15]
18. 24S-Landon Simon[11]