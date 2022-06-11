Heuerman Wins the Kahle Memorial at Lima

From Gerry Keysor

LIMA, Ohio (June 10, 2022) — Limaland Motorsports Park roared back to life Friday night with the 2nd Annual Ron Kahle Jr Memorial Race, honoring the memory of one of the tracks biggest supporters in Kahle who passed away in Nov of 2020. The staff of K&L Ready Mix were on hand to see one of the best nights of racing so far in 2022, with Todd Heuerman grabbing the Ohio Logistics NRA 360 Sprint Invader feature win.

The Ohio Logistics NRA 360 Sprint Invaders kicked off feature action with Kyle Sauder and Hud Horton leading the field to green. Caution would wave right away as the of Jared Horstman got sideways in turns one and two, collecting Devon Dobie, Dan McCarron and Alex Bright. Bright’s car would tip on its side in the pileup, but he walked away under his own power. The field would face a complete restart minus the cars of McCarron and Bright, with Kobe Allison taking the lead. Allison would dominate the first half of the feature and was starting to slip thru lapped traffic when the red flag flew for Dobie’s after flipping in turn four. Dobie would walk away. On the restart Heuerman began to work on Allison for the lead when Allison’s car started bouncing thru turns one and two. That was the break Heuerman needed as the Leipsic native would grab the lead and cruise to victory. Luke Griffith would charge up to second position during the final five laps. Jake Hesson would finish Allison, and Zeth Sabo completed the top five.

National Racing Alliance

Ron Kahle Jr. Memorial

Limaland Motorsports Park

Lima, Ohio

Friday, June 10, 2022

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 6-Hud Horton, 11.536[8]

2. 17-Jared Horstman, 11.564[26]

3. 20-Alex Bright, 11.616[27]

4. 18-Todd Heuerman, 11.618[12]

5. 28-Shawn Valenti, 11.662[15]

6. 23-Devon Dobie, 11.674[13]

7. 7N-Darian Naida, 11.702[11]

8. 11G-Luke Griffith, 11.728[17]

9. 11N-Zeth Sabo, 11.729[20]

10. 2S-Kyle Sauder, 11.734[2]

11. 24-Kobe Allison, 11.754[19]

12. 5M-Max Stambaugh, 11.792[24]

13. X-Mike Keegan, 11.814[9]

14. 7T-Jake Hesson, 11.834[6]

15. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 11.842[14]

16. 66-Chase Dunham, 11.918[5]

17. 2-Ricky Peterson, 11.918[10]

18. 22M-Dan McCarron, 12.037[23]

19. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 12.041[4]

20. 37-Noah Dunlap, 12.062[21]

21. 0-Brayton Phillips, 12.229[25]

22. 5NC-Jac Nickles, 12.469[7]

23. 70-Eli Lakin, 12.515[16]

24. 19B-Brady Parmeley, 12.555[22]

25. 55-Matt Cogley, 12.686[3]

26. 51-Garrett Craine, 12.708[1]

27. 1-Steve Niese, 19.999[18]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Todd Heuerman[3]

2. 2S-Kyle Sauder[1]

3. 6-Hud Horton[4]

4. 7N-Darian Naida[2]

5. X-Mike Keegan[5]

6. 5NC-Jac Nickles[8]

7. 55-Matt Cogley[9]

8. 11H-Caleb Harmon[7]

9. 66-Chase Dunham[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Kobe Allison[1]

2. 17-Jared Horstman[4]

3. 7T-Jake Hesson[5]

4. 11G-Luke Griffith[2]

5. 28-Shawn Valenti[3]

6. 37-Noah Dunlap[7]

7. 2-Ricky Peterson[6]

8. 70-Eli Lakin[8]

9. 51-Garrett Craine[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Max Stambaugh[1]

2. 11N-Zeth Sabo[2]

3. 23-Devon Dobie[3]

4. 22M-Dan McCarron[6]

5. 20-Alex Bright[4]

6. 16C-Tylar Rankin[5]

7. 0-Brayton Phillips[7]

8. 19B-Brady Parmeley[8]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 37-Noah Dunlap[2]

2. 16C-Tylar Rankin[3]

3. 5NC-Jac Nickles[1]

4. 0-Brayton Phillips[5]

5. 55-Matt Cogley[4]

6. 70-Eli Lakin[7]

7. 19B-Brady Parmeley[8]

8. 11H-Caleb Harmon[6]

9. 51-Garrett Craine[9]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 18-Todd Heuerman[4]

2. 11G-Luke Griffith[11]

3. 7T-Jake Hesson[8]

4. 24-Kobe Allison[3]

5. 11N-Zeth Sabo[5]

6. 5M-Max Stambaugh[6]

7. 2S-Kyle Sauder[1]

8. 16C-Tylar Rankin[17]

9. 17-Jared Horstman[7]

10. 28-Shawn Valenti[14]

11. 6-Hud Horton[2]

12. 0-Brayton Phillips[19]

13. 5NC-Jac Nickles[18]

14. X-Mike Keegan[13]

15. 55-Matt Cogley[20]

16. 23-Devon Dobie[9]

17. 7N-Darian Naida[10]

18. 22M-Dan McCarron[12]

19. 20-Alex Bright[15]

DNS: 37-Noah Dunlap