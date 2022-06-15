June Swing Continues At Utica Rome this Friday for the Patriot Sprint Tour

By Paul Harkenrider

(Vernon, NY) After a successful trip to Central Pennsylvania, the Patriot Sprint Tour will return to its Central New York roots with a trip to Utica Rome this Friday night for another $3,000 to win the event.

The Patriots were able to return to Utica Rome last season after nearly an eight-year absence, where it was Paulie Colagiovanni picking up the win over Danny Varin and Chuck Hebing.

Once again, in 2022, Davie Franek (295) and Jordan Thomas (279) are sitting 1,2 in the championship standings two races in. However, rookie driver Dalton Rombough has been impressive in his first two PST starts and sits two points behind Thomas in the point standings.

Jake Karklin, who received first place Patriot Points this past Saturday, is fourth in points at 270, and Jonathan Preston completes the top five with 267. It is still anyone’s championship as the top five drivers are all within 28 points of Franek’s point lead. All five are expected to be in attendance this Friday night.

Other drivers expected are platinum members, including Dave Axton, Rookie of the year contender Jordan Hutton, Steve Glover, Andrew Jacobus, and Parker Evans.

Friday’s race will also allow PST drivers to prepare for the Cole Cup, which is Tuesday, October 4, and pays $5,000 to win.

If you cannot make it this coming Friday, you can catch the entire program on Flo Racing. You can also follow along on our Social Media Channels by liking Patriot Sprint Tour on Facebook and following @PatriotSprints on Instagram and Twitter.

The best of Northeast clash this Friday night at the Home of Hero’s, the Utica Rome Speedway. You do not want to miss it!