Weir Wins Sprint Feature on ‘Retro Night’ at Gas City

From Linda Mansfield

GAS CITY, Ind. (June 17, 2022) — It was billed as “Retro Night,” but it was like going back two weeks rather than decades with defending Gas City I-69 Speedway track champion Scotty Weir of Marion, Ind., winning the 25-lap non-wing sprint car feature for the second week in a row.

A new winner seemed very likely in the first half of the non-wing sprint car feature, as polesitter Evan Mosley of Lapel, Ind., led the first six laps and fellow front-row starter Cole Bodine of Rossville, Ind., led the next five circuits.

Weir’s Pedersen DRC/Pedersen Chevy, which is sponsored by Red’s Racing Engines, Indy Race Parts and AFCO, was equally adept running both the low and the high lines. He passed Mosley for second by dipping under him in Turn 4 on lap 11, right before Corey Smith of Kokomo, Ind., flipped hard in Turns 1 and 2 while running 12th. Luckily Smith escaped serious injury.

The red erased Bodine’s 0.873-second lead over Weir, and when the action resumed Weir charged to the outside of Bodine in Turn 4 to take the lead on lap 12. With no more yellows to tighten the field Weir was able to build up a 3.951-second advantage over Bodine at the checkered. Jack Hoyer of Frankford, Ind., came from fifth to finish third, while Mosley placed fourth and Dustin Ingle of Lima, Ohio rounded out the top five.

Earlier in the race another red flag flew after Brandon Long of Kokomo, Ind., and Aaron Davis of Windfall, Ind., crashed in Turn 2 with eight laps down. Neither flipped and both drivers got out of their cars under their own power, but a little extra time was needed to clean up the accident scene.

During the preliminary action Koby Barksdale of Avon, Ind., flipped in Turn 4 prior to the start of the third sprint heat. Luckily he too was unhurt.

Gas City I-69 Speedway

Gas City, Indiana

Friday, June 17, 2022

Non-Wing Sprint Group 1 Qualifying

1. Zack Pretorius, 12.312

2. Evan Mosley, 12.372

3. Brandon Long, 12.503

4. Aaron Davis, 12.587

5. Tye Mihocko, 12.698

6. Cooper Welch, 12.876

7. Braydon Clark, 12.962.

Non-Wing Sprint Group 2 Qualifying

1. Colten Cottle, 12.125

2. Dave Darland, 12.304

3. Cole Bodine, 12.351

4. Tyler Hewitt, 12.553

5. Jack Hoyer, 12.558

6. Corey Smith, 12.646

7. Jack James, 13.040.

Non-Wing Sprint Group 3 Qualifying

1. Scotty Weir, 12.229

2. Dustin Ingle, 12.348

3. Matt Goodnight, 12.417

4. Koby Barksdale, 12.463

5. Collin Grissom, 12.790

6. Adam Wilfong, 13.231

7. Brody Click, 13.760.

Non-Wing Sprint Heat Race #1 (8 laps)

1. Zack Pretorius

2. Evan Mosley

3. Tye Mihocko

4. Aaron Davis

5. Brandon Long

6. Braydon Clark

7. Cooper Welch.

Non-Wing Sprint Heat Race #2 (8 laps)

1. Cole Bodine

2. Jack Hoyer

3. Colten Cottle

4. Dave Darland

5. Tyler Hewitt

6. Corey Smith

7. Jack James.

Non-Wing Sprint Heat Race #3 (8 laps)

1. Dustin Ingle

2. Scotty Weir

3. Matt Goodnight

4. Collin Grissom

5. Adam Wilfong

6. Brody Click

DNS: Koby Barksdale

Non-Wing Sprint Feature (25 laps, with starting position in parenthesis)

1. Scotty Weir (6)

2. Cole Bodine (2)

3. Jack Hoyer (5)

4. Evan Mosley (1)

5. Dustin Ingle (3)

6. Colten Cottle (8)

7. Dave Darland (11)

8. Tye Mihocko (7)

9. Zack Pretorius (4)

10. Matt Goodnight (9)

11. Braydon Clark (16)

12. Collin Grissom (12)

13. Adam Wilfong (15)

14. Jack James (20)

15. Brady Click (18)

16. Cooper Welch (19)

17. Tyler Hewitt (14)

18. Corey Smith (17)

19. Brandon Long (13)

20. Aaron Davis (10)

DNS: Koby Barksdale

Lap Leaders: Laps 1-6, Mosley; laps 7-11, Bodine; laps 12-25, Weir.

Margin of Victory: 3.951 seconds.

Fastest Race Lap: Bodine, 13.129 seconds, lap 8.