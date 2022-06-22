Earl Halaquist Memorial Up Next For Patriot Sprint Tour

By Paul Harkenrider

(Fonda, NY) After three events thus far into the 2022 edition of the A-Verdi Storage Containers Patriot Sprint Tour, the fourth race is slated for this Saturday, June 25, at the Fonda Speedway for the 18th annual Earl Halaquist Memorial.

Halaquist was a staple sprint car figure in the Central New York region capturing six United Racing Clubs championships and earning 53 wins. The Halaquist memorial event has been held at two other tracks in the Northeast, including Black Rock Speedway (Now Outlaw Speedway) and Afton Speedway. However, this will be the 12th time the event has been held at Fonda.

Tom Schmeh is still collecting lap money, with funds for the lap leader. Those interested in sponsoring a lap can contact Tom via Facebook or email at iowabasedtraveler@yahoo.com.

Last season, Paulie Colagiovanni was finally able to break into the win column and score his first career Patriot Sprint Tour win over Danny Varin and Davie Franek.

Davie Franek holds a 20-point advantage over Jordan Thomas for the 2022 championship through three races. Rookie driver Dalton Rombough sits third, followed by Jonathan Preston, with Dave Axton completing the top five. Two other Patriot platinum drivers include rookie Jordan Hutton and Steve, who sit six and seven in the point standings, respectively.

Overall, this will be the seventh time in tour history when the Patriots visit the Track of Champions, dating back to 2016, with no repeat winners. Those winners include Stewart Friesen, Davie Franek, Jared Zimbardi, Jordan Poirier, Josh Pienazek, and most recently, Paulie Colagiovanni.

Those unable to make it to Saturday's event can watch the race on Flo Racing. For other PST information, please visit patriotsprinttour.com