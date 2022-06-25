Starks Wins Second Night of the Dirt Cup

From Kaleb Hart

ALGER, Wash. (June 24, 2022) — Night number two of the 50th annual Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway presented by the Skagit Casino Resort found local hero Trey Starks taking home the win in a highly entertaining contest. At the end of two nights of point scoring, Tyler Courtney was crowned high point man and is guaranteed a front row starting spot in the $50,000 to win Saturday night main event.

Starks and Dominic Scelzi raced out front of the A Main and thrilled the huge crowd with a number of tight exchanges and narrow passes. Scezi managed to take the top spot at the line for just one lap, using a slidejob in turn three to lead lap 15, but Starks returned the favor in turns one and two to retake the top spot. Starks would turn away a number of additional moves by Dominic to bring home the feature win and the $4,000 payday. Scelzi settled for second with Shane Golobic racing to third. Kerry Madsen was quick time. DJ Netto, Starks, Blake Carrick and Greg Hamilton won the heats. Jonathan Allard was fast time. The top six drivers in combined points are locked into the Pole Shuffle for Saturday night. Those drivers are Tyler Courtney, Justin Sanders, Dominic Scelzi, Jason Solwold, Kerry Madsen and Shane Golobic.

Travis Jacobson returned to victory lane at Skagit Speedway in the NW Focus Midget Series. Jacobson led laps 8-15 to take the win on the Friday night portion of their show, ahead of Jared Peterson and Shane Smith. Heat wins went to Stewart Lee, Michael Hodel, Jake Munn and Nick Evans,

50th Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup

Skagit Speedway

Alger, Washington

Friday, June 24, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying

1. 83-Kerry Madsen[5]

2. 57W-Tyler Courtney[18]

3. 18-Jason Solwold[15]

4. 26C-Cory Eliason[17]

5. 29-Willie Croft[12]

6. 21T-Mitchell Faccinto[9]

7. 2X-Justin Sanders[26]

8. 2L-Logan Forler[2]

9. 2XM-Max Mittry[10]

10. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[1]

11. 18T-Tanner Holmes[29]

12. 83T-Tanner Carrick[14]

13. 17W-Shane Golobic[8]

14. 26R-Zeb Wise[25]

15. 9A-Luke Didiuk[19]

16. 41-Dominic Scelzi[35]

17. 14B-Chase Goetz[24]

18. 14-Corey Day[31]

19. 42X-Tim Kaeding[32]

20. 96-Greg Hamilton[21]

21. 26F-Corbin Fauver[3]

22. THE0-Jonathan Allard[20]

23. 22X-Sean Becker[6]

24. 95-Justin Youngquist[4]

25. 22-Garen Linder[11]

26. 55-Trey Starks[28]

27. 38B-Blake Carrick[27]

28. 8R-Tony Gomes[7]

29. 88N-DJ Netto[38]

30. 115-Nick Parker[16]

31. 7-Tyler Thompson[36]

32. 2K-JJ Ringo[33]

33. 26-Billy Aton[22]

34. 69-Bud Kaeding[30]

35. 10LH-Colton Heath[43]

36. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[40]

37. AU96-Andy Caruana[39]

38. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[34]

39. 10G-Dana Glenn[41]

40. 34-TJ Richman[37]

41. 66-Brett McGhie[23]

42. (DQ) 28R-Travis Jacobson[42]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 88N-DJ Netto[1]

2. 22-Garen Linder[2]

3. 2XM-Max Mittry[6]

4. 17W-Shane Golobic[5]

5. 83-Kerry Madsen[8]

6. 29-Willie Croft[7]

7. 26F-Corbin Fauver[3]

8. AU96-Andy Caruana[10]

9. 26-Billy Aton[9]

10. 66-Brett McGhie[11]

11. 14B-Chase Goetz[4]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 55-Trey Starks[2]

2. 14-Corey Day[4]

3. 26R-Zeb Wise[5]

4. 57W-Tyler Courtney[8]

5. 21T-Mitchell Faccinto[7]

6. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[6]

7. 115-Nick Parker[1]

8. 69-Bud Kaeding[9]

9. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[10]

10. THE0-Jonathan Allard[3]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 38B-Blake Carrick[2]

2. 2X-Justin Sanders[7]

3. 42X-Tim Kaeding[4]

4. 18-Jason Solwold[8]

5. 18T-Tanner Holmes[6]

6. 7-Tyler Thompson[1]

7. 10LH-Colton Heath[9]

8. 10G-Dana Glenn[10]

9. 28R-Travis Jacobson[11]

10. 9A-Luke Didiuk[5]

DNS: 22X-Sean Becker

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 96-Greg Hamilton[4]

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi[5]

3. 26C-Cory Eliason[8]

4. 83T-Tanner Carrick[6]

5. 2L-Logan Forler[7]

6. 2K-JJ Ringo[1]

7. 95-Justin Youngquist[3]

8. 34-TJ Richman[10]

9. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[9]

10. 8R-Tony Gomes[2]

B-Main (15 Laps)

1. THE0-Jonathan Allard[7]

2. 38B-Blake Carrick[1]

3. 88N-DJ Netto[3]

4. 7-Tyler Thompson[8]

5. 8R-Tony Gomes[11]

6. 69-Bud Kaeding[13]

7. 26F-Corbin Fauver[4]

8. 95-Justin Youngquist[6]

9. 46JR-Joel Myers Jr[16]

10. 26-Billy Aton[14]

11. 10LH-Colton Heath[12]

12. 10G-Dana Glenn[17]

13. 9A-Luke Didiuk[2]

14. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[18]

15. 66-Brett McGhie[20]

16. 28R-Travis Jacobson[22]

17. 34-TJ Richman[19]

18. 2K-JJ Ringo[10]

19. 115-Nick Parker[9]

20. AU96-Andy Caruana[15]

21. 22X-Sean Becker[21]

22. 14B-Chase Goetz[5]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 55-Trey Starks[2]

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi[6]

3. 17W-Shane Golobic[7]

4. 14-Corey Day[5]

5. 57W-Tyler Courtney[20]

6. 42X-Tim Kaeding[3]

7. 18-Jason Solwold[17]

8. 2X-Justin Sanders[16]

9. 96-Greg Hamilton[4]

10. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[8]

11. 83-Kerry Madsen[19]

12. 83T-Tanner Carrick[11]

13. 2XM-Max Mittry[14]

14. 29-Willie Croft[13]

15. THE0-Jonathan Allard[21]

16. 88N-DJ Netto[23]

17. 38B-Blake Carrick[22]

18. 22-Garen Linder[1]

19. 7-Tyler Thompson[24]

20. 2L-Logan Forler[12]

21. 26C-Cory Eliason[18]

22. 21T-Mitchell Faccinto[15]

23. 26R-Zeb Wise[9]

24. 18T-Tanner Holmes[10]

Northwest Focus Midget Car Series

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 48-Stewart Lee[2]

2. 13A-Alex Peck[4]

3. 32-Jared Peterson[5]

4. 30-Matt Loving[9]

5. 5C-Chris Foster[3]

6. 57-Hailey Bower[6]

7. 95-Jesse Munn[8]

8. 11T-Mark Adams[7]

9. 67-Colby Swanberg[10]

10. 3-Jesse Geddes[1]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 25-Michael Hodel[1]

2. 9S-Sawyer Lind[2]

3. 66-Jeff Westergard[3]

4. 09-Levi Harliss[7]

5. 35G-Chuck Pierce[4]

6. 00-Alden Ostrom[6]

7. 39-David Mills[9]

8. 19C-Dalton Christmas[10]

9. 27-Joe Shawley[5]

DNS: 9-Bert Johnson

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 32M-Jake Munn[1]

2. 41-Ashley Thompson[2]

3. 21H-Todd Hartmann[4]

4. 71-Travis Jacobson[8]

5. 17-Kyle Hanson[3]

6. 41Z-GABE SESSLER[6]

7. 90-Brian Holmkvist[5]

8. 48T-Tanner Holm[9]

9. 77-Tyler West[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Nick Evans[6]

2. 3H-Hannah Lindquist[1]

3. 85-Jake Helsel[5]

4. 7S-Shane Smith[8]

5. 76-Tyler Ketchum[4]

6. 51-Michael Knutson[2]

7. 57A-Brian Aune[3]

8. 17M-Brian Rose[7]

9. 18-Ayuka Carlson[9]

B-Main (15 Laps)

1. 41Z-GABE SESSLER[4]

2. 90-Brian Holmkvist[8]

3. 95-Jesse Munn[5]

4. 51-Michael Knutson[6]

5. 00-Alden Ostrom[3]

6. 57A-Brian Aune[9]

7. 39-David Mills[1]

8. 9-Bert Johnson[18]

9. 17M-Brian Rose[11]

10. 11T-Mark Adams[10]

11. 27-Joe Shawley[12]

12. 67-Colby Swanberg[16]

13. 57-Hailey Bower[2]

14. 19C-Dalton Christmas[17]

15. 3-Jesse Geddes[14]

16. 18-Ayuka Carlson[15]

17. 48T-Tanner Holm[7]

18. 77-Tyler West[13]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 71-Travis Jacobson[4]

2. 32-Jared Peterson[9]

3. 7S-Shane Smith[3]

4. 09-Levi Harliss[10]

5. 24-Nick Evans[8]

6. 32M-Jake Munn[5]

7. 13A-Alex Peck[6]

8. 41-Ashley Thompson[12]

9. 48-Stewart Lee[7]

10. 85-Jake Helsel[17]

11. 30-Matt Loving[1]

12. 9S-Sawyer Lind[11]

13. 3H-Hannah Lindquist[13]

14. 35G-Chuck Pierce[18]

15. 95-Jesse Munn[23]

16. 90-Brian Holmkvist[22]

17. 25-Michael Hodel[2]

18. 76-Tyler Ketchum[16]

19. 51-Michael Knutson[24]

20. 21H-Todd Hartmann[14]

21. 5C-Chris Foster[19]

22. 17-Kyle Hanson[20]

23. 41Z-GABE SESSLER[21]

24. 66-Jeff Westergard[15]