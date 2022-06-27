Jade Avedisian Scores Historic Victory at Jacksonville

From POWRi

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (June 26, 2022) — Jade Avedisian would engrave her name in the history books on Sunday Night; leading every all thirty laps at Jacksonville Speedway to become the first female driver to win a Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League, in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, feature event and ending the Ninth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek in style.

Early POWRi/Xtreme National Midget League competition with a stout field of thirty-six entries would find Hayden Reinbold clock a 12.011-second lap to earn the quickest hot-lap time with Cannon McIntosh, Joe B Miller, Brenham Crouch, and Jacob Denney each earning heat race victories as Ethan Mitchell and Dominic Gorden earned the Semi-Feature wins.

Launching the field on the initial green flag launch would find high point qualifier Brenham Crouch line up with Jade Avedisian opening on the outside of the front row. Using the high-side momentum to shoot out to the early racing advantage, Jade Avedisian would grab the advantage with the field filing in behind the front-running pack with laps rapidly clicking off.

Dealing with lap traffic the leading Avedisian would nearly derail her historic run as contact with Emilio Hoover would bring out the caution flag with five laps remaining after Jade built a solid lead over Brenham Crouch, Cannon McIntosh, and Jacob Denney.

Holding off the racing restart while out front, Avedisian would not be denied in notching her first career National Midget victory with Brenham Crouch edging a runner-up placement over Jacob Denney finishing third.

“I don’t even know what to say, I saw the white come out and my only thought was to not plug it into the fence. I tore up a lot of stuff this week and it makes the win that much sweeter. My team has put in the work this week and deserves all the credit” said the victorious and elated Jade Avedisian in the Jacksonville Speedway victory lane. Adding, “This is just a surreal feeling right now, I’ve always wanted to stand on top of a midget and celebrate so hopefully there will be more to come.”

Restarting late would find Cannon McIntosh lock-up an impressive fourth-place showing with Jake Neuman maintaining a solid showing in front of a hometown sellout crowd to round out the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League, in conjunction with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, top-five finishers at Jacksonville Speedway.

Ending the Ninth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek in style Cannon McIntosh would capture the week-long championship winning three out of the five events while placing inside the top four every night, more information including complete top-ten in points forthcoming.

POWRi National Midget Car League

Illinois SpeedWEEK

Jacksonville Speedway

Jacksonville, Illinois

Sunday, June 26, 2022

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 12.011[3]

2. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 12.072[2]

3. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 12.083[7]

4. 01-Bryant Wiedeman, 12.289[9]

5. 50-Daniel Adler, 12.449[4]

6. 11A-Andrew Felker, 12.485[1]

7. 31K-Kyle Beilman, 12.929[8]

8. 42-Kevin Battefeld, 13.212[6]

9. 40-Chase McDermand, 13.212[5].

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps)

1. 84-Jade Avedisian, 12.235[8]

2. 97K-Kaidon Brown, 12.253[1]

3. 9M-Zach Daum, 12.400[2]

4. 51B-Joe B Miller, 12.459[3]

5. 83-Dominic Gorden, 12.481[9]

6. 71-Cade Lewis, 12.506[7]

7. 16-Garet Williamson, 12.612[5]

8. 56-Mitchell Davis, 12.667[6]

9. 71E-Mariah Ede, 13.009[4].

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps)

1. 3N-Jake Newman, 12.307[3]

2. 97-Brenham Crouch, 12.439[2]

3. 08X-Trey Gropp, 12.686[5]

4. 72J-Sam Johnson, 12.812[4]

5. 26-Chance Crum, 12.817[8]

6. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 12.976[1]

7. 21-Jon Henry, 13.876[6]

8. 16C-David Camfield Jr, 14.335[9]

9. 06-Rylan Gray, 14.335[7].

Qualifying 4 (2 Laps)

1. 5-Gavan Boschele, 12.431[1]

2. 87-Jace Park, 12.527[3]

3. 21K-Karter Sarff, 12.533[8]

4. 61-Jacob Denney, 12.729[7]

5. 21E-Emilio Hoover, 12.890[6]

6. 7U-Kyle Jones, 12.917[5]

7. 71M-Gavin Miller, 13.020[4]

8. 91-Mark McMahill, 13.715[2]

9. 17C-Devin Camfield, 14.681[9].

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[2]

2. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[1]

3. 40-Chase McDermand[9]

4. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]

5. 50-Daniel Adler[5]

6. 11A-Andrew Felker[6]

7. 31K-Kyle Beilman[7]

8. 42-Kevin Battefeld[8]

9. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[4].

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]

2. 84-Jade Avedisian[4]

3. 97K-Kaidon Brown[3]

4. 9M-Zach Daum[2]

5. 83-Dominic Gorden[5]

6. 56-Mitchell Davis[8]

7. 16-Garet Williamson[7]

8. 71-Cade Lewis[6]

9. 71E-Mariah Ede[9].

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 97-Brenham Crouch[3]

2. 08X-Trey Gropp[2]

3. 3N-Jake Newman[4]

4. 72J-Sam Johnson[1]

5. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[6]

6. 21-Jon Henry[7]

7. 16C-David Camfield Jr[8]

8. 26-Chance Crum[5]

9. 06-Rylan Gray[9].

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 61-Jacob Denney[1]

2. 87-Jace Park[3]

3. 7U-Kyle Jones[6]

4. 21K-Karter Sarff[2]

5. 91-Mark McMahill[8]

6. 71M-Gavin Miller[7]

7. 21E-Emilio Hoover[5]

8. 17C-Devin Camfield[9]

9. 5-Gavan Boschele[4].

Last Chance Showdown 1 (10 Laps)

1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[2]

2. 21E-Emilio Hoover[6]

3. 26-Chance Crum[7]

4. 71M-Gavin Miller[4]

5. 50-Daniel Adler[1]

6. 42-Kevin Battefeld[9]

7. 16C-David Camfield Jr[8]

8. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[5]

9. 11A-Andrew Felker[3]

DNS: 71E-Mariah Ede.

Last Chance Showdown 2 (10 Laps)

1. 83-Dominic Gorden[1]

2. 56-Mitchell Davis[3]

3. 5-Gavan Boschele[5]

4. 71-Cade Lewis[8]

5. 16-Garet Williamson[6]

6. 31K-Kyle Beilman[7]

7. 91-Mark McMahill[2]

8. 21-Jon Henry[4]

9. 17C-Devin Camfield[9]

10. 06-Rylan Gray[10].

Feature (30 Laps)

1. 84-Jade Avedisian[2]

2. 97-Brenham Crouch[1]

3. 61-Jacob Denney[7]

4. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]

5. 3N-Jake Newman[5]

6. 9M-Zach Daum[14]

7. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[10]

8. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]

9. 97K-Kaidon Brown[9]

10. 87-Jace Park[4]

11. 25K-Taylor Reimer[13]

12. 08X-Trey Gropp[8]

13. 56-Mitchell Davis[20]

14. 7U-Kyle Jones[11]

15. 83-Dominic Gorden[18]

16. 5-Gavan Boschele[22]

17. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[17]

18. 26-Chance Crum[21]

19. 72J-Sam Johnson[16]

20. 40-Chase McDermand[12]

21. 21K-Karter Sarff[15]

22. 21E-Emilio Hoover[19]

23. 06-Rylan Gray[23].

Contingency Awards:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Time: 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold (12.011)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 3 Winner: 97-Brenham Crouch

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 61-Jacob Denney

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 19M-Ethan Mitchell

Super Clean Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 83-Dominic Gorden

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 97-Brenham Crouch

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 9M-Zach Daum

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 84-Jade Avedisian